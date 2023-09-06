Krishna Janmashtami: Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. He was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, according to Hindu mythology, born to kill Kansa, the demon ruler of Mathura. He was born on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada in the Hindu calendar. Devotees fast, sing devotional songs and participate in lively reenactments of Krishna's childhood mischief. Temples are decorated with garlands, and a midnight celebration marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Take this quiz on Janmasthami below. GK Questions with Answers on Krishna Janmasthami 1. Who was the actual mother of Lord Krishna, as per Hindu Mythology? Yashoda Devki Rukmani Satyabhama Ans. b Explanation: Krishna was the son of Devki and Vasudev, but he was taken care of by Yashoda.

2. How was the demon ruler Kansa related to Lord Krishna? He was the father of Krishna. He was the maternal uncle of Krishna He was the brother of Krishna None of the above Ans. b Explanation: Kansa, the ruler of Mathura, was the maternal uncle of Lord Krishna and was killed by him. 3. Who among the following was not the wife of Lord Krishna Radha Rukmini Satyabhama Jambavati Ans. a Explanation: Krishna never married Radha. However, the other three options were his wives. 4. Which wife of Krishna was considered to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi? Rukmini Radha Jambavati Bhadra Ans. a Explanation: Krishna had eight wives, namely: Rukmini, Satyabhama, Jambavati, Nagnajiti, Kalindi, Mitravinda, Bhadra, and Lakshmana. Rukmini was said to be the earthly incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi.

5. Whose incarnation is said to be Kalindi, the wife of Krishna? Ganga Yamuna Saraswati Krishna Ans. b Explanation: Kalindi is the personified Yamuna (daughter of the Sun God). 6. Who was the childhood friend of Krishna, a poor Brahmin? Yudhisthir Balaram Sudama Nanda Ans. c Explanation: Sudama, the poor Brahmin, was the childhood friend of Lord Krishna, who met him in Gurukul. 7. What is the Kingdom of Lord Krishna called? Vrindavan Mathura Dwarka Hastinapur Ans. c Explanation: Lord Krishna was the ruler of Dwarka. It is now submerged underwater in Gujarat. 8. What was the prophecy due to which Krishna was separated from his parents, as per the mythology? i) The only son of Kansa’s sister Yashoda, would be his killer ii) The eighth son of Devki, Kansa’s sister, will kill him iii) The only son of Kansa’s sister Devki will be his killer