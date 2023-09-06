Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. He was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as per the mythology born to kill Kansa, the demon ruler on Earth. He was born on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada in the Hindu calendar. Devotees fast, sing devotional songs and participate in lively reenactments of Krishna's childhood mischief. Temples are decorated with garlands, and a midnight celebration marks the moment of Lord Krishna's birth.

Take this quiz below related to this festival below.

Who was the actual mother of Lord Krishna as per Hindu Mythology?

Yashoda Devki Rukmani Satyabhama

Ans. b

Explanation: Krishna was actually the son of Devki and Vasudev but he was taken care of by Yashoda.

How was the demon ruler Kansa related to Lord Krishna?

He was the father of Krishna He was the maternal uncle of Krishna He was the brother of Krishna None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Kansa, the ruler of Mathura, was the maternal uncle of Lord Krishna and was killed by him.

Who among the following was not the wife of Lord Krishna

Radha Rukmini Satyabhama Jambavati

Ans. a

Explanation: Krishna never married Radha. However, the other three options were his wives.

Which wife of Krishna was considered to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi?

Rukmini Radha Jambavati Bhadra

Ans. a

Explanation: Krishna had eight wives namely: Rukmini, Satyabhama, Jambavati, Nagnajiti, Kalindi, Mitravinda, Bhadra, and Lakshmana. Rukmini was said to be the earthly incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi.

Whose incarnation is said to be Kalindi, the wife of Krishna?

Ganga Yamuna Saraswati Krishna

Ans. b

Explanation: Kalindi is the personified Yamuna (daughter of the Sun God).

Who was the childhood friend of Krishna, a poor Brahmin?

Yudhisthir Balaram Sudama Nanda

Ans. c

Explanation: Sudama, the poor Brahmin was the childhood friend of Lord Krishna who met him in Gurukul.

What is the Kingdom of Lord Krishna called?

Vrindavan Mathura Dwarka Hastinapur

Ans. c

Explanation: Lord Krishna was the ruler of Dwarka. It is now submerged underwater in Gujarat.

What was the prophecy due to which Krishna was separated from his parents as per the mythology?

i) The only son of Kansa’s sister Yashoda would be his killer

ii) The eighth son of Devki, Kansa’s sister will kill him

iii) The only son of Kansa’s sister Devki will be his killer

Only i Only ii Both ii and iii None of the above Ans. b

Explanation: As per the prophecy, Devki’s eighth son, Krishna would be the killer of the demon king Kansa.

Whose side did Krishna fight from in the Mahabharata?

Kauravas Pandavas He did not fight He fought independently

Ans. c

Explanation: Krishna did not fight from any side in the Mahabharata but was the chauffeur of Arjuna.

Who was the only person to watch Mahabharata?

Vidur Yashoda Sanjay Gandhari

Ans. c

Explanation: No one else but Sanjay watched the Mahabharata and commented on it Live to Dhritarashtra.

