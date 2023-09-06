GK Questions with Answers on Janmashtami
Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravana every year. Take this GK quiz to test your knowledge of the history, significance and celebration of Janmashtami.
Krishna Janmashtami: Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. He was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, according to Hindu mythology, born to kill Kansa, the demon ruler of Mathura. He was born on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapada in the Hindu calendar. Devotees fast, sing devotional songs and participate in lively reenactments of Krishna's childhood mischief. Temples are decorated with garlands, and a midnight celebration marks the birth of Lord Krishna.
Take this quiz on Janmasthami below.
GK Questions with Answers on Krishna Janmasthami
1. Who was the actual mother of Lord Krishna, as per Hindu Mythology?
- Yashoda
- Devki
- Rukmani
- Satyabhama
Ans. b
Explanation: Krishna was the son of Devki and Vasudev, but he was taken care of by Yashoda.
2. How was the demon ruler Kansa related to Lord Krishna?
- He was the father of Krishna.
- He was the maternal uncle of Krishna
- He was the brother of Krishna
- None of the above
Ans. b
Explanation: Kansa, the ruler of Mathura, was the maternal uncle of Lord Krishna and was killed by him.
3. Who among the following was not the wife of Lord Krishna
- Radha
- Rukmini
- Satyabhama
- Jambavati
Ans. a
Explanation: Krishna never married Radha. However, the other three options were his wives.
4. Which wife of Krishna was considered to be the incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi?
- Rukmini
- Radha
- Jambavati
- Bhadra
Ans. a
Explanation: Krishna had eight wives, namely: Rukmini, Satyabhama, Jambavati, Nagnajiti, Kalindi, Mitravinda, Bhadra, and Lakshmana. Rukmini was said to be the earthly incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi.
5. Whose incarnation is said to be Kalindi, the wife of Krishna?
- Ganga
- Yamuna
- Saraswati
- Krishna
Ans. b
Explanation: Kalindi is the personified Yamuna (daughter of the Sun God).
6. Who was the childhood friend of Krishna, a poor Brahmin?
- Yudhisthir
- Balaram
- Sudama
- Nanda
Ans. c
Explanation: Sudama, the poor Brahmin, was the childhood friend of Lord Krishna, who met him in Gurukul.
7. What is the Kingdom of Lord Krishna called?
- Vrindavan
- Mathura
- Dwarka
- Hastinapur
Ans. c
Explanation: Lord Krishna was the ruler of Dwarka. It is now submerged underwater in Gujarat.
8. What was the prophecy due to which Krishna was separated from his parents, as per the mythology?
i) The only son of Kansa’s sister Yashoda, would be his killer
ii) The eighth son of Devki, Kansa’s sister, will kill him
iii) The only son of Kansa’s sister Devki will be his killer
- Only i
- Only ii
- Both ii and iii
- None of the above
- Ans. b
Explanation: As per the prophecy, Devki’s eighth son, Krishna, would be the killer of the demon king Kansa.
9. Whose side did Krishna fight for in the Mahabharata?
- Kauravas
- Pandavas
- He did not fight
- He fought independently
Ans. c
Explanation: Krishna did not fight from any side in the Mahabharata but was the chauffeur of Arjuna.
10. Who was the only person to watch Mahabharata?
- Vidur
- Yashoda
- Sanjay
- Gandhari
Ans. c
Explanation: Only Sanjay watched the Mahabharata and commented on it live to Dhritarashtra.
Also Read: List of top 30 Krishna Temples in India
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