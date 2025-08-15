Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Top 10 Countries with the Lowest Unemployment Rates (2025), Check List of Global Employment Leaders!

Are you wondering which country has the lowest unemployment rate? Then this is the blog for you. In this article, find the countries with the world’s lowest unemployment rates where the labour demand is exceptionally high or labour force definitions vary significantly. Moreover, the latest CIA World Factbook data for 2024, reveals the countries leading the way in near-full employment are Qatar, Cambodia, Niger and a few others. Get to know a diverse group of economies with unique dynamics here.

ByManvi Upadhyaya
Aug 15, 2025, 11:01 IST
Top 10 Countries with the Lowest Unemployment Rate 2025, as CIA reported.
Top 10 Countries with the Lowest Unemployment Rate 2025, as CIA reported.

From oil-rich Qatar to agricultural economies like Cambodia, this report draws on the CIA’s most authoritative 2024 estimates to present the ten countries with the lowest unemployment rates globally. These nations differ on the basis of a vast geography, economic structure and population but share extremely low percentages of unemployment. They also excel in offering fascinating case studies in what drives employment. The figures also prompt deeper questions about labour market structures, under-employment and statistical methodologies. Keep reading to know more about these nations.

Check Out: Which is the Richest Country in South America? Check Here!

List of Top 10 Countries with the Lowest Unemployment Rates

Here are the countries, which lead the global employment with unemployment rates hovering near zero. Below is the table showing ranking of the top countries, based on the CIA World Factbook’s 2024 estimates:

Rank

Country

Unemployment Rate (%) (2024 est.)

1

Qatar

0.2

2

Cambodia

0.3

3

Niger

0.4

4

Thailand

0.7

5

Burundi

1.0

6

Chad

1.1

7

Bahrain

1.2

8

Laos

1.3

9

Solomon Islands

1.5

10

Moldova

1.5

Source:(All data from CIA World Factbook, 2024 estimates.)CIA

Here are the Top Five Countries with the Lowest Unemployment Rates as per recent data by the CIA:

1. Qatar (0.2%)

Qatar tops the list with only an estimated 0.2 % unemployment rate. Its energy-driven economy and extensive migrant workforce likely contribute to this incredibly low figure, as reported byCIA

2. Cambodia (0.3%)

Cambodia’s reported unemployment rate of 0.3 % might understate underemployment, as many workers are in subsistence agriculture or informal sectors. 

3. Niger (0.4%)

With 0.4 % unemployment, Niger may have a high rate of informal or subsistence jobs that are not reflected in formal statistics. Further, agriculture is the main source of employment, primarily millet, sorghum, and livestock.  CIA

Check Out: Which Country Has the Most Natural Disasters? Check List (2025)

4. Thailand (0.7%)

Thailand’s rate of 0.7 % reflects strong demand in tourism and agriculture, though urban underemployment and informal work remain considerations. The tourism industry provides the main source of employment in Thailand.

5. Burundi (1.0%)

Burundi reports just 1.0 % unemployment, but the majority of its population works in informal agriculture, mainly the tea and coffee plantations, which is an aspect that may not be fully captured. 

Conclusion

Therefore, these countries exemplify the extremes of low unemployment but figures alone don’t tell the whole story. There are many experiences which reflect informal employment, migrant labour or statistical nuances. Still, they offer valuable insights into how differing economic structures shape labour markets.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • Are these data reliable across all countries?
      +
      The CIA World Factbook provides consistent methodologies, but local reporting differences and data collection challenges can affect comparability.
    • Does a low unemployment rate mean high prosperity?
      +
      Not necessarily. Countries like Niger and Burundi have very low unemployment but low GDP per capita, meaning economic hardship persists despite low jobless numbers.
    • Why do these countries report such low unemployment rates?
      +
      Many rely on informal sectors, subsistence agriculture, or have large migrant labour forces; definitions of unemployment vary, affecting reported figures.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News