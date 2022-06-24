SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Reasoning Topics: SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam is going to be held in online mode from 5th to 22nd July 2022. Candidates preparing for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN exam should practice and revise the important topics before the examination day. In this article, we are going to share the important topics of the General Intelligence & Reasoning section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 1 mark each. Candidates need to brush up on the verbal and non-verbal reasoning topics which will test the candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills. Questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and puzzles. For the ease of the students, we have divided the General Intelligence & Reasoning into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult.
SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics
Let’s have a look at the Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:
Topic
Subtopics
Difficulty Level
Series
Analogy (both word based and numerical)
Easy to Medium
Odd pair (both word based and numerical)
Classification
Missing characters
Coding
Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)
Medium
Symbols
Mathematical Operations
Arrangement
Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)
Medium
Blood relations
Ranking
Puzzles
Direction Sense
Logic
Syllogism
Medium to Difficult
Venn Diagrams
Calendar
Non-Verbal
Cube and dices
(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)
Medium to Difficult
Sequence of figures
Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)
Paper-cutting, folding, punching
Mirrors and water reflection
Total
25 Questions
Tips to Practice Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam
Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:
- Command over Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning: Candidates should practice both Verbal and Non Verbal reasoning topics. Practice frequently asked topics like Directions Sense, Blood Relation, Puzzles, etc.
- Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Candidates are advised to practice as much previous paper as they can on the computer as the exam will be conducted in online mode. Also, your practice should be based on the current exam pattern and syllabus.
- Don’t make unnecessary assumptions: Always Remember that the given question will be solved by the data given only, don’t make unnecessary assumptions or judgment while solving the problem. Use smart and appropriate tricks and methods for solving any problem.
- Time Management: Candidates are advised not to give more than one minute to any question while solving the General Intelligence & Reasoning questions.
- Focus on your Strength area: Candidates are advised to focus on their strength area. For example, if you are good with Seating Arrangement or Blood Relation questions then cover all the Puzzle-based questions in the exam in less time with accuracy. If coding-decoding is your weak area, then attempt questions from this topic only if you have the buffer time left in the exam.
