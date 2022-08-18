Janmashtami 2022: List of top 30 Krishna Temples in India

Janmashtami 2022: The festival to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna is observed every year as Krishna Janmashtami. The day is celebrated all over the country by the devotees of Krishna making it one of the most colorful festivals with colors, sweets, flowers, and the traditions like Dahi Handi. As Janmashtami 2022 approaches, Krishna temples all over the country will see grand celebrations at midnight on the birth of Lord Krishna. Krishna temples are popular because of their association with Krishna and the spiritual connection that the devotees feel with the place.

On Krishna Janmashtami 2022, we are bringing you the list of Krishna Temples that are known for their unique architecture, spirituality and unique connection with Krishna.

Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Temples in India

1. Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Banke Bihari Temple is one of the seven prominent temples in Vrindavan. It was built back in 1863 by Goswamis and the idol was brought down from Nidhivan. To see Banke Bihari Temple in full swing, the devotees must visit the temple on Krishna Janmashtami. Mangal aarti is also performed in Banke Bihari Temple once in a year and that is on Janmashtami.

2. Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha

Jagannath Temple, one of the dham of the renowned Chardham Yatra, is a popular Lord Krishna temple in India. It is sacred to Hindus and Buddhists and in the main sanctum of the temple, there is a finely wooden carved statue of Jagannath. On the occasion of Puri Rath Yatra, the three deities (Krishna, his brother Balram and sister Subhadra) in their specific chariots are drawn by devotees and taken to the Gundicha Temple.

3. Dwarkadhish Temple, Gujarat

Dwarkashish is an important mythological base for the devotees of Shri Krishna. Between the calm coastal and bustling Dwarka city, Dwarkadhish is the perfect place to revitalize your soul and spirit. The main idol of the temple is carved out of a black marble and is adorned with Kaustubh Mani, and a garland, which was gifted by Goddess Lakshmi.

4. Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, Mathura Uttar Pradesh

Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple is significant for the fact that it is built at the same place which was once the prison where Lord Krishna was born. In the main sanctum of the temple, there is a marble statue of Lord Krishna, along with the small idols of Krishna. At the back of the main sanctum, there is a small room that represents the prison where Krishna was born.

5. ISKCON, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Vrindavan ISKON which is also known as Mathura Krishna Balaram Mandir is magnificent. ISKCON temple was built in 1975 and to reach the main sanctum of the temple, the devotee will have to make their way through the intricately carved walls and domes. There are three altars in the main hall of the temple.

Temple Place Jagannath Temple Puri, Odisha Dwarkadhish Temple Gujarat Guruvayur Temple Guruvayur, Kerala Sri Sri Radha Madhan Mohan Mandir Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh Banke Bihari Temple Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh Jugal Kishore Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh Radha Raman Temple Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh Prem Mandir Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh Udupi Shri Krishna Matha Udupi, Karnataka Govind Dev Ji Temple Jaipur, Rajasthan ISKCON Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh Shri Nathji Temple Nathdwara, Rajasthan Arulmigu Rajagopalaswamy Temple Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu Shri Keshavraiji Temple Bet Dwarka, Gujarat Shamlaji Temple Samalaji, Gujarat Ambalappuzha Shri Krishna Temple Ambalapuzha, Kerala Jagannath Temple Ahmedabad, Gujarat Balkrishna Temple Hampi, Karnataka Venugopala Swamy Temple Mysore, Karnataka Arulmigu Sri Parthasarathyswamy Temple Triplicane, Chennai Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple Mallapuzhassery, Kerala Trichambaram Temple Thaliparamba, Tamil Nadu Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Bhalka Tirtha & Dehotsarg Somnath, Gujarat Dwarkadheesh Temple Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Shree Ranchhodraiji Maharaj Mandir Dakor, Gujarat Birla Mandir Kurukshetra, Haryana Shri Gopal Krishna Temple Mangalore, Karnataka

