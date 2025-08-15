Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Independence Day 2025: Who Was the Only American To Fight for India's Freedom? Check Here!

Samuel Stokes, a wealthy American Quaker who came to India in 1904. Deeply affected by the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, he joined Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement, adopting Indian customs, and was the only American imprisoned for his role in India's freedom struggle. Stokes also significantly contributed to Himachal Pradesh's economy by introducing a special apple variety, earning him the title 'Johnny Appleseed of the Himalayas.' He passed away in 1947, just before India gained independence, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

BySneha Singh
Aug 15, 2025, 01:45 EDT
Samuel Stokes
Samuel Stokes

When we celebrate Independence Day 2025, we remember the bravery of Indian freedom fighters,i.e., Bhagat Singh, Vallabhbhai Patel, Rani Lakshmibai, Mangal Pandey, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and Mahatma Gandhi.
 But history holds a fascinating twist: among these Indian icons stood one American, who left behind wealth and comfort to join India’s independence movement. His name? Samuel Stokes was the only American ever imprisoned during India’s freedom struggle.

Check out: U.S. Federal Court System: Structure, Hierarchy, and Purpose

Who Was Samuel Stokes?

Samuel Evans Stokes Jr. was born on August 16, 1882, into a wealthy Quaker family in Philadelphia, USA. In 1904, at the age of 22, he came to India to work with leprosy patients. What was meant to be a temporary humanitarian mission turned into a lifelong dedication to India.

How Did Samuel Stokes Join India’s Freedom Struggle?

The turning point came after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, which shook Stokes deeply. He joined Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement, protested against British forced labour policies, wore Khadi, and learned Sanskrit and the Pahari dialect while living in Himachal Pradesh.

Why Was He Known as the ‘Johnny Appleseed of the Himalayas’?

In 1916, Stokes discovered a special apple variety in Louisiana and brought it to Himachal Pradesh. The apple thrived in the Himalayan climate, transforming the region’s economy and earning him the title “Johnny Appleseed of the Himalayas.”

Why Was Samuel Stokes Imprisoned?

In 1921, due to his active role in the Non-Cooperation Movement, Samuel was charged with sedition and spent six months in Lahore Jail. He became the only American to be jailed for participating in India’s fight for independence, refusing bail in solidarity with fellow freedom fighters.

How Did He Embrace Indian Life?

Winning locals’ trust was not easy for a white foreigner under colonial rule. Stokes adapted to the culture by wearing Indian clothing, giving up Western habits, and embracing monkhood. He later took the name Satyanand, married Agnes, the daughter of a Rajput Christian (later known as Priyadevi), and raised their children as Indians.

Check out: How U.S. Congressional Maps Are Drawn & Why It Matters?

Did He See India’s Independence?

Sadly, Samuel Stokes passed away in 1947, just before August 15. His birth date, August 16, fell a day after India finally gained freedom, and today, his family still resides in Himachal Pradesh. The apple orchards he planted continue to thrive, keeping his legacy alive.

Enter your Blink text here...

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • How did Samuel Stokes contribute to India’s freedom movement?
      +
      He joined the Non-Cooperation Movement, fought against forced labour, wore Khadi, and promoted Indian culture while living in Himachal Pradesh.
    • Why is Samuel Stokes called the ‘Johnny Appleseed of the Himalayas’?
      +
      In 1916, Stokes introduced a special apple variety from Louisiana to Himachal Pradesh, revolutionising the region’s apple farming.
    • Who was the only American to fight for India’s Independence?
      +
      Samuel Evans Stokes Jr., an American from Philadelphia, actively participated in India’s freedom struggle alongside Mahatma Gandhi and became the only American imprisoned during the movement.

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags