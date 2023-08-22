Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Primary Teacher Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Chandigarh JBT Primary Teacher Recruitment 2023: Education Department, Chandigarh Administration has invited application for the 293 Primary Teacher posts on the official website. Check pdf, application process, eligibility, vacancy, and more.

Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Education Department, Chandigarh Administration has invited online applications for the 293 posts of Junior Basic Training (JBTs)(Primary Teacher, class-1-V) on its official website. Out of total 293 posts, 149 are for General, 56-OBC, 59-SC and 29 are for EWS. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam. Institute will prepare the merit list on the basis of total marks obtained in Objective Type Test. Candidates should note that no interview will be conducted under the selection process for the recruitment drive.

Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - August 10, 2023

Last Date of Application - August 31, 2023

Last date to deposit the fees - September 4, 2023

Display of fee confirmation list of candidates who submitted application and fee within scheduled date-September 14, 2023

Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total Posts-293

Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Education Department, Chandigarh Administration Name of posts Junior Basic Training (JBTs)(Primary Teacher) Number of posts 293 Application mode Online Last Date of Application August 31, 2023 Jobs type Govt Official website https://chdeducation.gov.in/.

Chandigarh JBT Educational Qualification 2023

The candidate should possess the essential qualification as

(i) Graduate or its equivalent from a recognised University and

(ii) Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed.) (by whatever name known) of not

less than 02 years duration recognised by NCTE. OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education(B.Ed.).

(iii) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted in accordance with the Guidelines framed by NCTE.

Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Un-Reserved & Others-1000/

SC-500/-

Persons with Disability (PwBD)-Exempted

Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

The Pay scale for the post of JBT is Rs.9300-34800+Grade Pay Rs.4200 notified by Chandigarh Administration, Finance Department (Accounts Branch) vide notification no. 7000/15/8-F&P0(7)/2023/4354 dated 29.03.2023.

Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Written Exam Update

Mode Objective Type Test Total no. of questions 150 Total Marks 150 Marks Time 2 hours 30 minutes Minimum qualifying marks 40%





How To Apply For Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023?

