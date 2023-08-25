Army MES Recruitment 2023 Notification: Apply Online For 41,822 Posts, Check Eligibility

Army MES Notification 2023: Government jobs aspirants waiting for vacancy in Army/Military/ Paramilitary Forces have a golden chance to apply. Military Engineering Services (MES) is all set to commence the recruitment process for the total 41,822 posts. According to media reports, the recruitment process for these posts will be commenced soon through the official website.
Candidates having 12th/Graduate passed and looking for a rewarding career under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, will be able to apply for 41,822 posts for which notification is likely to be released soon on the official website of MES.
You will get all the detailed information regarding the much awaited recruitment drive including educational qualification, eligibility, age limit, selection process, post details and other updates on the official website.
Army MES Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection process for the recruitment of these posts will be based on written exam, physical efficiency test/physical measurement test/physical endurance test etc. However you will have to wait for all these information to be released on official website.
Army MES Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
According to the short notice released, the recruitment process for the 41,822 posts will soon be commenced through the official website. All the crucial dates including commencement of online application, last date and selection process will be shared shortly to the candidates.
Army MES Recruitment 2023 : Overview
|Organisation
|Military Engineering Services (MES)
|Name of Posts
|Group C
|Number of Posts
|41,822
|Application Process
|Online
|Jobs Type
|Govt Jobs
|Official website
|https://mes.gov.in/
Army MES Recruitment 2023 Notification: Vacancy Details
As per the notice released, a total of 41,822 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Supervisor, Draughtsman, Storekeeper and others. You can look at the details of the vacancy break up here.
- Architect Cadre (Group A)-44
- Barrack And S tore Officer-120
- Supervisor (Barrack and Store)-534
- Drauthtsman-944
- Storekeeper-1,026
- Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)-11,316
- Mate-27,920
Army MES 2023 Notification: Recruitment Process
According to the short notice released, recruitment drives will be initiated either by UPSC or SSC, as the notification says. The Army MES Recruitment 2023 selection process will be initiated shortly by the concerned authority for which eligibility criteria will be decided.
It is expected that 10th/12th with additional eligibility candidates can apply for these posts. Candidates will have to be ready for various rounds of the selection process including Document Verification (Screening), Written Exam, Medical Examination and Interview or others for the various posts.
