Government Jobs 2022 LIVE Updates: BSF, JSSC, UKSSSC, OSSC,BHC, UPSC NDA and much more

Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs is to release the advertisement for recruitment of 2788 Constable (Tradesman) (Male and Female) on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BSF Recruitment 2022 for 2788 Constable Tradesman Posts

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Recruitment 2022 Notification: Border Security Force (BSF), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is soon going to release the advertisement for recruitment of Constable (Tradesman) (Male and Female) for the year 2021-22 against 2788 vacancies in various Trades.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including 10th passed with 2 years of experience or 1-year certificate course from ITI of Vocational Institute can apply for these posts.

Important Dates

Starting Date of BSF Constable Tradesman Online Application - 15 January 2022

Last Date of BSF Constable Tradesman Online Application - 28 February 2022

BSF Constable (Tradesman) Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2788

Organization: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC)

Post Name for JSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Junior Engineer

Vacancies Details for JSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: 285

Important Dates for JSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification : From 23 January 2022 to 22 February 2022.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 for 1521 Constable and Fireman Posts @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is looking to recruit 1521 Constable and Fireman Posts. You can check all details for CSPGCL Recruitment including vacancy details, Eligibility Criteria, Educational Qualification, Ags Limit, Salary, Application fee and others here.

Organization: Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC)

Post Name for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Constable and Fireman

Vacancies Details for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: 1521

Important Dates

Starting Date of UKSSSC Online Application - 03 January 2022

Last Date of UKSSSC Online Application - 16 February 2022

UKSSSC Constable Exam Date - June 2022

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

OSSC Recruitment 2022 for 123 Traffic Constable and JFTA Posts

OSSC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) has published indicative notifications for 123 various posts including Traffic Constable and Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA).

Applications will be invited through online mode on ossc.gov.in. The schedule of online application form will be notified shortly.

Candidates having +2 Examination passes with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OSSC Recruitment 2022

Traffic Constable – 56 Posts

Junior Fisheries Technical Assistant (JFTA) – 67 Posts

