SSC MTS English Questions Asked: Most Expected Questions with Answers

SSC MTS English Expected Questions: Check out the most expected English Questions and Topics for SSC MTS Tier 1 exam 2023. Attempt these SSC MTS English questions and answers to take your preparation to the next level.

SSC MTS English Expected Questions: The Staff Selection Commission has begun conducting SSC MTS Tier 1 exam in full swing. The exam is scheduled to be held from 01 to 14 September 2023. Applicants who are planning to appear for the exam must be on the lookout either for last-minute tips and tricks to crack the exam or most expected questions that can be asked in the exam. If you are one of them, we got you. In this article we have compiled a list of SSC MTS most expected English questions and topics that you shouldn't overlook.

SSC MTS Exam English is one of the most scoring sections. It includes 25 questions that one can easily attempt if they have a good grasp of the language.Below, you'll find some of the most expected SSC MTS English questions that you cannot afford to miss.

SSC MTS Exam English Language Grammar

SSC MTS Exam English section comprises 25 objective type questions, based on topics like one word substitution, idioms and phrases, synonyms, antonyms, spotting errors etc. While some candidates find this section scoring, others find it difficult and challenging. If you belong to the latter category, worry not as here we have mentioned SSC MTS English expected questions that you will definitely come across in the exams.

The Staff Selection Commission often asks similar types of questions in its exams, with slight modifications. Below are some questions that you might see in the SSC MTS 2023 exam.

SSC MTS English Important Topics

According to the previous year question paper, the important topics for the SSC MTS English section are listed below.

Spotting Error

Synonyms

Antonyms

One Word Substitution

Fill in the blanks

Idioms and Phrases

SSC MTS English Expected Questions

Listed below are a few SSC MTS most expected English questions that you cannot ignore if you want to excel in the SSC MTS Tier 1 exam 2023.

Question 1: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the underlined word in the given sentence.

The kids have been pestering me to buy them new toys.

Options:

pacifying perturbing bugging tormenting

Answer: 1. pacifying

Question 2: Select the option that can be used as a one-word substitute for the given group of words.

One who dies for a noble cause

Options:

Martyr Heretic Butcher Narcissist

Answer: 1. Martyr

Question 3: Select the part that contains the error from the given options.

Seeds of mustard plants give us oil, and the leave are used as a vegetable.

Options:

Seeds of as a vegetable leave are used give us oil

Answer: 3. leave are used

Question 4: Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

Imigrant Chauvinist Contemperary Cosmopoliton

Answer: 2. Chauvinist

Question 5: Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

Occlude

Options:

facilitate promote Abstain Obstruct

Answer: 4. Obstruct

Questions 6: One of the children stood at the door to ______ if he saw the apparitor coming, who was an officer of the spiritual court.

Options:

give notice give advice give thought give a hand

Answer: 1. give notice

Questions 7: Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

Bezarre Infatuaition Fortiunate Perfection

Answer: 4. Perfection

Question 8: He claims to be the ______ kid in the school.

Options:

smartness smartest smarting smarter

Answer: 2. smartest

Question 9: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the bracketed word in the given sentence.

It is irrelevance, at least to me, whether the grant was (improvident) or no.

Options:

tardy thrifty cautious hungry

Answer: 2. thrifty

Question 10: . Identify the segment that contains a grammatical error.

Scientists believe / that many animals have / a unique languages / of their own.

Options:

that many animals have Scientists believe a unique languages of their own

Answer: 3. a unique languages

SSC MTS Previous Year English Questions

Question 1: The boys were tired, but not too tired to examine the little hut ______.

Options:

weirdly weakly thoroughly sluggishly

Answer: 3. thoroughly

Question 2: It is better to be prompt and organized than to be ______.

Options:

provident meaningless efficient reckless

Answer: 4. reckless

Question 3: Why doesn't you try calling your family again?

Options:

you don’t tries doesn't you tried don't you try No improvement required

Answer: 3. don't you try

Question 4: Select the part that contains the error from the given options. If you don’t find any error, mark ‘No error’ as your answer.

Solar storms can / impact Earth-dwellers / in significantly ways.

Options:

Solar storms can impact Earth-dwellers No error in significantly ways

Answer: 4. in significantly ways

Question 5: Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

Random

Options:

Definite Continuous Systematic Chance

Answer: 4. Chance

Question 6: Select the correctly spelt word.

Options:

Influnce Influence Influance Influennce

Answer: 2. Influence

Question 7: Select the most appropriate meaning of the given idiom.

Out for the count

Options:

Very expensive Prepared for battle In a deep, insensible sleep Ready for scrutiny

Answer: 3. In a deep, insensible sleep

Question 8: Select the most appropriate synonym of the given word.

Modest

Options:

Bold Humble Dismal Grave

Answer: 2. Humble

Question 9: The following sentence has been split into four segments. Identify the segment that contains a grammatical error.

Most of the / freshwater lake in India / are in the / Himalayan region.

Options:

Himalayan region Most of the are in the freshwater lake in India

Answer: 4. freshwater lake in India

Question 10: Select the most appropriate ANTONYM of the given word.

Refute

Options:

Endorse Acknowledge Deny Dispute

Answer: 1. Endorse

Preparation Tips for SSC MTS Exam English Language

English is one of the most scoring and less time consuming sections. Those who have prepared this section well can easily score the maximum marks from this section. Here are a few preparation tips for SSC MTS Exam English Language.