List Of Top 10 Countries With the Highest US Tariffs; Is India on the List? Check Here

The United States uses tariffs to control trade and protect its industries. A tariff is a tax on goods imported from other countries.
Under President Donald Trump, US tariffs increased sharply. His goal was to bring back manufacturing jobs and reduce trade deficits. But these tariffs also caused tension with many countries.
In 2025, the US imposed high tariffs on several nations. India, Brazil, and Lesotho face the highest rates—up to 50%. Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos follow closely, with rates between 44% and 49%.
These tariffs impact key exports, including clothing, footwear, and small goods. India's exports, especially textiles and jewellery, are hit hard. Some countries, such as Sri Lanka and Vietnam, have initiated discussions to lower these rates.
List Of Countries With the Highest US Tariffs
India faces the highest US tariff on its exports, a 50% rate that puts it on par with Brazil. This tariff, which applies to a wide range of goods, has been in effect since August 2025.
Other countries, particularly those in Southeast Asia, also face high tariffs. The list of the top ten countries with the highest US tariffs is led by Vietnam, which faces a 46% rate, and includes others like Laos and Myanmar, both with a 40% rate.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Share of US imports
|
Rate
|
1
|
India
|
2.7%
|
50%
|
2
|
Brazil
|
1.3%
|
50%
|
3
|
Syria
|
<1%
|
41%
|
4
|
Myanmar
|
<1%
|
40%
|
5
|
Laos
|
<1%
|
40%
|
6
|
Switzerland
|
1.9%
|
39%
|
7
|
Canada
|
12.6%
|
35%
|
8
|
Serbia
|
<1%
|
35%
|
9
|
Iraq
|
<1%
|
35%
|
10
|
South Africa
|
<1%
|
30%
|
11
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
<1%
|
30%
|
12
|
Libya
|
<1%
|
30%
|
13
|
Algeria
|
<1%
|
30%
|
14
|
Tunisia
|
<1%
|
25%
|
15
|
Kazakhstan
|
<1%
|
25%
|
16
|
Brunei
|
<1%
|
25%
|
17
|
Moldova
|
<1%
|
25%
|
18
|
Mexico
|
15.5%
|
25%
|
19
|
China
|
13.4%
|
20%
|
20
|
Bangladesh
|
<1%
|
20%
|
21
|
Sri Lanka
|
<1%
|
20%
|
22
|
Taiwan
|
3.6%
|
20%
|
23
|
Vietnam
|
4.2%
|
20%
|
24
|
Thailand
|
1.9%
|
19%
|
25
|
Pakistan
|
<1%
|
19%
|
26
|
Indonesia
|
<1%
|
19%
|
27
|
Philippines
|
<1%
|
19%
|
28
|
Malaysia
|
1.6%
|
19%
|
29
|
Cambodia
|
<1%
|
19%
|
30
|
Nicaragua
|
<1%
|
18%
|
31
|
Namibia
|
<1%
|
15%
|
32
|
Luxembourg
|
<1%
|
15%
|
33
|
Ghana
|
<1%
|
15%
|
34
|
Malta
|
<1%
|
15%
|
35
|
Mozambique
|
<1%
|
15%
|
36
|
North Macedonia
|
<1%
|
15%
|
37
|
Afghanistan
|
<1%
|
15%
|
38
|
Bulgaria
|
<1%
|
15%
|
39
|
Estonia
|
<1%
|
15%
|
40
|
Zambia
|
<1%
|
15%
|
41
|
Angola
|
<1%
|
15%
|
42
|
Lithuania
|
<1%
|
15%
|
43
|
Vanuatu
|
<1%
|
15%
|
44
|
Iceland
|
<1%
|
15%
|
45
|
Croatia
|
<1%
|
15%
|
46
|
Latvia
|
<1%
|
15%
|
47
|
Botswana
|
<1%
|
15%
|
48
|
Zimbabwe
|
<1%
|
15%
|
49
|
Fiji
|
<1%
|
15%
|
50
|
Papua New Guinea
