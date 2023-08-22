Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Primary Teacher Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023 Notification: Education Department, Chandigarh Administration has invited online applications for the 293 posts of Junior Basic Training (JBTs)(Primary Teacher, class-1-V) on its official website. Out of total 293 posts, 149 are for General, 56-OBC, 59-SC and 29 are for EWS. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 31, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam. Institute will prepare the merit list on the basis of total marks obtained in Objective Type Test. Candidates should note that no interview will be conducted under the selection process for the recruitment drive.
Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - August 10, 2023
- Last Date of Application - August 31, 2023
- Last date to deposit the fees - September 4, 2023
- Display of fee confirmation list of candidates who submitted application and fee within scheduled date-September 14, 2023
Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Total Posts-293
Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Education Department, Chandigarh Administration
|Name of posts
|Junior Basic Training (JBTs)(Primary Teacher)
|Number of posts
|293
|Application mode
|Online
|Last Date of Application
|August 31, 2023
|Jobs type
|Govt
|Official website
|https://chdeducation.gov.in/.
Chandigarh JBT Educational Qualification 2023
The candidate should possess the essential qualification as
- (i) Graduate or its equivalent from a recognised University and
- (ii) Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed.) (by whatever name known) of not
less than 02 years duration recognised by NCTE. OR
- Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education(B.Ed.).
- (iii) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test conducted in accordance with the Guidelines framed by NCTE.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Application Fees
- Un-Reserved & Others-1000/
- SC-500/-
- Persons with Disability (PwBD)-Exempted
Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale
The Pay scale for the post of JBT is Rs.9300-34800+Grade Pay Rs.4200 notified by Chandigarh Administration, Finance Department (Accounts Branch) vide notification no. 7000/15/8-F&P0(7)/2023/4354 dated 29.03.2023.
Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023: Written Exam Update
|Mode
|Objective Type Test
|Total no. of questions
|150
|Total Marks
|150 Marks
|Time
|2 hours 30 minutes
|Minimum qualifying marks
|40%
How To Apply For Chandigarh JBT Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://chdeducation.gov.in/.
- Step 2: Click on 'Proceed to Online Application' to complete your application form.
- Step 3: Now fill in permanent address and correspondence address.
- Step 4: After that, enter all your qualification details as per eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement.
- Step 5: Thereafter click 'Proceed to Review Application'.
- Step 6: Follow the guidelines given on notification.
- Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.