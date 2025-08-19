NEET PG Result 2025 Out at natboard.edu.in: Download Scorecard, Check Category Wise Cutoff Percentile and Marks Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Expected Today
NEET PG 2025 Results Declared: NBEMS has officially announced the NEET PG results 2025. Along with the results the board has also issued the category wise cutoff marks and percentile for further admission pusposed. Individual scorecards will be available from august 29, 2025 at natboard.edu.in. 

Aug 19, 2025
NEET PG Result 2025 Declared: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has announced the NEET PG 2025 results. Candidates eagerly awaiting the results can now check the same through the link available on the official website. Along with the results, the board has also issued the category wise cutoff percentile and marks for admissions.

The NEET PG Result 2025 has been issued as a PDF document. The result contains the roll number, NEET PG rank, application ID, Total score. As per the official notification shared, the individual scorecards will be available for download from August 29, 2025. 

NEET PG 2025 Result: Category Wise Cutoff

Category Cutoff Marks
General Category 50th Percentile 275
General Category 45th Percentile 255
SC/ST Category 40th Percentile 235

How to Check NEET PG 2025 Result

The link for candidates to check their NEET PG Result 2025 is available at natboard.edu.in. Follow the steps provided below to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on NEET PG result PDF

Step 3: The NEET PG result link will be displayed

Step 5: Download the result PDF

