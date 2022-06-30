SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: Important Numerical Aptitude/Maths Topics

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Maths Topics: Get Important General Numerical Aptitude Topics that have maximum chances of coming in SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam (Paper-1).

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Maths Topics: SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam (Paper-1) is going to be held in online mode from 5th to 22nd July 2022. Candidates who are preparing for the exam need to practice and revise the important topics of the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam. In this article, we are going to discuss the important topics of the Numerical Aptitude section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 1 mark each. Candidates need to brush up on the basic concepts and formulas of the topics given below in the table. For the ease of the students, we have divided the Numerical Aptitude Topics into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult.

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: Important Numerical Aptitude Topics

Let’s have a look at the Important Numerical Aptitude Topics for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:

S. No. Important Numerical Aptitude Topics Difficulty Level 1 Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots) Easy 2 Percentage Easy 3 Average Easy 4 Ratio and Proportion Easy 5 Problems on Ages Easy 6 Number System Easy to medium 7 Number Series Easy to medium 8 Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains) Medium 9 Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership) Medium 10 Simple Interest and Compound Interest Medium 11 Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns) Medium 12 Mixture and Alligation Medium 13 Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) Easy to medium 16 Mensuration & Geometry (Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere) Difficult

Tips to Practice Important Numerical Aptitude Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important Numerical Aptitude Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: