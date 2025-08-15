When we celebrate Independence Day 2025, we remember the bravery of Indian freedom fighters,i.e., Bhagat Singh, Vallabhbhai Patel, Rani Lakshmibai, Mangal Pandey, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and Mahatma Gandhi.
But history holds a fascinating twist: among these Indian icons stood one American, who left behind wealth and comfort to join India’s independence movement. His name? Samuel Stokes was the only American ever imprisoned during India’s freedom struggle.
Who Was Samuel Stokes?
Samuel Evans Stokes Jr. was born on August 16, 1882, into a wealthy Quaker family in Philadelphia, USA. In 1904, at the age of 22, he came to India to work with leprosy patients. What was meant to be a temporary humanitarian mission turned into a lifelong dedication to India.
How Did Samuel Stokes Join India’s Freedom Struggle?
The turning point came after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919, which shook Stokes deeply. He joined Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement, protested against British forced labour policies, wore Khadi, and learned Sanskrit and the Pahari dialect while living in Himachal Pradesh.
Why Was He Known as the ‘Johnny Appleseed of the Himalayas’?
In 1916, Stokes discovered a special apple variety in Louisiana and brought it to Himachal Pradesh. The apple thrived in the Himalayan climate, transforming the region’s economy and earning him the title “Johnny Appleseed of the Himalayas.”
Why Was Samuel Stokes Imprisoned?
In 1921, due to his active role in the Non-Cooperation Movement, Samuel was charged with sedition and spent six months in Lahore Jail. He became the only American to be jailed for participating in India’s fight for independence, refusing bail in solidarity with fellow freedom fighters.
How Did He Embrace Indian Life?
Winning locals’ trust was not easy for a white foreigner under colonial rule. Stokes adapted to the culture by wearing Indian clothing, giving up Western habits, and embracing monkhood. He later took the name Satyanand, married Agnes, the daughter of a Rajput Christian (later known as Priyadevi), and raised their children as Indians.
Did He See India’s Independence?
Sadly, Samuel Stokes passed away in 1947, just before August 15. His birth date, August 16, fell a day after India finally gained freedom, and today, his family still resides in Himachal Pradesh. The apple orchards he planted continue to thrive, keeping his legacy alive.
