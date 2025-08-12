IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

Which Country Has the Most Natural Disasters? Check List (2025)

Which country has the most natural disasters? The answer is the United States,leading the global natural disasters list in 2025, followed by Indonesia and India, primarily due to various natural catastrophic events. Data from the World Risk Index indicates a complex interplay of geography and socioeconomic factors that make some nations disproportionately vulnerable to earthquakes, floods, and storms.

ByHarshita Singh
Aug 12, 2025, 18:02 IST
The US is prone to most natural disasters in the World
The US is prone to most natural disasters in the World

Countries with the most natural disasters: Phil O'Keefe, a well-known expert on disaster management, said, "There are no natural disasters, only man-made vulnerabilities." This strong quote brings to light an important point of view on the terrible natural disasters that have changed our world. Hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods are all natural disasters, but they can be made worse by things like climate change and bad infrastructure. As we deal with the natural disasters happening around the world right now, the question of which country has the most natural disasters becomes more important for understanding how ready the world is. 

In 2024, a mix of geological and weather conditions caused big events all over the world. This made it important to look at the countries that were most at risk. This 2025 update, which is based on the most recent data, gives an interesting look at the countries that were most affected by these events.

Check Out:  America's Hurricane History: Check List of the Most Impactful Storms

Top Countries by Number of Natural Disasters

According to the most recent complete data from 2024, a country's vulnerability is determined by its geographical location and the frequency of catastrophic events. For example, the United States has a lot of different disasters, like tornadoes in the Midwest, hurricanes on the coasts, and wildfires in the West.

Rank

Country

Number of Disasters (2024)

Primary Disaster Types

1

United States

26

Wildfires, Hurricanes, Tornadoes, Winter Storms

2

Indonesia

20

Earthquakes, Floods, Volcano Eruptions

3

Colombia

14

Earthquakes, Landslides, Floods

4

China

12

Earthquakes, Landslides, Typhoons, Floods

5

Brazil

12

Floods, Droughts, Landslides

6

Philippines

12

Typhoons, Earthquakes, Volcano Eruptions

7

Venezuela

8

Floods, Landslides

8

Afghanistan

8

Earthquakes, Droughts

9

Thailand

8

Floods, Tropical Storms

10

Vietnam

8

Typhoons, Floods
Source: Statistica, ReliefWeb

Also Read: From Lituya Bay to Alaska: The 5 Largest Tsunamis to Ever Hit American Shores

World Risk Index: Ranking by Vulnerability

The World Risk Index looks at a country's risk of being hit by a natural disaster in a different way: it looks at how vulnerable and exposed the country is. The index score, which ranges from 0 to 100, shows how likely it is that a country will have a disaster. As per the World Risk Index 2024, which is the most recent report, the Philippines remains the nation with the highest risk.

Rank

Country

World Risk Index 2024 (Score)

Key Factors

1

Philippines

46.9

High exposure to typhoons and earthquakes

2

Indonesia

41.1

High seismic activity and volcanic risk

3

India

41.0

Diverse risks including floods, droughts, and earthquakes

4

Colombia

37.8

High seismic activity due to plate collisions

5

Mexico

35.9

Situated in a seismically active zone
Source: World Population Review, World Risk Index

Check Out:  List of Retired Hurricane Names by WMO (Updated)

While the United States may have experienced the highest count of natural disasters in a recent single year, a nation's true vulnerability is a complex issue. The World Risk Index and other similar measures show that countries in the Pacific, like the Philippines and Indonesia, are at a much higher overall risk. This information is very important for governments and aid groups to use to improve disaster preparedness and resilience. This way, even though natural disasters will happen, they won't have as much of an effect on people.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News