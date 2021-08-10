World Lion Day 2021: Significance, Quotes, Facts and more

World Lion Day 2021: Lions are known as the "king of beasts" or king of the jungle". They are the second largest cats in the world after tigers.

In 2020, the population of Asiatic lions has been increased by almost 29% in Gujarat's Gir forests. Geographically, the distribution area of the lions also increased by 36%.

Largely, they are founded in the restricted Gir forest and its surrounding areas. The Asiatic lion found in India was re-listed as endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). No doubt the lion has been a symbol of strength, power, and ferocity.

About Asiatic Lion

The scientific name of the Asiatic lion is Panthera leo persica. Its height is approx 110 cm. It is listed in Schedule I of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and as Endangered on IUCN Red List.

They are slightly smaller than African lions.

Weight of Adult males 160 to 190 kg and females 110 to 120 kg.

The maximum total length recorded of a male Asiatic lion is 2.92 m including the tail.

One of the striking morphological characters which are always seen in Asiatic lions and rarely in African lions is a longitudinal fold of skin running along its belly.

At the top of the head, males have only moderate mane growth and due to this, their ears are always visible.

The paintings, literature, and records of the hunting of lions tell that the lions were the royal animal during the Mauryan and the Gupta period. They also enjoyed an important place during the Mughal period.

Some interesting facts about Lions

- They are the only known cat species where individuals also roar together even their young cubs join them with their mews. The calling sequence lasts about 40 seconds.

- A roar can be heard from 5 miles away.

- Most of the hunting is done by lions at night as their eyes have adapted to the dark. This provides them a huge advantage over their prey.

- More of the hunting they do during storms because the noise and wind make it harder for prey to see and hear them.

- Lions are big eaters. They can eat up to 40kg of meat which is around a quarter of their body weight.

- Their tongue has papillae which are sharply pointed rasps. They are used to scrape meat off the bones.

- Lions are highly adaptable. They can live in extremely dry areas like the Kalahari Desert. Here, they get most of the water from prey and also drink from plants like the Tsamma melon.

- Young lions have spots and rosettes on their sandy coats, but these generally disappear as they mature.

Why is the conservation of the Lion important?

Lion ensures the ecological balance because it helps to control the populations of browsers and grazers.

Conservation of lion ensures protections of natural forest areas and habitats and also help in the conservation of biodiversity.

Lion has been a part of its cultural identity. They are also a part of Indian mythology.

World Lion Day 2021: Quotes

1. "A lion sleeps in the heart of every brave man." - Turkish Proverb

2. "It is better to go in the dark when the road must pass a lion and there is no other road." - Robert E. Howard

3. "An injured lion still wants to roar." - Randy Pausch

4. "The lion does not need the whole world to fear him, only those nearest where he roams." - A. J. Darkholme

5. "Love has the face of a goddess, but the talons of a lion." - Ivan Panin

6. “Courage is poorly housed that dwells in numbers; the lion never counts the herd that are about him, nor weighs how many flocks he has to scatter.” - Aaron Hill

7. “The truth is like a lion. You don’t have to defend it. It will defend itself.” - St. Augustine

8. “It is no accident that the photographer becomes a photographer any more than the lion tamer becomes a lion tamer.” - Dorothea Lange

9. “The lion is an emblem of the dream of absolute power -- and, as a wild rather than a domestic animal, he belongs to a world outside the realm of society and culture.” - Charles H. Hinnant

10. “The lion is, however, rarely heard - much more seldom seen.” - John Hanning Speke.

11. “The difference between a brave man and a coward is a coward thinks twice before jumping in the cage with a lion. The brave man doesn’t know what a lion is. He just thinks he does.” - Charles Bukowski

12. “The greatest fear in the world is of the opinions of others. And the moment you are unafraid of the crowd you are no longer a sheep, you become a lion. A great roar arises in your heart, the roar of freedom.” - Osho.

13. “Truth does not sit in a cave and hide like a lie. It wanders around proudly and roars loudly like a lion.” - Suzy Kassem

14. “Familiarity makes the lion more dangerous.” - Jocelyn Murray.

15. “Whatever you do; do it like a lion, wholeheartedly.” - Harsh Tiwari

