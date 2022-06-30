SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: Important Numerical Aptitude/Maths Topics

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Maths Topics: SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam (Paper-1) is going to be held in online mode from 5th to 22nd July 2022. Candidates who are preparing for the exam need to practice and revise the important topics of the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam. In this article, we are going to discuss the important topics of the Numerical Aptitude section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 1 mark each. Candidates need to brush up on the basic concepts and formulas of the topics given below in the table. For the ease of the students, we have divided the Numerical Aptitude Topics into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult.
SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: Important Numerical Aptitude Topics
Let’s have a look at the Important Numerical Aptitude Topics for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:
|
S. No.
|
Important Numerical Aptitude Topics
|
Difficulty Level
|
1
|
Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)
|
Easy
|
2
|
Percentage
|
Easy
|
3
|
Average
|
Easy
|
4
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
Easy
|
5
|
Problems on Ages
|
Easy
|
6
|
Number System
|
Easy to medium
|
7
|
Number Series
|
Easy to medium
|
8
|
Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains)
|
Medium
|
9
|
Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership)
|
Medium
|
10
|
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
|
Medium
|
11
|
Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns)
|
Medium
|
12
|
Mixture and Alligation
|
Medium
|
13
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)
|
Easy to medium
|
16
|
Mensuration & Geometry (Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere)
|
Difficult
|
Tips to Practice Important Numerical Aptitude Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam
Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important Numerical Aptitude Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:
- Brush-up Basic Arithmetic Concepts and Formulas: Candidates need to brush up on the basics of all the important topics including the concepts and formulas. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.
- Time Management: Candidates are advised to allocate proper time to important topics covered in the exam. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving the numerical aptitude questions.
- Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Candidates are advised to practice as much previous paper as they can on the computer as the exam will be conducted in online mode.
- Learn Short-cut Methods: Candidates must learn some short-cut methods and tricks which will help in increasing their calculation speed and saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, square roots, etc.
- Focus on your Strength area: Candidates are advised to focus on their strength area. For example, if they are good with Data Interpretation questions then they need to cover all the questions of DI in the exam in less time with accuracy. If mensuration is your weak area, then attempt questions from this topic only if you have the buffer time left in the exam.