List Of Top 10 Countries With the Highest US Tariffs; Is India on the List? Check Here

By Kriti Barua
Aug 27, 2025, 19:16 IST

The US has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian exports, doubling the previous rate. This move, a direct response to India's Russian oil purchases, makes India's goods among the most highly taxed in Asia. The duties will significantly harm labour-intensive sectors, such as textiles, footwear, and jewellery. The high tariff puts India at a competitive disadvantage compared to its rivals and has raised concerns about potential job losses. This new trade policy signals a significant shift in US-India relations.

The United States uses tariffs to control trade and protect its industries. A tariff is a tax on goods imported from other countries. 

Under President Donald Trump, US tariffs increased sharply. His goal was to bring back manufacturing jobs and reduce trade deficits. But these tariffs also caused tension with many countries.

In 2025, the US imposed high tariffs on several nations. India, Brazil, and Lesotho face the highest rates—up to 50%. Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos follow closely, with rates between 44% and 49%. 

These tariffs impact key exports, including clothing, footwear, and small goods. India's exports, especially textiles and jewellery, are hit hard. Some countries, such as Sri Lanka and Vietnam, have initiated discussions to lower these rates.

List Of Countries With the Highest US Tariffs

India faces the highest US tariff on its exports, a 50% rate that puts it on par with Brazil. This tariff, which applies to a wide range of goods, has been in effect since August 2025.

Other countries, particularly those in Southeast Asia, also face high tariffs. The list of the top ten countries with the highest US tariffs is led by Vietnam, which faces a 46% rate, and includes others like Laos and Myanmar, both with a 40% rate.

