SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 OUT on ssc.digialm.com: Download Response Sheet Here

SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on 17 September 2023 at ssc.digialm.com and ssc.nic.in Candidates appeared in the exam from 01 to 14 September 2023 can check the direct link to download SSC MTS Paper 1 Answer Key, and Response Sheet. Check objection submission and other details.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the SSC MTS Havaldar Paper 1 Answer Key on 17 September. The answer key has been released along with the Response Sheet. The candidates who appeared in the SSC MTS Exam from 01 to 14 September can now check the official answer key to the question and their responses. They can compare their response with the official answer and calculate their scores. In case, they find any answer incorrect by the commission they can raise objections.

SSC MTS Answer Key Download Link

The answer key is available on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in an ssc.digialm.com. Candidates can also find a direct link to download the answer key in this article. They simply need to log in using their Examination Roll Number and Password provided in the link.

SSC MTS Answer Key Download Link

SSC MTS Answer Key Objection: Check Date and Fee

To raise an objection, candidates need to visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in. The link is available from 17 to 20 September. The candidates can also raise their objections by clicking on the link given above on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenge.

How to Download SSC MTS Paper 1 Answer Key 2023 ?

The answer key has been released on the official website of SSC on www.sscnic.in for the post of Multi Tasking Staff and Havaldar. The instructions to download SSC MTS Answer Key 2023 are given below.

Step 1: Visit the website of SSC and click on the answer key PDF named as 'new gif Image Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s)'

Step 2: Scroll the PDF till the end and click on the answer key link 'Under Secretary(C-1/2)Dated: 17.09.2023Link for the candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for Submission of Representation, if any'

Step 3: Log in to the website

Step 4: Download SSC Answer Key for MTS Paper 1 Exam

Step 5: You can select the question(s) you want to challenge and provide a detailed explanation for their objection. You can also upload supporting documents, if any.

Read in Hindi - SSC MTS Answer Key

SSC MTS Cutoff Marks 2023

The cutoff marks will be released along with the result. It will depend on the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, vacancies, and difficulty level of the exam.

Category Cut-Off Marks UR to be released OBC to be released EWS to be released SC to be released ST to be released

SSC MTS Result Date 2023

The SSC will review all objections and release the result and final answer key accordingly. The result will be released in the month of October 2023.