SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023 Released on ssc.nic.in; Direct Link to Merit List PDF

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the SSC Selection Post Result 2023 for the Phase 11 Exam on its official website. The PDF of the SSC Selection Post Result and Merit List for various exams including Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary Level, and Graduation Level is now available on the official website. All those candidates who are part of the selection process for various posts under the SSC exam can check their names/roll numbers and the status for the next stage. You can check the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023 on the official website of SSC-ssc.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023 directly through the link given below.

Graduate Level

12th Level

10th Level

It is noted that SSC had conducted Computer Based Examination for Graduation & above Level posts under Phase-XI/2023/Selection Posts Examination from June 27 to 30 2023 at various centers across the country. According to the short notice released, a total of 397337 numbers of completed applications were received for Graduation & above Level posts.

In the Matriculation Level posts, a total of 582260 numbers of completed applications were received by the SSC.

How To Download SSC Post Phase XI Result 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of the selection process for the various exams including Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary Level, and Graduation Level can download the result from the official website after following the steps given below.

Step 1 – Visit to the official website www.ssc.nic.in.

Step 2 – Go to the “Results” section appearing on the top right corner on the home page.

Step 3- Now Check the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023 for various exams.

Step 4- Now click on the pdf link to the concerned exam in which you have appeared.

Step 5 – Download SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result 2023 pdf.

Step 6– You can check your roll number and name in the SSC Selection Post Result PDF.

SSC Post Phase XI Result 2023: What's Next

After the announcement of the result, candidates shortlisted will have to appear for the skill test, wherever prescribed for any category of posts which will be conducted from amongst the shortlisted. Candidates who have been shortlisted will have to submit the hard copy of the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Cut Off 2023

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also released the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Cut Off 2023 on its official website. Candidates can check the category-wise SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Cut Off for separate exams including Matriculation Level, Higher Secondary Level, and Graduation Level on the official website.