Rank

Country

Share of US imports

Rate

1

India

2.7%

50%

2

Brazil

1.3%

50%

3

Syria

<1%

41%

4

Myanmar

<1%

40%

5

Laos

<1%

40%

6

Switzerland

1.9%

39%

7

Canada

12.6%

35%

8

Serbia

<1%

35%

9

Iraq

<1%

35%

10

South Africa

<1%

30%

11

Bosnia and Herzegovina

<1%

30%

12

Libya

<1%

30%

13

Algeria

<1%

30%

14

Tunisia

<1%

25%

15

Kazakhstan

<1%

25%

16

Brunei

<1%

25%

17

Moldova

<1%

25%

18

Mexico

15.5%

25%

19

China

13.4%

20%

20

Bangladesh

<1%

20%

21

Sri Lanka

<1%

20%

22

Taiwan

3.6%

20%

23

Vietnam

4.2%

20%

24

Thailand

1.9%

19%

25

Pakistan

<1%

19%

26

Indonesia

<1%

19%

27

Philippines

<1%

19%

28

Malaysia

1.6%

19%

29

Cambodia

<1%

19%

30

Nicaragua

<1%

18%

31

Namibia

<1%

15%

32

Luxembourg

<1%

15%

33

Ghana

<1%

15%

34

Malta

<1%

15%

35

Mozambique

<1%

15%

36

North Macedonia

<1%

15%

37

Afghanistan

<1%

15%

38

Bulgaria

<1%

15%

39

Estonia

<1%

15%

40

Zambia

<1%

15%

41

Angola

<1%

15%

42

Lithuania

<1%

15%

43

Vanuatu

<1%

15%

44

Iceland

<1%

15%

45

Croatia

<1%

15%

46

Latvia

<1%

15%

47

Botswana

<1%

15%

48

Zimbabwe

<1%

15%

49

Fiji

<1%

15%

50

Papua New Guinea

<1%

15%

51

Chad

<1%

15%

52

Lebanon

<1%

15%

53

Democratic Republic of Congo

<1%

15%

54

Malawi

<1%

15%

55

Ivory Coast

<1%

15%

56

Equatorial Guinea

<1%

15%

57

Uganda

<1%

15%

58

Madagascar

<1%

15%

59

Mauritius

<1%

15%

60

Bolivia

<1%

15%

61

Cyprus

<1%

15%

62

Liechtenstein

<1%

15%

63

Greece

<1%

15%

64

Ecuador

<1%

15%

65

Austria

<1%

15%

66

Slovakia

<1%

15%

67

Denmark

<1%

15%

68

Costa Rica

<1%

15%

69

Hungary

<1%

15%

70

Poland

<1%

15%

71

Jordan

<1%

15%

72

Turkey

<1%

15%

73

South Korea

4.0%

15%

74

Czech Republic

<1%

15%

75

Sweden

<1%

15%

76

Spain

<1%

15%

77

Israel

<1%

15%

78

Belgium

<1%

15%

79

Ireland

3.2%

15%

80

Italy

2.3%

15%

81

Netherlands

1.0%

15%

82

Finland

<1%

15%

83

France

1.8%

15%

84

Germany

4.9%

15%

85

Japan

4.5%

15%

86

Portugal

<1%

15%

87

New Zealand

<1%

15%

88

Nigeria

<1%

15%

89

Norway

<1%

15%

90

Slovenia

<1%

15%

91

Trinidad and Tobago

<1%

15%

92

Guyana

<1%

15%

93

Nauru

<1%

15%

94

Romania

<1%

15%

95

Venezuela

<1%

15%

96

Maldives

<1%

10%

97

Burundi

<1%

10%

98

Cuba

<1%

10%

99

Guinea-Bissau

<1%

10%

100

Haiti

<1%

10%

101

Mali

<1%

10%

102

Micronesia

<1%

10%

103

Tajikistan

<1%

10%

104

Cape Verde

<1%

10%

105

Somalia

<1%

10%

106

Tonga

<1%

10%

107

Mauritania

<1%

10%

108

Burkina Faso

<1%

10%

109

Bhutan

<1%

10%

110

Andorra

<1%

10%

111

Panama

<1%

10%

112

Dominica

<1%

10%

113

South Sudan

<1%

10%

114

Ethiopia

<1%

10%

115

Central African Republic

<1%

10%

116

Azerbaijan

<1%

10%

117

Timor-Leste

<1%

10%

118

Georgia

<1%

10%

119

Gabon

<1%

10%

120

Palau

<1%

10%

121

Tanzania

<1%

10%

122

Gambia

<1%

10%

123

Comoros

<1%

10%

124

Solomon Islands

<1%

10%

125

Tuvalu

<1%

10%

126

Senegal

<1%

10%

127

Lesotho

<1%

10%

128

Eritrea

<1%

10%

129

Cameroon

<1%

10%

130

Kiribati

<1%

10%

131

São Tomé and Principe

<1%

10%

132

Paraguay

<1%

10%

133

Jamaica

<1%

10%

134

Samoa

<1%

10%

135

Togo

<1%

10%

136

Guinea

<1%

10%

137

Egypt

<1%

10%

138

Monaco

<1%

10%

139

Albania

<1%

10%

140

Kenya

<1%

10%

141

Ukraine

<1%

10%

142

Uruguay

<1%

10%

143

Bahrain

<1%

10%

144

Oman

<1%

10%

145

Kuwait

<1%

10%

146

Bahamas

<1%

10%

147

Qatar

<1%

10%

148

Morocco

<1%

10%

149

El Salvador

<1%

10%

150

Russia

<1%

10%

151

Nepal

<1%

10%

152

Guatemala

<1%

10%

153

Honduras

<1%

10%

154

Argentina

<1%

10%

155

United Arab Emirates

<1%

10%

156

Dominican Republic

<1%

10%

157

Peru

<1%

10%

158

Saudi Arabia

<1%

10%

159

Chile

<1%

10%

160

Australia

<1%

10%

161

Colombia

<1%

10%

162

Singapore

1.3%

10%

163

United Kingdom

2.1%

10%

164

Armenia

<1%

10%

165

Suriname

<1%

10%

166

Iran

<1%

10%

167

Eswatini

<1%

10%

168

St Lucia

<1%

10%

169

Niger

<1%

10%

170

St Vincent and the Grenadines

<1%

10%

171

Yemen

<1%

10%

172

Sudan

<1%

10%

173

Grenada

<1%

10%

174

Turkmenistan

<1%

10%

175

Montenegro

<1%

10%

176

Kyrgyzstan

<1%

10%

177

St Kitts and Nevis

<1%

10%

178

Belarus

<1%

10%

179

Marshall Islands

<1%

10%

180

Falkland Islands

<1%

10%

181

Belize

<1%

10%

182

Antigua and Barbuda

<1%

10%

183

San Marino

<1%

10%

184

Mongolia

<1%

10%

185

Sierra Leone

<1%

10%

186

Rwanda

<1%

10%

187

Kosovo

<1%

10%

188

Djibouti

<1%

10%

189

Congo-Brazzaville

<1%

10%

190

Uzbekistan

<1%

10%

191

Barbados

<1%

10%

192

Benin

<1%

10%

193

Liberia

<1%

10%

194

North Korea

<1%

10%

US President Donald Trump has placed a 50% tariff on goods from India. This high tax is a response to India's purchase of oil from Russia, and it goes against the US's usual friendly relations with India. This new tariff is the highest in Asia and is double the previous 25% tax.

This tax will affect over half of the goods India exports to the US, particularly products such as textiles and jewellery. While some key goods, such as electronics, are not affected, companies that manufacture clothes and shoes are concerned about losing business and jobs.

This hefty tariff makes it harder for India to compete with countries like China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. Despite this, India continues to import Russian oil, citing that it helps keep energy markets stable and is suitable for its economy.