|
<1%
|
15%
|
51
|
Chad
|
<1%
|
15%
|
52
|
Lebanon
|
<1%
|
15%
|
53
|
Democratic Republic of Congo
|
<1%
|
15%
|
54
|
Malawi
|
<1%
|
15%
|
55
|
Ivory Coast
|
<1%
|
15%
|
56
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
<1%
|
15%
|
57
|
Uganda
|
<1%
|
15%
|
58
|
Madagascar
|
<1%
|
15%
|
59
|
Mauritius
|
<1%
|
15%
|
60
|
Bolivia
|
<1%
|
15%
|
61
|
Cyprus
|
<1%
|
15%
|
62
|
Liechtenstein
|
<1%
|
15%
|
63
|
Greece
|
<1%
|
15%
|
64
|
Ecuador
|
<1%
|
15%
|
65
|
Austria
|
<1%
|
15%
|
66
|
Slovakia
|
<1%
|
15%
|
67
|
Denmark
|
<1%
|
15%
|
68
|
Costa Rica
|
<1%
|
15%
|
69
|
Hungary
|
<1%
|
15%
|
70
|
Poland
|
<1%
|
15%
|
71
|
Jordan
|
<1%
|
15%
|
72
|
Turkey
|
<1%
|
15%
|
73
|
South Korea
|
4.0%
|
15%
|
74
|
Czech Republic
|
<1%
|
15%
|
75
|
Sweden
|
<1%
|
15%
|
76
|
Spain
|
<1%
|
15%
|
77
|
Israel
|
<1%
|
15%
|
78
|
Belgium
|
<1%
|
15%
|
79
|
Ireland
|
3.2%
|
15%
|
80
|
Italy
|
2.3%
|
15%
|
81
|
Netherlands
|
1.0%
|
15%
|
82
|
Finland
|
<1%
|
15%
|
83
|
France
|
1.8%
|
15%
|
84
|
Germany
|
4.9%
|
15%
|
85
|
Japan
|
4.5%
|
15%
|
86
|
Portugal
|
<1%
|
15%
|
87
|
New Zealand
|
<1%
|
15%
|
88
|
Nigeria
|
<1%
|
15%
|
89
|
Norway
|
<1%
|
15%
|
90
|
Slovenia
|
<1%
|
15%
|
91
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
<1%
|
15%
|
92
|
Guyana
|
<1%
|
15%
|
93
|
Nauru
|
<1%
|
15%
|
94
|
Romania
|
<1%
|
15%
|
95
|
Venezuela
|
<1%
|
15%
|
96
|
Maldives
|
<1%
|
10%
|
97
|
Burundi
|
<1%
|
10%
|
98
|
Cuba
|
<1%
|
10%
|
99
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
<1%
|
10%
|
100
|
Haiti
|
<1%
|
10%
|
101
|
Mali
|
<1%
|
10%
|
102
|
Micronesia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
103
|
Tajikistan
|
<1%
|
10%
|
104
|
Cape Verde
|
<1%
|
10%
|
105
|
Somalia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
106
|
Tonga
|
<1%
|
10%
|
107
|
Mauritania
|
<1%
|
10%
|
108
|
Burkina Faso
|
<1%
|
10%
|
109
|
Bhutan
|
<1%
|
10%
|
110
|
Andorra
|
<1%
|
10%
|
111
|
Panama
|
<1%
|
10%
|
112
|
Dominica
|
<1%
|
10%
|
113
|
South Sudan
|
<1%
|
10%
|
114
|
Ethiopia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
115
|
Central African Republic
|
<1%
|
10%
|
116
|
Azerbaijan
|
<1%
|
10%
|
117
|
Timor-Leste
|
<1%
|
10%
|
118
|
Georgia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
119
|
Gabon
|
<1%
|
10%
|
120
|
Palau
|
<1%
|
10%
|
121
|
Tanzania
|
<1%
|
10%
|
122
|
Gambia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
123
|
Comoros
|
<1%
|
10%
|
124
|
Solomon Islands
|
<1%
|
10%
|
125
|
Tuvalu
|
<1%
|
10%
|
126
|
Senegal
|
<1%
|
10%
|
127
|
Lesotho
|
<1%
|
10%
|
128
|
Eritrea
|
<1%
|
10%
|
129
|
Cameroon
|
<1%
|
10%
|
130
|
Kiribati
|
<1%
|
10%
|
131
|
São Tomé and Principe
|
<1%
|
10%
|
132
|
Paraguay
|
<1%
|
10%
|
133
|
Jamaica
|
<1%
|
10%
|
134
|
Samoa
|
<1%
|
10%
|
135
|
Togo
|
<1%
|
10%
|
136
|
Guinea
|
<1%
|
10%
|
137
|
Egypt
|
<1%
|
10%
|
138
|
Monaco
|
<1%
|
10%
|
139
|
