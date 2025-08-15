Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition 2025: Check Entry Details, Opening Dates and Timings

The Amrit Udyan Summer Annuals Edition 2025 is a highly awaited seasonal flower festival organized in the scenic gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, featuring rich seasonal flowers and engaging landscaping experiences. This year sees even more delights awaiting visitors from all over the nation and world to delight in nature and culture amidst a specially tailored atmosphere.
Opening Dates and Timings
- The Summer Annuals of Amrit Udyan shall be on public view from August 16 to September 14, 2025.
- The Udyan shall remain open on all days between these dates from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with the final entry at 5:15 PM.
- The garden shall stay closed on all Mondays for maintenance and repair.
Special Access Days
-
August 29, 2025: Special entry for sportspersons and athletes to commemorate National Sports Day.
-
September 5, 2025: Special entry for teachers to commemorate Teachers' Day.
Ticket Booking and Entry Details
-
Free entry, although advance registration is required for the management of visitors and a hassle-free experience.
-
Visitors can pre-book their time slots online on the official Rashtrapati Bhavan website:
-
https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/ (Go to the "Amrit Udyan" link under the "Visit" tab)
-
For those who do not want to make online reservations, walk-in guests can check in at Self-Service Kiosks outside Gate No. 35.
-
The Udyan is accessible only through Gate No. 35, close to North Avenue Road.
Allowed Items for Guests
Guests can bring:
-
Mobile phones
-
Electronic keys
-
Handbags and purses
-
Water and baby milk bottles
-
Umbrellas
-
Other items are not permitted inside to keep the serene and clean atmosphere of the garden.
Main Attractions at Amrit Udyan
Summer Annuals Issue includes a lushly landscaped walkway encompassing:
-
Bal Vatika: An area for children with swings, slides, Nature's Trail, speaking tree, and tree house. Also in the vicinity is the Birds of Rashtrapati Bhavan section.
-
Herbal Garden: Authenticated plantations providing a sensory experience.
-
Bonsai Garden: Situated here are approximately 360 bonsai plants, including species such as Ficus Infactoria and Ficus Panda.
-
Central Lawn & East Lawn: Rose beds with 120 types of roses, tulips, and other seasonal flowers, supported by fountains and terraces.
-
Long Garden and Circular Garden: Vibrant blooms of marigold, viola, pansies, and a bubble fountain create scenic locations.
New Feature - Babbling Brook:
-
A winding water stream with cascades and sculptural spouts.
-
A reflecting pool and stepping stones.
-
Banyan Grove with reflexology paths and forest-inspired soundscapes for relaxation.
Educational Initiatives and Visitor Experience
QR codes strategically located around the garden enable visitors to access detailed information on the different plants and garden design features.
Special initiatives are taken to welcome schools and colleges with educational visits to stimulate young minds regarding horticulture and biodiversity.
School booking can be made online or through email and phone, with students admitted free of charge.
Also Read | Top 10 Poorest Countries in the World
Also Read | General Knowledge for Kids: Check 150+ Simple GK Questions and Answers
Also Read | Top 10 Most Peaceful Countries in the World 2024: Iceland Leads Global Peace Index Rankings Again
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation