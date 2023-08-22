WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply 

WBPSC SI Executive Recruitment 2023 : West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) is hiring for the Sub-Inspector posts in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III across the state. Check pdf, vacancy details, eligibility, application dates and more here.

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023 Notification: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released short notice regarding the recruitment of Sub-Inspector posts across the state. Commission is set to recruit for the Sub-Inspector posts in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III in the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from August 23, 2023 onwards.

Candidates willing to apply for this major recruitment drive should note that the detailed advertisement and scheme & syllabus for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector posts in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service will be published on the Commission’s website on or before

August 23, 2023.

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The online submission of application for this major recruitment drive will commence on and from August 23,2023 (Wednesday).

August 23,2023 (Wednesday). The detailed Advertisement and Scheme & Syllabus of

the examination will be published on the same day i.e. August 23, 2023 on the official website.



You can check the details of the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, recruitment process and other updates through the detailed advertisement which will be available on August 23, 2023 on the official website.

How To Download: WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023 Notification Notification

Visit the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)-wbpsc.gov.in

Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SUB-INSPECTOR IN THE SUBORDINATE FOOD & SUPPLIES SERVICE, GRADE-III, UNDER FOOD & SUPPLIES DEPARTMENT, GOVT. OF WEST BENGAL (ADVT. NO. 04/2023)' available on the home page.

Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.

Download and save the notification for your future reference.

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.