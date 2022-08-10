Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date, Timing, History and Significance of the festival

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date tithi: The widely celebrated festival Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and is dedicated to the purest bond shared between a brother and sister. Raksha Bandhan 2022 in India will be celebrated on August 11 where the sisters will tie Rakhi to their brothers and in return, the brothers will promise them to care and support in every stage of life.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated during the full moon day or Purnima and on this auspicious day, the sisters will also apply tilak to the brother’s forehead. The tradition of gift giving is also celebrated during the festival of Rakhi in the country.

On Raksha Bandhan 2022, learn more about Rakhi timings, significance, and why the festival is celebrated in India.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date Timing

Raksha Bandhan 2022 in India will be celebrated on August 11. As per Drik Panchang (Hindi Panchang), Shravan Purnima will be observed on this date and it will start at 10.38 am and end at 7.05 am on August 12 (Friday). It also further states that because of Bhadra and mythological beliefs it is not the right time to tie the Rakhi.

As per the website, the right time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan 2022 is during Aparahna which is late afternoon as per the Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available on the day then Pardosh time is also suitable to perform the rituals related to Raksha Bandhan 2022.

According to the Hindu calendar, Raksha Bandhan rituals should not be celebrated during Bhadra as it is a malicious time that should be avoided for all the auspicious work. Most Hindu religious texts, including Vratraj, advise avoiding Bhadra time to tie Rakhi during Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: What is the history of the festival?

The Hindu Mythology explains that during the time of Mahabharat, Lord Krishna accidentally cut his finger on his Sudarshan Chakra. Princess Draupadi tore a piece of cloth from her saree to prevent the overflowing of blood from his finger. Lord Krishna was swamped from this gesture and considered that a sacred thread.

From that day, Lord Krishna vowed to protect Draupadi at any cost. In Mahabharat, when the Kauravas tried to shame Draupadi, Lord Krishna appeared and protected her from the evil target.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Significance

On Raksha Bandhan 2022, the sister applies tilak on her brother’s forehead and ties a Rakhi around his wrist praying for his happy, healthy, and long life. In return, the brother promises to care for and support his sister in every stage of life. Notably, the meaning of Raksha Bandhan has changed with the evolving society, where instead of the brother protecting his sister, his support in important decisions of the sister’s life is much appreciated.

Tying rakhi on Raksha Bandhan 2022 is also not just limited to brother and sister as Rakhis are also tied between sisters, friends, distant relatives, and sometimes even brothers also tie Rakhi to their sisters. The feeling of Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan has always been about care and support.

Jagran Josh wishes its readers a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