Albania
|
<1%
|
10%
|
140
|
Kenya
|
<1%
|
10%
|
141
|
Ukraine
|
<1%
|
10%
|
142
|
Uruguay
|
<1%
|
10%
|
143
|
Bahrain
|
<1%
|
10%
|
144
|
Oman
|
<1%
|
10%
|
145
|
Kuwait
|
<1%
|
10%
|
146
|
Bahamas
|
<1%
|
10%
|
147
|
Qatar
|
<1%
|
10%
|
148
|
Morocco
|
<1%
|
10%
|
149
|
El Salvador
|
<1%
|
10%
|
150
|
Russia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
151
|
Nepal
|
<1%
|
10%
|
152
|
Guatemala
|
<1%
|
10%
|
153
|
Honduras
|
<1%
|
10%
|
154
|
Argentina
|
<1%
|
10%
|
155
|
United Arab Emirates
|
<1%
|
10%
|
156
|
Dominican Republic
|
<1%
|
10%
|
157
|
Peru
|
<1%
|
10%
|
158
|
Saudi Arabia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
159
|
Chile
|
<1%
|
10%
|
160
|
Australia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
161
|
Colombia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
162
|
Singapore
|
1.3%
|
10%
|
163
|
United Kingdom
|
2.1%
|
10%
|
164
|
Armenia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
165
|
Suriname
|
<1%
|
10%
|
166
|
Iran
|
<1%
|
10%
|
167
|
Eswatini
|
<1%
|
10%
|
168
|
St Lucia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
169
|
Niger
|
<1%
|
10%
|
170
|
St Vincent and the Grenadines
|
<1%
|
10%
|
171
|
Yemen
|
<1%
|
10%
|
172
|
Sudan
|
<1%
|
10%
|
173
|
Grenada
|
<1%
|
10%
|
174
|
Turkmenistan
|
<1%
|
10%
|
175
|
Montenegro
|
<1%
|
10%
|
176
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
<1%
|
10%
|
177
|
St Kitts and Nevis
|
<1%
|
10%
|
178
|
Belarus
|
<1%
|
10%
|
179
|
Marshall Islands
|
<1%
|
10%
|
180
|
Falkland Islands
|
<1%
|
10%
|
181
|
Belize
|
<1%
|
10%
|
182
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
<1%
|
10%
|
183
|
San Marino
|
<1%
|
10%
|
184
|
Mongolia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
185
|
Sierra Leone
|
<1%
|
10%
|
186
|
Rwanda
|
<1%
|
10%
|
187
|
Kosovo
|
<1%
|
10%
|
188
|
Djibouti
|
<1%
|
10%
|
189
|
Congo-Brazzaville
|
<1%
|
10%
|
190
|
Uzbekistan
|
<1%
|
10%
|
191
|
Barbados
|
<1%
|
10%
|
192
|
Benin
|
<1%
|
10%
|
193
|
Liberia
|
<1%
|
10%
|
194
|
North Korea
|
<1%
|
10%
US President Donald Trump has placed a 50% tariff on goods from India. This high tax is a response to India's purchase of oil from Russia, and it goes against the US's usual friendly relations with India. This new tariff is the highest in Asia and is double the previous 25% tax.
This tax will affect over half of the goods India exports to the US, particularly products such as textiles and jewellery. While some key goods, such as electronics, are not affected, companies that manufacture clothes and shoes are concerned about losing business and jobs.
This hefty tariff makes it harder for India to compete with countries like China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. Despite this, India continues to import Russian oil, citing that it helps keep energy markets stable and is suitable for its economy.
