CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Declared: Download Class 10, 12 Compartment Marksheet at cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2025. The result link is available on the official website cgbse.nic.in. Candidates can check their result and download the compartment marksheets using their Roll Number and Captcha

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 20, 2025, 08:26 IST
CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Declared
CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The wait is finally over as the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and class 12 supplementary exams can now check their results through the link available on the official website. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the supplementary results 

CGBSE 10th Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

CGBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

Also Read: CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Declared: Check Steps to Download 10th 12th Scorecard Here 

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025: Login Credentials

The Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and class 12 supplementary result 2025 is now available on the official website. To check the results candidates must visit the website of the board cgbse.nic.in. When directed to the result link students must enter the following credentials to check the result and download the marksheet

  • Roll Number
  • Captcha

How to Download CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Scorecard 2025

The link to check the CGBSE 10th and 12th supplementary result 2025 and download the provisional marksheet is available on the official website of the board. Follow the steps provided below to download the provisional scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board

Step 2: Scroll down to notifications

Step 3: Click on the High School/ Higher Secondary Supplementary result link

Step 4: The login window will open

Step 5: Enter the roll number and captcha

Step 6: The supplementary marksheets will be displayed

Step 7: Download the marksheet for further reference

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

