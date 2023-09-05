Janmashtami 2023 Real Date: Is Krishna Janmashtami on September 6 or 7? Fasting Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat & More

Janmashtami Date in India 2023: Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great joy and pomp in different parts of India and the world. The word Janmashtami is made up of two words, ‘janma’ means birth and ‘ashtami’ means eight. And it was the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada when Lord Krishna was born. The popular festival is also known as Gokulashtami and Shrikrishna Jayanti.

When is Krishna Janmashtami Aug 6 or Aug 7?

The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated in the month of Bhadrapad, on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha which often falls in August or September of the Gregorian calendar. But this year, there will be two days dedicated to the celebration. This is because Ashtami tithi will begin from noon of September 6 and will continue till 4:14 pm on September 7.

Other than this, the believers of Smarta tradition will observe the fast on August 6 and ISKCON followers will celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on August 7.

Event Date Krishna Janmashtami September 6, 2023 Ashtami Tithi Begins 03:37 PM on Sep 06, 2023 Ashtami Tithi Ends 04:14 PM on Sep 07, 2023 Rohini Nakshatra Begins 09:20 AM on Sep 06, 2023 Rohini Nakshatra Ends 10:25 AM on Sep 07, 2023 Mid Night Moment 12:20 AM, Sep 07 Chandrodaya Timings 10:55 PM Nishita Puja Timing 11:57 PM to 12:42 AM, Sep 07 Dahi Handi September 7, 2023

Janmashtami 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The Nishita Puja will take place on September 7 from 11:57 p.m. to 12:42 am, according to Drik Panchang. As a result, the most auspicious span of the day will begin at 11:57 p.m. Devotees can worship and celebrate the birth anniversary of Laddoo Gopal until 12:42 a.m.

Why is Krishna Janmashtami being celebrated on two days in 2023?

As per Drik Panchang, Rohini Nakshatra and Ashtami Tithi will begin on the night of Janmashtami, which means Janmashtami will fall on two separate days. While Rohini Nakshatra will begin at 9:20 am on September 6 and end at 10:25 am on September 7, Ashtami Tithi will begin at 3:37 p.m. on September 6 and end at 4:14 p.m. on September 7.

How is Krishna Janmashtami celebrated?

Janmashtami is marked by different traditions and rituals all over the world. People observe a 24-hour fast on this auspicious day and only eat bhog (meal) after the birth of Lord Krishna (usually marked midnight). A lot of dedication is put into the event, which is marked by the chanting, narration of Krishna Leela, and acting out his mischievous activities. Some people also visit temples, attend processions and adorn cradles to welcome baby Krishna.

The next morning of Janmashtami is celebrated with Dahi Handi. Dahi Handi is another Hindu event celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna with lots of entertainment and passion. This year, it will be observed on Thursday, September 7.

