SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: Important General English Topics (25 Marks)

Updated: Jun 29, 2022 12:59 IST
SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam English Topics: SSC is going to conduct MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam in online mode from 5th to 22nd July 2022. Candidates who are going to appear for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 exam must practice and revise the important topics to score high marks. In this article, we are going to share the important topics in the General English section of the exam which will be 25 marks. Candidates need to brush up on the Basic English Grammar Rules and Vocabulary topics as this section will test the candidates’ ability to understand correct grammar usage and vocabulary usage.

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: Important General English Topics

Let’s have a look at the Important General English Topics for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:

Category

Topics

Vocabulary

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fill in the blanks

Cloze Test

Spelling Test

Idioms and Phrases

One-word substitution

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Grammar

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Sentence Rearrangement

Shuffling of Sentence parts

Shuffling of Sentences in a passage

Tips to Practice Important General English Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important General English Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:

  1. Focus on Vocabulary-Based Questions: As most of the categories from which questions come are based on vocabulary usage like Fill in the Blanks, Cloze Test, Synonyms, Antonyms, etc, candidates are advised to practice and improve their basic vocabulary skills to score well in these topics.
  2. Revise Basic English Grammar Rules: A proper understanding of Grammar Usage is required for attempting questions from the categories like Sentence correction/ Spotting the error and Sentence or Phrase Improvement. Students must follow grammar rules while solving such types of questions.
  3. Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Candidates are advised to practice as many previous papers as they can on the computer because the exam will be conducted in online mode. Also, they must follow the latest exam pattern and syllabus while practicing the previous year's papers.

4. Time Management: Candidates are advised not to give more than one minute to any question while solving the General English questions. Increase your reading speed and accuracy level while answering General English Questions.

5. Focus on your Strength area: Candidates are advised to focus on their strength area. For example, if your strength area is English Grammar then try to attempt questions from topics like Sentence correction/ Spotting the error and Sentence or Phrase Improvement in the exam in less time with accuracy. If English Vocabulary is your weak area, then attempt fewer questions from the topics – Synonyms, Antonyms, One word Substitution, etc. Avoid making any guesswork.

FAQ

Q1. How many questions will be asked from General English Section in SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam?

25 Questions Of 1 Mark Each

Q2. What are the Dates for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam?

Paper I (CBE) Of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 From 5th July To 22nd July 2022

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam?

There Will Be Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer

