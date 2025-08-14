Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
U.S. Federal Court System: Structure, Hierarchy, and Purpose

While you wonder why the U.S. Federal Court is a fundamental part of the government's judicial branch, you must know that it was established on September 24, 1789.  The U.S. Federal courts have a limited jurisdiction, which means they handle specific types of cases such as those involving the U.S. Constitution, federal laws, and disputes between residents of different states. In this blog, learn more about the hierarchy and structure. 

The U.S. Supreme Court is at the top of the Hierarchy of the Federal Courts System.
The U.S. federal court system is a key part of the judicial branch of the government, established by the Constitution. Its main role is to interpret and apply federal laws and the Constitution. The President chooses the federal judges, and the U.S. Senate approves them. In the United States, it follows a three-tiered system, consisting of the Supreme Court, district courts, and circuit courts. President George Washington signed the Judiciary Act of 1789 into law. 

However, the U.S. federal judiciary recently faced scrutiny on two main fronts, judicial ethics and cybersecurity. This means the courts are now taking steps to rebuild public trust and keep the system fair and honest.

This landmark act paved the way for the federal judiciary outlined in Article III of the Constitution. At the top of this hierarchy is the U.S. Supreme Court, which has the final authority on federal law and the Constitution.

What is the Structure of the U.S. Federal Court System?

The Federal courts in the U.S. operate separately from state court systems, which handle the majority of legal disputes. The federal court system is organized into a three-tiered hierarchy, allowing for appeals to be heard by higher courts. Learn about the structure of the three-tier system below: 

1. District Courts

District Courts act as the primary trial court for most federal criminal and civil cases. The U.S. is divided into 94 judicial districts, each with a district court. In this court, both criminal and civil cases are heard initially, with a judge or jury listening to evidence and witness testimony. Moreover, it operates independently of state court systems.

2. Courts of Appeals

The U.S. Courts of Appeals review legal decisions from the lower courts. If a decision from a district court is appealed, the case goes to one of the 13courts. These courts are also known as circuit courts, with a panel of three judges who handle the review, but they do not hear new evidence.

3. The Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is the highest in the nation. It consists of a chief justice and eight associate justices. The Court primarily hears appeals from the circuit courts and has the final say on the interpretation of federal law. It selects cases of national importance or those with conflicting rulings from lower courts.

What Cases Do Federal Courts Hear?

Federal courts in the United States have limited jurisdiction. This means that they can only hear specific types of cases defined by federal law. Below are the different types of cases Federal Court hears: 

  • Federal Questions: Cases involving the U.S. Constitution, federal laws (like those related to civil rights or bankruptcy), and U.S. treaties.

  • Parties to a Suit: Cases where the U.S. government is a plaintiff or a defendant.

  • Diversity of Citizenship: Disputes between citizens of different states where the amount of money in question is over $75,000.

  • Specialized Law: Certain types of cases, such as those involving maritime law or patents, are heard exclusively in federal court.

What is the Difference between Federal vs. State Courts?

When it comes to comparing both then the difference between federal and state courts is very crucial to understand. State courts handle the majority of legal issues. On the other hand, the Federal courts handle cases specifically related to federal law. The table below showcases the differences between the Federal and State Courts: 

Feature

Federal Courts

State Courts 

Jurisdiction

Limited; they hear cases involving federal law, the U.S. Constitution, disputes between states, and cases where the U.S. government is a party.

General; they handle the vast majority of legal disputes, including family law, traffic violations, and most criminal cases.

Laws Applied

Primarily, Federal laws and the U.S. Constitution.

Primarily, State laws and the state's constitution.

Judges

Nominated by the U.S. President, confirmed by the Senate

Selected through various methods, such as election or appointment, and serve for fixed terms.

Appeals

A case can be appealed from a district court to a U.S. Court of Appeals and, in rare instances, to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A case can be appealed to a state appellate court and then to the state's highest court (often called the state supreme court).

Final Authority

The U.S. Supreme Court is the ultimate authority on federal law and the Constitution.

The state's highest court is the final authority on its state laws. 

Therefore, the U.S. federal court system is designed to uphold the U.S. Constitution and apply federal law. While separate from state courts, the federal court system serves as a vital check on government power and a protector of individual rights.

    FAQs

    • How many federal judicial districts are there? 
      +
      There are 94 federal judicial districts across the United States, with each state having at least one. These districts are served by the U.S. District Courts, which are the main trial courts of the federal system.
    • What is the role of the U.S. Courts of Appeals? 
      +
      The Courts of Appeals review decisions made by the district courts within their circuit. They do not hold new trials or hear new evidence. Instead, they examine the case to determine whether the lower court correctly applied the law.
    • How are federal judges selected? 
      +
      Federal judges and Supreme Court justices are nominated by the President of the United States and must be confirmed by the Senate. Once confirmed, they serve for life, a practice intended to ensure their independence from political pressure.
    • What is the main difference between federal and state courts? 
      +
      Federal courts handle cases involving the U.S. Constitution, federal laws, and disputes between states. State courts have general jurisdiction and deal with the vast majority of legal matters, including traffic violations, family law, and most criminal offenses.

