SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Reasoning Topics: SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam is going to be held in online mode from 5th to 22nd July 2022. Candidates preparing for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN exam should practice and revise the important topics before the examination day. In this article, we are going to share the important topics of the General Intelligence & Reasoning section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 1 mark each. Candidates need to brush up on the verbal and non-verbal reasoning topics which will test the candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills. Questions asked in this section are mainly the brain teasers and puzzles. For the ease of the students, we have divided the General Intelligence & Reasoning into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult.

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics

Let’s have a look at the Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:

Topic Subtopics Difficulty Level Series Analogy (both word based and numerical) Easy to Medium Odd pair (both word based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) Medium Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) Medium Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism Medium to Difficult Venn Diagrams Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) Medium to Difficult Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Total 25 Questions

Tips to Practice Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important General Intelligence & Reasoning Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: