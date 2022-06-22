SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam from 5th July for 7301 Vacancies Recruitment: Check Paper-1 Syllabus in Detail

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam from 5 th July for 7301 Vacancies Recruitment: Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam from 5 th to 22 nd July 2022. Check Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus in detail.

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam from 5th July for 7301 Vacancies Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 (CBE) Exam from 5th July to 22nd July 2022. SSC will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Posts (3698 Vacancies) and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance (3603 Vacancies).

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 7301 Vacancy Details

The vacancies for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2022 have been received in two age groups, i.e., (i) 18 to 25 years and (ii) 18 to 27 years:

SSC MTS 2022 Vacancies Under Two Age Groups Age UR OBC SC ST EWS TOTAL EXS OH HH VH OTHERS 18-25 1476 906 438 227 332 3379 189 41 35 32 22 18-27 148 95 14 33 29 319 10 5 1 1 1 G.Total 1624 1001 452 260 361 3698 199 46 36 33 23 Note: IN ADDITION TO ABOVE THERE ARE 3603 VACANCIES OF HAVALDAR IN CBIC & CBN TOTAL VACANCIES 3698+3603= 7301

The recruitment process for 3603 Vacancies of Havaldar will consist of Paper-I i.e. Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST), Paper-II (Descriptive) and Document Verification.

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Pattern (Paper-1)

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-I exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 100 marks (maximum 25 marks in each section). The time duration of the Paper-1 exam will be 1 Hour 30 Minutes.

The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Parts – Subjects (Not in Sequence) Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Time Duration (For all four Parts) Part I – General English 25/25 1 hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for candidates eligible for scribes) Part II - General Intelligence & Reasoning 25/25 Part III – Numerical Aptitude 25/25 Part IV - General Awareness 25/25 Total 100

Note:

Paper-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV.

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

for each wrong answer. For the post of MTS, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II on the basis of their performance in Paper-I. Normalized scores of the candidates will be used to determine merit in Paper-I.

For the post of Havaldar, candidates will be shortlisted in the ratio of 1:6 (vacancies: candidates) for appearing in PET/ PST and Paper-II on the basis of their performance in Paper-I. Normalized scores of the candidates will be used to determine merit in Paper-I. The Commission may fix CCA-wise and category-wise cut-offs in Paper-I.

The candidates who fail to qualify PET/ PST will not be considered for the post of Havaldar. However, if the candidate is also shortlisted for the post of MTS, his candidature will remain valid for the post of MTS.

SSC MTS & HAVALDAR CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Syllabus

Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the sections and frame a study plan which will be helpful to identify and focus on their weakest topics. Questions on ‘General Intelligence and Reasoning’ will be non-verbal considering the functions attached to the post. Questions on Numerical Aptitude and General English will be simple, of a level that an average matriculate will be in a position to answer comfortably. Questions on General Awareness will be also of similar standard. Let’s look at the detailed syllabus of SSC MTS & HAVALDAR CBIC/CBN Paper-I Sections one-by-one:

1. English Language: This section tests the candidates’ ability to understand correct grammar usage, vocabulary usage and writing skills. Here is the list of topics covered in the English Language and Comprehension Section of the SSC MTS & HAVALDAR CBIC/CBN Paper-I Exam:

S. No. Important English Language Topics 1 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 3 Homonyms 4 One Word Substitution 5 Sentence Completion 6 Spotting Errors 7 Sentence Improvement 8 Idioms & Phrases 9 Spelling Test 10 Shuffling of Sentence parts 11 Shuffling of Sentences in a passage 12 Cloze Passage 13 Fill in the Blanks

General Intelligence and Reasoning: This section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. The questions will be of both verbal and non-verbal type from the following chapters:

S. No. Important General Intelligence and Reasoning Topics 1 Analogies – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy 2 Classification – Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification 3 Trends 4 Space Orientation 5 Venn Diagrams 6 Drawing inferences 7 Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series 8 Problem Solving 9 Emotional and Social Intelligence 10 Word Building 11 Coding and Decoding 12 Operations - Symbolic operations, Numerical operations 13 Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding 14 Figural Pattern–folding and completion 15 Embedded Figures 16 Critical thinking

3. Numerical Aptitude: This section will test the candidates’ mathematical skills and how good he/she is with numbers. For developing proficiency in this section, candidates are required to develop great command over the general mathematical concepts, methods, and their applicability. The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Below are the major topics covered in SSC MTS & HAVALDAR CBIC/CBN Paper-I exam under the Quantitative Aptitude Section:

S. No. Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics 1 Number System: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers. 2 Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work. 3 Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations. 4 Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base 5 Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.

4. General Awareness: This section is considered to be one of the high-scoring sections of the SSC MTS & HAVALDAR CBIC/CBN Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. Questions from current affairs taking place around the world and in India will also be a part of this section. Below are the major topics covered in SSC MTS & HAVALDAR CBIC/CBN Paper-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

S. No. Important General Awareness Topics 1 History: Facts about Harappa Civilization; Vedic culture; Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda; Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems; India’s freedom movement and their leaders. 2 Geography: India and its neighboring countries; Famous Seaport and Airport and their location; important institution of the world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc. 3 Economy: Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more); Five Year Plan and its importance; Famous persons in the economy; Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc. 4 Polity: Supreme Court; Meaning of Write; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions; State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols. 5 Current Affairs: Population Census; Important books and their writers; First sports achievement for India and world like first Olympic, first Asian Game etc.; State Animals and Symbols; Awards and their importance; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries, Latest Scientific Research

Note: For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability, there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the Paper.