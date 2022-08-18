Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Top 10 GK Questions and Answers on Lord Krishna

Krishna Janmashtami 2022: As the devotees of Lord Krishna prepare to celebrate Janmashtami 2022, we are here with 10 questions and answers on the life of Krishna. The series of questions include his childhood events, and his role in Mahabharata, among others.

1. Krishna is the avatar of which Lord?

a) Brahma

b) Shiva

c) Ganesha

d) Vishnu

Ans. d

Lord Krishna is known to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and also a Supreme god in how own right. Krishna is the God of protection, compassion, tenderness and love and is one of the most popular and widely revered among Indian deities.

2. What was the name of the mountain lifted by Lord Krishna on one finger?

a) Nanda Devi

b) Girnar

c) Govardhan

d) mandar Hill

Ans. c

Govardhan Puja is celebrated after Diwali as it is the day upon which Lord Krishna defeated Indra, the deity of thunder and rain. As per the legend, Lord Krishna had lifted Mt. Govardhan and held it up as the protection to his people and cattle from the rain and flood.

3. Janmashtami is celebrated every year to celebrate which aspect of Lord Krishna’s life?

a) Birth

b) Killing of Kansa

c) Marriage

d) Death and ascension

Ans. a

Janmashtami is widely celebrated every year in India to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the legend, Krishna was born to Devaki and her husband, Vasudeva and to protect him from Devaki’s brother Kansa, who was a tyrant, Vasudeva secretly carries infant Krishna away across the Yamuna and exchanges him.

4. In the epic poem Mahabharata, whose charioteer was Lord Krishna for the Kurukshetra war?

a) Nakula

b) Bhim

c) Arjuna

d) Sahadeva

Ans. c

According to the epic poem Mahabharata, Lord Krishna becomes Arjuna’s Charioteer for the Kurukshetra war, however, on the condition that he will personally not raise any weapon. The conversation between Krishna and Arjuna during the war is presented as a discourse called the Bhagavad Gita.

5. What was the name of the dance that Krishna used to play with Gopis?

a) Gopi Lila

b) Ras Lila

c) Ram Lila

d) Krishna Lila

Ans. b

Raslila or Ras dance is part of the traditional story of Lord Krishna described in Hindu scriptures such as the Bhagavata Purana and literature such as the Gita Govinda where he dances with Radha and her Sakhis. (Gopis). Raslila has also been a popular theme for other Indian classical dances.

6. As per the Hindu Calendar, in which month Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated?

a) Bhadrapad

b) Sawan

c) Asadha

d) Chaitra

Ans. a

Krishna Janmashtami is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated on the eighth tithi (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada Masa.

7. What is the name of Lord Krishna’s Kingdom?

a) Mathura

b) Vrindavan

c) Dwarka

d) Hastinapur

Ans. c

Lord Krishna was the ruler of Dwarka. It is an ancient city and is known as the Hindu pilgrimage site. Dwarka is now known to be submerged under water in Gujarat.

8. In which place Lord Krishna was born?

a) Cave

b) Hills

c) Temple

d) Prison

Ans. d

Lord Krishna was born in prison to Devaki and Vasudeva. His parents were imprisoned by Devaki’s brother Kansa because of the prophecy that said that a child of Devaki would kill him. However, when Krishna was born, Vasudeva secretly carried the infant Krishna away across the Yamuna and exchanged him.

9. What is the meaning of name Krishna?

a) Glow

b) Dark

c) Charm

d) Light

Ans. b

Krishna name originates from the Sanskrit word Krsna, which is primarily an adjective meaning dark, black, dark blue or all attractive. The waning moon is called Krishna Paksha, relating to the adjective meaning darkening.

10. Which of the following is the most favourite food of Lord Krishna?

a) Kheer-Jalebi

b) Halwa-Puri

c) Dahi-Makhan

d) Laddu-Modak

Ans. c

As per the legend, Lord Krishna along with his friends was known to mischievously steal butter (Makhan) and curd from the neighbouring homes on Gokul as a child. The neighbours would then try to avert his mischief by handing the pots high out of his reach, but Krishna would find creative ways to reach them.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami to all!

Janmashtami 2022: Date, History, Significance and how the festival is celebrated in India?