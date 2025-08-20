The Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and class 12 supplementary result 2025 is now available on the official website. To check the results candidates must visit the website of the board cgbse.nic.in. When directed to the result link students must enter the following credentials to check the result and download the marksheet

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The wait is finally over as the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the CGBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary results 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board class 10 and class 12 supplementary exams can now check their results through the link available on the official website. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the supplementary results

How to Download CGBSE 10th 12th Supplementary Scorecard 2025

The link to check the CGBSE 10th and 12th supplementary result 2025 and download the provisional marksheet is available on the official website of the board. Follow the steps provided below to download the provisional scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board

Step 2: Scroll down to notifications

Step 3: Click on the High School/ Higher Secondary Supplementary result link

Step 4: The login window will open

Step 5: Enter the roll number and captcha

Step 6: The supplementary marksheets will be displayed

Step 7: Download the marksheet for further reference