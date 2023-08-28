Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result 2023: Merit List, Cut Off, And Release Date at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result 2023: The Indian Agriculture Research Institute will soon declare the Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result 2023. It is expected that Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing 2023 results will be announced in the first week of September. Read the latest update.

Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result 2023: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will soon declare the Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result 2023. It is expected that Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing 2023 results will be announced in the first week of September. However, the examination authority has not announced any official notification on the Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing result date.

The Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing 2023 Result will be announced soon at the official website jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the written exam held on August 13, 2023, can check their results from this page.

Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result 2023

The official website to download Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result 2023 is jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the result and scorecard.

How to Download Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result 2023?

The step-wise procedure to download the Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage go to the result section

Step 3: Select your Examination “B.SC Nursing” from the list provided.

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result appears on the screen.

Step 6: Download the Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result 2023 and take a printout

Details Mentioned in Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Scorecard

The result cum scorecard will have the following details of candidates who have appeared in the examination.

Candidate Name Gender (Male/ Female) Roll Number Application number Category Exam Date

Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Result 2023: Cutoff Score

The Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Cut Off Marks will be based on factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, the number of candidates who attempted the paper, the previous year's cut off marks and the seats available. It is important for candidates to clear the cut off marks to get in the admission process. The cut off marks will be released by the authority once the examination process is over. It is recommended that students regularly visit the website.

Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Merit List 2023: After the declaration of the result, the examination authority will announce the Jharkhand B.Sc Nursing Merit List containing the names of the candidates who have been selected for the admission process. The merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the written examination. Based on their rank in the merit list candidates will be called for further selection processes