NEET PG Result 2025 Out at natboard.edu.in: Download Scorecard, Check Category Wise Cutoff Percentile and Marks Here

NEET PG Result 2025 Declared: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the NEET PG 2025 results. Candidates eagerly awaiting the results can now check the same through the link available on the official website. Along with the results, the board has also issued the category wise cutoff percentile and marks for admissions.
The NEET PG Result 2025 has been issued as a PDF document. The result contains the roll number, NEET PG rank, application ID, Total score. As per the official notification shared, the individual scorecards will be available for download from August 29, 2025.
NEET PG 2025 Result Declared - Click Here
NEET PG 2025 Result: Category Wise Cutoff
|Category
|Cutoff
|Marks
|General Category
|50th Percentile
|275
|General Category
|45th Percentile
|255
|SC/ST Category
|40th Percentile
|235
Also Read: NEET PG Result 2025 LIVE: NBEMS Scorecard Out at natboard.edu.in; Check Cut Off and Other Details here
How to Check NEET PG 2025 Result
The link for candidates to check their NEET PG Result 2025 is available at natboard.edu.in. Follow the steps provided below to check the results
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on NEET PG result PDF
Step 3: The NEET PG result link will be displayed
Step 5: Download the result PDF
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation