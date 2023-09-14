CAPF AC Result 2023: Direct Link to UPSC Name Wise Merit List PDF Soon on upsc.gov.in

UPSC CAPF Result 2023: UPSC is going to release the assistant commandant result for the CAPF exam on the official website upsc.gov.in . Candidates can check the direct link to download UPSC CAPF Merit List PSD, expected cutoff marks and other details here.

UPSC CAPF AC Result 2023: UPSC CAPF AC Result 2023 will be released soon on the official website of Union Public Service Commission. The exam was conducted on 06 August 2023, for filling up 322 seats in BSF/CRPF/CIPF/ITBP/SSB. More than 9.5 lakhs students have attended the exam. Now, the commission will release the result PDF on its official website. The candidates can check all the latest information regarding the result in the article given below:

UPSC CAPF Result 2023

The PDF will contain the name and roll numbers of selected candidates in CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Assistant Commandant Exam. The candidates would be able to download the answer key PDF from this page as well.

UPSC CAPF Result 2023: Overview

The exam was conducted in two parts, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 was of objective type and Paper 2 was of descriptive type. The candidates can check the crucial details regarding the answer in the table given below:

Exam Name UPSC CAPF AC Examination 2023 Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission Exam Date 6th August 2023 Result Date 15th September 2023 Result Mode Online Official Website https://upsc.gov.in/

How To Check CAPF AC Merit List 2023 on upsc.gov.in

Here are easy steps for the applicants to check the UPSC CAPF AC Result 2023 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in, on your mobile.

Step 2: Visit the ‘Result’ Section and select ‘CAPF AC 2023 Result’ link

Step 3: Download UPSC CAPF Result PDF

Step 4: Check details of the selected candidates

Step 5: You may also take the printout

for future reference.

UPSC CAPF Cut Off Marks 2023

The level of the exam was moderate to difficult regarding difficulty level.he cut-off marks for the UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2023 will be announced simultaneously with the results, and they will vary according to the candidate's category. Below, you can find the expected cut-off marks for all categories.

Category Marks General 290-300 OBC 280-290 EWS 280-290 SC 250-260 ST 250-260

CAPF AC Merit List 2023

All candidates will be able download the UPSC CAPF AC Merit List 2023 once the results are announced. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of performance in the written test, the number of positions available, the total number of applicants, the cutoff marks, and on level of difficulty in the test.

The selected candidates will be recruited under as the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant in Central Armed Police Forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)