SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: Important Numerical Aptitude/Maths Topics

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Maths Topics: Get Important General Numerical Aptitude Topics that have maximum chances of coming in SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam (Paper-1).

Updated: Jun 30, 2022 12:38 IST
SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Maths Topics
SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Maths Topics

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Maths Topics: SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam (Paper-1) is going to be held in online mode from 5th to 22nd July 2022. Candidates who are preparing for the exam need to practice and revise the important topics of the SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam. In this article, we are going to discuss the important topics of the Numerical Aptitude section of the exam which will consist of 25 questions of 1 mark each. Candidates need to brush up on the basic concepts and formulas of the topics given below in the table. For the ease of the students, we have divided the Numerical Aptitude Topics into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult.

SSC MTS 2022 Exam Preparation Material

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Paper-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus 

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Reasoning Topics

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam GA/GK/Current Affairs Topics

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam English Topics

Download Previous Year Papers of SSC MTS Exam for free

SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam: Important Numerical Aptitude Topics

Let’s have a look at the Important Numerical Aptitude Topics for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:

S. No.

Important Numerical Aptitude Topics

Difficulty Level

1

Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)

Easy

2

Percentage

Easy

3

Average

Easy

4

Ratio and Proportion

Easy

5

Problems on Ages

Easy

6

Number System

Easy to medium

7

Number Series

Easy to medium

8

Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains)

Medium

9

Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership)

Medium

10

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Medium

11

Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns)

Medium

12

Mixture and Alligation

Medium

13

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)

Easy to medium

16

Mensuration & Geometry (Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere)

Difficult

Recent Stories

Check SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Check SSC MTS 2022 3698 Vacancy Details

Check SSC Havaldar 2022 CBIC/CBN 3603 Vacancy Details

Check How to Apply Online for SSC MTS & Havaldar (CBIC/CBN) 2022 Recruitment Process

Check SSC MTS 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Download SSC MTS 2021 Result & Merit List Categorywise

Check SSC MTS 2022 Result Calculation Under 2 Age Groups

Check SSC MTS 2022 Exam Updates

Tips to Practice Important Numerical Aptitude Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to practice the Important Numerical Aptitude Topics of SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam:

  1. Brush-up Basic Arithmetic Concepts and Formulas: Candidates need to brush up on the basics of all the important topics including the concepts and formulas. Once you have developed a command over these topics, then you can switch to shortcuts or tricks for quick calculations.
  2. Time Management: Candidates are advised to allocate proper time to important topics covered in the exam. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving the numerical aptitude questions.
  3. Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Candidates are advised to practice as much previous paper as they can on the computer as the exam will be conducted in online mode.
  4. Learn Short-cut Methods: Candidates must learn some short-cut methods and tricks which will help in increasing their calculation speed and saving time for solving tough questions in the exam. For gaining speed try to practice tricks and remember tables, cubes, squares, square roots, etc.
  5. Focus on your Strength area: Candidates are advised to focus on their strength area. For example, if they are good with Data Interpretation questions then they need to cover all the questions of DI in the exam in less time with accuracy. If mensuration is your weak area, then attempt questions from this topic only if you have the buffer time left in the exam.

FAQ

Q1. How many questions will be asked from Numerical Aptitude Section in SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam?

25 Questions Of 1 Mark Each

Q2. What are the Dates for SSC MTS & Havaldar CBIC/CBN 2022 Exam?

Paper I (CBE) Of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 From 5th July To 22nd July 2022

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in SSC MTS & Havaldar 2022 Exam?

There Will Be Negative Marking Of 0.25 Marks For Each Wrong Answer

Take Free Online SSC MTS 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.