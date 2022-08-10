World Lion Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, messages to celebrate king of the jungle on August 10

World Lion Day 2022: World Lion Day is observed every year on August 10 to celebrate the king of the jungle. World Lion Day 2022 aims at spreading awareness of lions and the urgent need to strive toward their conservation and to make everyone aware of the significance of lions in their natural habitat. World Lion Day on August 10 gives us an opportunity to understand the place of lions in the ecological cycle and why their extinction can be an alarming sign for humans. Lions supposedly wandered through Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East some three million years ago, however, their numbers have significantly decreased by about 95% over the course of five decades. The data necessitates a need to work towards the conservation of lions which World Lion Day 2022 emphasizes on.

On World Lion Day 2022, we are sharing some quotes, messages, and wishes to share on social media and WhatsApp. It will be a reminder of how majestic the king of the jungle is in every way.

World Lion Day 2022: What is the Significance?

World Lion Day is observed every year on August 10 to increase public awareness of the significance of lion conservation. Lions are designated as a vulnerable species on the Red List of Threatened Species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Reportedly, there are currently between 30,000 to 1,00,000 lions left in the world and to ensure the safety of the lions, it is important to increase public awareness of the threats that they face and protect their natural habitat.

A forest without lions is destroyed and lions without forests will perish: Union Environment Minister @byadavbjp on the occasion of World Lions Day@moefcc #WorldLionsDay pic.twitter.com/aAFrVKDRAf — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) August 10, 2022

World Lion Day 2022 Quotes

"A lion sleeps in the heart of every brave man." - Turkish Proverb "It is better to go in the dark when the road must pass a lion and there is no other road." - Robert E. Howard "An injured lion still wants to roar." - Randy Pausch "The lion does not need the whole world to fear him, only those nearest where he roams." - A. J. Darkholme "Love has the face of a goddess, but the talons of a lion." - Ivan Panin “Courage is poorly housed that dwells in numbers; the lion never counts the herd that are about him, nor weighs how many flocks he has to scatter.” - Aaron Hill “The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. It will defend itself.” - St. Augustine “It is no accident that the photographer becomes a photographer any more than the lion tamer becomes a lion tamer.” - Dorothea Lange “The lion is an emblem of the dream of absolute power -- and, as a wild rather than a domestic animal, he belongs to a world outside the realm of society and culture.” - Charles H. Hinnant “The lion is, however, rarely heard - much more seldom seen.” - John Hanning Speke. “The difference between a brave man and a coward is a coward thinks twice before jumping in the cage with a lion. The brave man doesn’t know what a lion is. He just thinks he does.” - Charles Bukowski “The greatest fear in the world is of the opinions of others. And the moment you are unafraid of the crowd you are no longer a sheep, you become a lion. A great roar arises in your heart, the roar of freedom.” - Osho. “Truth does not sit in a cave and hide like a lie. It wanders around proudly and roars loudly like a lion.” - Suzy Kassem “Familiarity makes the lion more dangerous.” - Jocelyn Murray. “Whatever you do; do it like a lion, wholeheartedly.” - Harsh Tiwari

World Lion Day 2022 Wishes and Messages

1. Let us all take an oath on this World Lion Day to help and save the natural habitat of our king of the jungle. Happy Lion Day!

2. Truth is like a lion as you don't have to defend it. You let it loose and it will defend itself. Wishing you a very happy World Lion Day!

3. God has blessed our earth by giving us creatures like lions. Now it is up to us on how we treat Nature's gift. Happy World Lion Day!

4. Learn from the lions on how to fear less and dominate more. Wishing you a happy World Lion Day!

5. Best wishes to you on regards of World Lion Day! Let us all make a promise to always protect and admire the precious lions.

