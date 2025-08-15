Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition 2025: Check Entry Details, Opening Dates and Timings

September 5, 2025: Special entry for teachers to commemorate Teachers' Day.

August 29, 2025: Special entry for sportspersons and athletes to commemorate National Sports Day.

The garden shall stay closed on all Mondays for maintenance and repair.

The Udyan shall remain open on all days between these dates from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with the final entry at 5:15 PM.

The Summer Annuals of Amrit Udyan shall be on public view from August 16 to September 14, 2025.

The Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition 2025 is a highly awaited seasonal flower festival organized in the scenic gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, featuring rich seasonal flowers and engaging landscaping experiences. This year sees even more delights awaiting visitors from all over the nation and world to delight in nature and culture amidst a specially tailored atmosphere.

Other items are not permitted inside to keep the serene and clean atmosphere of the garden.

The Udyan is accessible only through Gate No. 35, close to North Avenue Road.

For those who do not want to make online reservations, walk-in guests can check in at Self-Service Kiosks outside Gate No. 35.

https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ (Go to the "Amrit Udyan" link under the "Visit" tab)

Visitors can pre-book their time slots online on the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website:

Free entry, although advance registration is required for the management of visitors and a hassle-free experience.

Banyan Grove with reflexology paths and forest-inspired soundscapes for relaxation.

A winding water stream with cascades and sculptural spouts.

Long Garden and Circular Garden : Vibrant blooms of marigold, viola, pansies, and a bubble fountain create scenic locations.

Central Lawn & East Lawn : Rose beds with 120 types of roses, tulips, and other seasonal flowers, supported by fountains and terraces.

Bonsai Garden: Situated here are approximately 360 bonsai plants, including species such as Ficus Infactoria and Ficus Panda.

Bal Vatika: An area for children with swings, slides, Nature's Trail, speaking tree, and tree house. Also in the vicinity is the Birds of Rashtrapati Bhavan section.

Educational Initiatives and Visitor Experience

QR codes strategically located around the garden enable visitors to access detailed information on the different plants and garden design features.

Special initiatives are taken to welcome schools and colleges with educational visits to stimulate young minds regarding horticulture and biodiversity.

School booking can be made online or through email and phone, with students admitted free of charge.

