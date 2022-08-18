Janmashtami 2022: List of top 30 Krishna Temples in India

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Check the complete list of Krishna Temples in India. Also, find some interesting facts about the Lord Krishna Temples on the festival of Janmashtami.
List of Krishna temples in India
Janmashtami 2022: The festival to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna is observed every year as Krishna Janmashtami. The day is celebrated all over the country by the devotees of Krishna making it one of the most colorful festivals with colors, sweets, flowers, and the traditions like Dahi Handi. As Janmashtami 2022 approaches, Krishna temples all over the country will see grand celebrations at midnight on the birth of Lord Krishna. Krishna temples are popular because of their association with Krishna and the spiritual connection that the devotees feel with the place.

On Krishna Janmashtami 2022, we are bringing you the list of Krishna Temples that are known for their unique architecture, spirituality and unique connection with Krishna.

Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Temples in India

1. Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Banke Bihari Temple is one of the seven prominent temples in Vrindavan. It was built back in 1863 by Goswamis and the idol was brought down from Nidhivan. To see Banke Bihari Temple in full swing, the devotees must visit the temple on Krishna Janmashtami. Mangal aarti is also performed in Banke Bihari Temple once in a year and that is on Janmashtami.

2. Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha

Jagannath Temple, one of the dham of the renowned Chardham Yatra, is a popular Lord Krishna temple in India. It is sacred to Hindus and Buddhists and in the main sanctum of the temple, there is a finely wooden carved statue of Jagannath. On the occasion of Puri Rath Yatra, the three deities (Krishna, his brother Balram and sister Subhadra) in their specific chariots are drawn by devotees and taken to the Gundicha Temple.

3. Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat

Dwarkashish is an important mythological base for the devotees of Shri Krishna. Between the calm coastal and bustling Dwarka city, Dwarkadhish is the perfect place to revitalize your soul and spirit. The main idol of the temple is carved out of a black marble and is adorned with Kaustubh Mani, and a garland, which was gifted by Goddess Lakshmi.

4. Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura Uttar Pradesh

Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple is significant for the fact that it is built at the same place which was once the prison where Lord Krishna was born. In the main sanctum of the temple, there is a marble statue of Lord Krishna, along with the small idols of Krishna. At the back of the main sanctum, there is a small room that represents the prison where Krishna was born.

5. ISKCON, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Vrindavan ISKON which is also known as Mathura Krishna Balaram Mandir is magnificent. ISKCON temple was built in 1975 and to reach the main sanctum of the temple, the devotee will have to make their way through the intricately carved walls and domes. There are three altars in the main hall of the temple.

List of Krishna Temples in India

Temple

Place

Jagannath Temple

Puri, Odisha

Dwarkadhish Temple

Gujarat

Guruvayur Temple

Guruvayur, Kerala

Sri Sri Radha Madhan Mohan Mandir

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Banke Bihari Temple

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Jugal Kishore

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Radha Raman Temple

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Prem Mandir

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Udupi Shri Krishna Matha

Udupi, Karnataka

Govind Dev Ji Temple

Jaipur, Rajasthan

ISKCON

Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Shri Nathji Temple

Nathdwara, Rajasthan

Arulmigu Rajagopalaswamy Temple

Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu

Shri Keshavraiji Temple

Bet Dwarka, Gujarat

Shamlaji Temple

Samalaji, Gujarat

Ambalappuzha Shri Krishna Temple

Ambalapuzha, Kerala

Jagannath Temple

Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Balkrishna Temple

Hampi, Karnataka

Venugopala Swamy Temple

Mysore, Karnataka

Arulmigu Sri Parthasarathyswamy Temple

Triplicane, Chennai

Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple

Mallapuzhassery, Kerala

Trichambaram Temple

Thaliparamba, Tamil Nadu

Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Bhalka Tirtha & Dehotsarg

Somnath, Gujarat

Dwarkadheesh Temple

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Shree Ranchhodraiji Maharaj Mandir

Dakor, Gujarat

Birla Mandir

Kurukshetra, Haryana

Shri Gopal Krishna Temple

Mangalore, Karnataka

