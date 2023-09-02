SSC MTS English Questions Asked: Most Expected Questions with Answers

SSC MTS English Expected Questions: The Staff Selection Commission has begun conducting SSC MTS Tier 1 exam in full swing. The exam is scheduled to be held from 01 to 14 September 2023. Applicants who are planning to appear for the exam must be on the lookout either for last-minute tips and tricks to crack the exam or most expected questions that can be asked in the exam. If you are one of them, we got you. In this article we have compiled a list of SSC MTS most expected English questions and topics that you shouldn't overlook.
SSC MTS Exam English is one of the most scoring sections. It includes 25 questions that one can easily attempt if they have a good grasp of the language.Below, you'll find some of the most expected SSC MTS English questions that you cannot afford to miss.
SSC MTS Exam English Language Grammar
SSC MTS Exam English section comprises 25 objective type questions, based on topics like one word substitution, idioms and phrases, synonyms, antonyms, spotting errors etc. While some candidates find this section scoring, others find it difficult and challenging. If you belong to the latter category, worry not as here we have mentioned SSC MTS English expected questions that you will definitely come across in the exams.
The Staff Selection Commission often asks similar types of questions in its exams, with slight modifications. Below are some questions that you might see in the SSC MTS 2023 exam.
SSC MTS English Important Topics
According to the previous year question paper, the important topics for the SSC MTS English section are listed below.
- Spotting Error
- Synonyms
- Antonyms
- One Word Substitution
- Fill in the blanks
- Idioms and Phrases
SSC MTS English Expected Questions
Listed below are a few SSC MTS most expected English questions that you cannot ignore if you want to excel in the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam 2023.
Question 1: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the underlined word in the given sentence.
The kids have been pestering me to buy them new toys.
Options:
- pacifying
- perturbing
- bugging
- tormenting
Answer: 1. pacifying
Question 2: Select the option that can be used as a one-word substitute for the given group of words.
One who dies for a noble cause
Options:
- Martyr
- Heretic
- Butcher
- Narcissist
Answer: 1. Martyr
Question 3: Select the part that contains the error from the given options.
Seeds of mustard plants give us oil, and the leave are used as a vegetable.
Options:
- Seeds of
- as a vegetable
- leave are used
- give us oil
Answer: 3. leave are used
Question 4: Select the correctly spelt word.
Options:
- Imigrant
- Chauvinist
- Contemperary
- Cosmopoliton
Answer: 2. Chauvinist
Question 5: Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.
Occlude
Options:
- facilitate
- promote
- Abstain
- Obstruct
Answer: 4. Obstruct
Questions 6: One of the children stood at the door to ______ if he saw the apparitor coming, who was an officer of the spiritual court.
Options:
- give notice
- give advice
- give thought
- give a hand
Answer: 1. give notice
Questions 7: Select the correctly spelt word.
Options:
- Bezarre
- Infatuaition
- Fortiunate
- Perfection
Answer: 4. Perfection
Question 8: He claims to be the ______ kid in the school.
Options:
- smartness
- smartest
- smarting
- smarter
Answer: 2. smartest
Question 9: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the bracketed word in the given sentence.
It is irrelevance, at least to me, whether the grant was (improvident) or no.
Options:
- tardy
- thrifty
- cautious
- hungry
Answer: 2. thrifty
Question 10: . Identify the segment that contains a grammatical error.
Scientists believe / that many animals have / a unique languages / of their own.
Options:
- that many animals have
- Scientists believe
- a unique languages
- of their own
Answer: 3. a unique languages
SSC MTS Previous Year English Questions
Question 1: The boys were tired, but not too tired to examine the little hut ______.
Options:
- weirdly
- weakly
- thoroughly
- sluggishly
Answer: 3. thoroughly
Question 2: It is better to be prompt and organized than to be ______.
Options:
- provident
- meaningless
- efficient
- reckless
Answer: 4. reckless
Question 3: Why doesn't you try calling your family again?
Options:
- you don’t tries
- doesn't you tried
- don't you try
- No improvement required
Answer: 3. don't you try
Question 4: Select the part that contains the error from the given options. If you don’t find any error, mark ‘No error’ as your answer.
Solar storms can / impact Earth-dwellers / in significantly ways.
Options:
- Solar storms can
- impact Earth-dwellers
- No error
- in significantly ways
Answer: 4. in significantly ways
Question 5: Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.
Random
Options:
- Definite
- Continuous
- Systematic
- Chance
Answer: 4. Chance
Question 6: Select the correctly spelt word.
Options:
- Influnce
- Influence
- Influance
- Influennce
Answer: 2. Influence
Question 7: Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.
Out for the count
Options:
- Very expensive
- Prepared for battle
- In a deep, insensible sleep
- Ready for scrutiny
Answer: 3. In a deep, insensible sleep
Question 8: Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.
Modest
Options:
- Bold
- Humble
- Dismal
- Grave
Answer: 2. Humble
Question 9: The following sentence has been split into four segments. Identify the segment that contains a grammatical error.
Most of the / freshwater lake in India / are in the / Himalayan region.
Options:
- Himalayan region
- Most of the
- are in the
- freshwater lake in India
Answer: 4. freshwater lake in India
Question 10: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the given word.
Refute
Options:
- Endorse
- Acknowledge
- Deny
- Dispute
Answer: 1. Endorse
Preparation Tips for SSC MTS Exam English Language
English is one of the most scoring and less time consuming sections. Those who have prepared this section well can easily score the maximum marks from this section. Here are a few preparation tips for SSC MTS Exam English Language.
- Refer good books to learn grammar rules, including tenses, articles, prepositions, and subject-verb agreement.
- Improve your vocabulary by reading newspapers, magazines and dictionaries, and try to use them while having conversations.
- Practice SSC MTS previous year English questions as the commission repeats them.
- Solve as many mock tests as you can to understand the types of questions asked and boost your speed and accuracy.