MJPRU Results 2023 OUT: M.Sc. 3rd Sem And BA 3rd Year Result Download Link at mjpruiums.in

MJPRU Result 2023: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has recently declared the result for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc 2nd and final year MSc. 1st and 6th sem, and other exams. MJPRU University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- mjpruiums.in

MJPRU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) released the results for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc 2nd and final year MSc. 1st and 6th sem, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- mjpruiums.in

Steps to Check MJPRU Results 2023

Candidates can check their semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mjpruiums.in

Step 2: Click on “Other Useful Link”.

Step 3: Click on the “MJPRU Result” section available there.

Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “View”.

Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it

Step 6: Enter the Roll Number, Security Code and click on “Get Result”

Step 7: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the PDF for future reference

MJPRU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Result 2023 for various semester/annual examinations.

About MJPRU



Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), formerly Rohilkhand University is located in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1975, and was renamed Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in 1997 in honour of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

The University Presently offers a large number UG, PG and Diploma level courses under various departments like Faculty of Advance Social Sciences, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Education and Allied Sciences, and Faculty of Legal Studies.

252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with Chaudhary Charan Singh University. Apart from Campus Faculties and Departments MJPRU is currently exercising its jurisdiction over 587 affiliated colleges that prepare the students for graduate, post-graduate, and doctoral degree courses, as well as for many certificate and diploma programs, in various fields of study and major subjects.

