Which Country Has the Most Natural Disasters? Check List (2025)

Countries with the most natural disasters: Phil O'Keefe, a well-known expert on disaster management, said, "There are no natural disasters, only man-made vulnerabilities." This strong quote brings to light an important point of view on the terrible natural disasters that have changed our world. Hurricanes, earthquakes, and floods are all natural disasters, but they can be made worse by things like climate change and bad infrastructure. As we deal with the natural disasters happening around the world right now, the question of which country has the most natural disasters becomes more important for understanding how ready the world is.
In 2024, a mix of geological and weather conditions caused big events all over the world. This made it important to look at the countries that were most at risk. This 2025 update, which is based on the most recent data, gives an interesting look at the countries that were most affected by these events.
Top Countries by Number of Natural Disasters
According to the most recent complete data from 2024, a country's vulnerability is determined by its geographical location and the frequency of catastrophic events. For example, the United States has a lot of different disasters, like tornadoes in the Midwest, hurricanes on the coasts, and wildfires in the West.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Number of Disasters (2024)
|
Primary Disaster Types
|
1
|
United States
|
26
|
Wildfires, Hurricanes, Tornadoes, Winter Storms
|
2
|
Indonesia
|
20
|
Earthquakes, Floods, Volcano Eruptions
|
3
|
Colombia
|
14
|
Earthquakes, Landslides, Floods
|
4
|
China
|
12
|
Earthquakes, Landslides, Typhoons, Floods
|
5
|
Brazil
|
12
|
Floods, Droughts, Landslides
|
6
|
Philippines
|
12
|
Typhoons, Earthquakes, Volcano Eruptions
|
7
|
Venezuela
|
8
|
Floods, Landslides
|
8
|
Afghanistan
|
8
|
Earthquakes, Droughts
|
9
|
Thailand
|
8
|
Floods, Tropical Storms
|
10
|
Vietnam
|
8
|
Typhoons, Floods
World Risk Index: Ranking by Vulnerability
The World Risk Index looks at a country's risk of being hit by a natural disaster in a different way: it looks at how vulnerable and exposed the country is. The index score, which ranges from 0 to 100, shows how likely it is that a country will have a disaster. As per the World Risk Index 2024, which is the most recent report, the Philippines remains the nation with the highest risk.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
World Risk Index 2024 (Score)
|
Key Factors
|
1
|
Philippines
|
46.9
|
High exposure to typhoons and earthquakes
|
2
|
Indonesia
|
41.1
|
High seismic activity and volcanic risk
|
3
|
India
|
41.0
|
Diverse risks including floods, droughts, and earthquakes
|
4
|
Colombia
|
37.8
|
High seismic activity due to plate collisions
|
5
|
Mexico
|
35.9
|
Situated in a seismically active zone
While the United States may have experienced the highest count of natural disasters in a recent single year, a nation's true vulnerability is a complex issue. The World Risk Index and other similar measures show that countries in the Pacific, like the Philippines and Indonesia, are at a much higher overall risk. This information is very important for governments and aid groups to use to improve disaster preparedness and resilience. This way, even though natural disasters will happen, they won't have as much of an effect on people.
