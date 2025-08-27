List Of Top 10 Countries With the Highest US Tariffs; Is India on the List? Check Here

The United States uses tariffs to control trade and protect its industries. A tariff is a tax on goods imported from other countries.

Under President Donald Trump, US tariffs increased sharply. His goal was to bring back manufacturing jobs and reduce trade deficits. But these tariffs also caused tension with many countries.

In 2025, the US imposed high tariffs on several nations. India, Brazil, and Lesotho face the highest rates—up to 50%. Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos follow closely, with rates between 44% and 49%.

These tariffs impact key exports, including clothing, footwear, and small goods. India's exports, especially textiles and jewellery, are hit hard. Some countries, such as Sri Lanka and Vietnam, have initiated discussions to lower these rates.