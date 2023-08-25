AFCAT 2 2023 Exam Memory Based Questions (PDF Download): GA/ GK/ CA/ English Questions with Answers

AFCAT Memory Based Questions 2023: The AFCAT preliminary examinations for 2023 are being conducted by the Indian Air Force. Candidates can check the level of difficulty and the types of questions provided before attempting the paper in the upcoming shifts or preparing to apply for the next year's cycle.

AFCAT Memory Based Questions 2023: The AFCAT preliminary examination was conducted by the Indian Air Force on August 25, 2023. The examination will be conducted in several phases. Check out the AFCAT Memory Based Questions 2023. Candidates should therefore check the AFCAT memory based Questions 2023 to prepare their strategy in the upcoming phase. Candidates can evaluate the exam difficulty levels by using the AFCAT Memory Based Questions 2023 as practice material. Use the AFCAT memory based Questions 2023 to your advantage and prepare thoroughly. Check the AFCAT Memory's topic weightings and examination difficulty level.

AFCAT Memory Based Questions 2023

We have tabulated the important information regarding the AFCAT examination

AFCAT 2 Exam 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Indian Air Force Exam Name Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) Vacancies 276 AFCAT Exam Date 2023 August 25, 26, 27, 2023 Selection Process Written Exam, AFSB Test, and Medical Exam Marking Scheme +3 mark for correct response -1 mark for incorrect response

Check AFCAT Exam Analysis

Questions Asked in AFCAT 2 Questions 2023

Here we have provided the memory based questions that were asked in AFCAT. As per the student’s reviews, the level of the examination was moderate to difficult. Practicing the AFCAT Memory Based Questions will boost your confidence in attempting the examination. Candidates yet to attend the examination can practice the memory based question subject wise provided below.

Questions that are asked in the AFCAT Exam on August 24, 2023 Shift are listed below

Questions Based on Union Executive

Questions Based on Attorney General

Capital of Kongo is asked

Question on Financial Emergency

Odd One-Out Question

Question on Article 360

Question of Surat Split - Who was president of Congress at Surat Split

Where did Gandhiji 1st appear in public

Highest Gallantry Award

Question-based on Super Computer

What are the advantages of Practicing AFCAT 2 Memory Questions?

You can determine the weightage of topics in the exam and the level of difficulty by practicing the AFCAT memory based Questions. Here are some other benefits:

It will be beneficial to practice the new type of questions that were asked on the examination.

You can develop the confidence required to do well in the actual exam. It will be helpful to master time management and question selection.

You might come up with a smart approach to avoiding the time-consuming difficult questions.

Your overall exam attempts will increase as a result it will increase your accuracy

You will be able to analyse your strengths and weaknesses.

So, candidate's practice with this AFCAT prelims memory based questions surely will help in increasing their skills before the exam. This will surely improve attempts in the real exam. For each section, you can improvise your performance to a higher level.

Also Read Related Articles