Janmashtami 2022: Date, History, Significance and how the festival is celebrated in India?

Janmashtami 2022 Date: The Hindu festival of Janmashtami, which is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnasthami, or Gokulashtami, marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami 2022 will be widely celebrated in the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, where Krishna is believed to have been born and spent his growing-up years. For the followers of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami is no less than a festival which usually celebrated by keeping fast and performing pooja.

Janmashtami 2022, like most of Indian festivals, includes the preparation and enjoyment of a delicious set of sweets and various other food items. On Janmashtami, people visit the temple and pray and honour Lord Krishna by re-enacting his life based on the books. Janmashtami 2022 is one of the widely celebrated festivals of the country and is enjoyed by everyone from children to elders.

On Janmashtami 2022, learn more about the day, its significance, and how India will be celebrating Krishna Janmashtami.

Janmashtami 2022 Date

Janmashtami 2022 will be marked on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada (July-August) in India. This year, there has been a lot of confusion about whether Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 18 or August 19.

As per the Vedic Panchang, Ashtami Tithi will begin from 9.21 PM on August 18 and will end at 10.59 PM on August 19, 2022.

So, Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on both days while the Nishith Puja time will begin from 12.02 am on August 18 and ends at 12.48 PM on the same day.

Janmashtami History

As per the Hindu Mythology, Lord Krishna, the human incarnation of Vishnu, was born on this day to destroy Mathura’s demon King, Kansa. He was the brother of Krishna’s virtuous brother Devaki.

Krishna was born on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Bhadrapada month (August-September) in Mathura and was Devaki and Vasudeva’s son.

Janmashtami 2022 Significance

Janmashtami is celebrated to give a message of light and positivity in dark times. When Krishna was born, Mathura was ruled by his uncle, Kansa, who wanted to kill his sister’s children as a prophecy said that the couple’s eighth son would cause Kansa’s downfall. After the prophecy, he imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva and killed off their first six children.

However, at the time of the birth of a seventh child, Balram, foetus mystically transferred from Devaki’s womb to Princess Rohini’s. When the eighth child Krishna was born, the entire palace went into slumber and Vasudeva rescued the baby to Nand Baba and Yashoda’s house in Vrindavan.

After making the exchange, Vasudeva returned to the palace with a baby girl and handed her to Kansa. When he tried to kill the baby, she transformed into Durga and warned him about his impending doom. Krishna grew up in Vrindavan and later killed his uncle, Kansa.

Janmashtami 2022: How the festival is celebrated in India?

Janmashtami 2022 will be marked by the devotees by observing a fast and praying to Lord Krishna. They adorn their homes with flowers, diyas and lights while the temples are also beautifully decorated and lit.

The temples of Mathura and Vrindavan on Janmashtami 2022 will witness the most extravagant and colorful celebrations as Krishna is believed to have been born and spent his growing up years there. Devotees also perform Raslila to recreate incidents from Krishna’s life and to commemorate his love for Radha.

Jagran Josh wishes its readers a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami.