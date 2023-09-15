SSC Selection Post Document Verification 2023: Phase 11 Documents Required List, Date

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Document Verification requirement is released by the Staff Selection Commission along with the SSC Phase 11 result. The last date to submit the documents is 06 October. Check out the list of documents required for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 DV.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Document Verification 2023: The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC Selection Post Result on 14 September 2023. Candidates who appeared in the SSC Phase 11 exam, held from 27 to 30 June 2023, can check their results on the official SSC website - ssc.nic.in. Those who have successfully aced it will be required to appear for the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Document Verification stage.

Aspirants gearing up for the next stage must be well acquainted with the list of necessary documents they need to carry for the document scrutiny process. It is advisable to keep all the required documents ready prior to the DV dates to avoid last-minute hassle. In this article, we have prepared a complete list of documents that will be required for SSC Phase 11 DV.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Document Verification 2023

Document verification is a very important step in the SSC Phase 11 selection process, where the candidates' academic qualifications and personal details will be verified. It serves as the validation of the information provided while filling out the application process. Those who have provided incorrect or false information will be disqualified from the recruitment process.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 DV Date and Time

As per the SSC Selection Post Result 2023, a total of 30454 candidates are shortlisted for the document scrutiny process. Interested candidates can submit a copy of all the necessary documents before the last date by Speed Post only. The last date to submit documents for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Document Verification is 06 October 2023. When sending the documents to the respective Regional Office(s) via Speed Post, they should clearly mention the exam level and position they have applied for on the top of the envelope. Go through the detailed notification for SSC Phase 11 Document Verification 2023 to know more about it.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 DV Notification

Documents Required for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 DV

The documents that shortlisted aspirants must carry with them for the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 DV round are provided below. Candidates are advised to carry the original and photocopies of their documents for the hassle-free verification process.

Passport size photograph

SSC Selection Post Result PDF

Print out of Application Form

10th marksheet/passing certificate

Educational certificates

Category certificate (If any)

Original photo Identity proof

Experience Letter

Disability certificate (If any)

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC Selection Post Result 2023 for the Phase 11 exam on its official website, ssc.nic.in with the names and roll numbers of the candidates who qualify for the SSC Selection Post 2023 exam.

SSC has released the SSC Phase 11 results in PDF format and the candidates can check whether they are eligible to appear for the next stage of the selection process or not. The direct link to check the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result PDF is provided below.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023

Steps to Check Shortlisted Candidates List for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 DV

The list of shortlisted candidates for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 DV is released on the official website of the Satt Selection Commission. The candidates who appeared for the CBT exam can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Go to the 'Result' tab on the homepage

Click on the "SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Exam 2023 Result Link"

SSC Phase 11 result PDF will be displayed on the screen

The list of qualified candidates for the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Document Verification will be displayed on the screen.

If your name and roll number are mentioned on the list, you are qualified for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 DV round.

What is After SSC Selection Post Document Verification Round?

Once the authenticity of the qualifications, experience, and eligibility of the shortlisted candidates for the posts they have applied for is verified, the Staff Selection Commission will initiate the joining process. The officials will start issuing the joining letters to the shortlisted candidates. So, make sure that you have provided the correct email ID and phone number as you will receive the joining letter for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 on your email ID.

