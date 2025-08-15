When we celebrate Independence Day 2025, we remember the bravery of Indian freedom fighters,i.e., Bhagat Singh, Vallabhbhai Patel, Rani Lakshmibai, Mangal Pandey, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and Mahatma Gandhi.

Samuel Evans Stokes Jr. was born on August 16, 1882, into a wealthy Quaker family in Philadelphia, USA. In 1904, at the age of 22, he came to India to work with leprosy patients. What was meant to be a temporary humanitarian mission turned into a lifelong dedication to India.

How Did Samuel Stokes Join India’s Freedom Struggle? The turning point came after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, which shook Stokes deeply. He joined Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement, protested against British forced labour policies, wore Khadi, and learned Sanskrit and the Pahari dialect while living in Himachal Pradesh. Why Was He Known as the ‘Johnny Appleseed of the Himalayas’? In 1916, Stokes discovered a special apple variety in Louisiana and brought it to Himachal Pradesh. The apple thrived in the Himalayan climate, transforming the region’s economy and earning him the title “Johnny Appleseed of the Himalayas.” Why Was Samuel Stokes Imprisoned? In 1921, due to his active role in the Non-Cooperation Movement, Samuel was charged with sedition and spent six months in Lahore Jail. He became the only American to be jailed for participating in India’s fight for independence, refusing bail in solidarity with fellow freedom fighters.