SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification 2023: Check Registration Date, Eligibility, Age Limit and Other Details

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 2023 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is releasing the notification for Selection Post Exam Phase 11 on 23 February 2023 at ssc.nic.in. The commission will recruit candidates for various posts at Secondary Level, Senior Secondary Level and Graduate Level.

Once the SSC Selection Posts Notification is released, the candidates can submit their SSC Selection Post 11 Application through online mode. SSC Selection Post 11 Registrations will begin on 23 February 2023. Interested persons can submit their application up to 14 March 2023.

Successful candidates whose application is accepted will be called to appear for an online exam. SSC Selection Post 11 Exam will be held in the month of May or June 2023. The exact dates shall be announced in due course of time.

The commission filled up a total of 2065 vacancies under SSC Selection Post Phase 10 for recruitment 335 categories under different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of the Government of the Staff Selection Commission.. The candidates can check the vacancies against Phase 11 in the detailed notification.

Meanwhile, the aspirants can check the eligibility, selection process, exam pattern and other details related to SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023 in the article below:

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 2023 Overview 2023



Exam Authority Staff Selection Commission Post Name Selection Post Phase 11 Vacancies to be announced SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Registration Dates 24 Feb to 14 March SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Exam Date to be announced SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Selection Process Online Exam, DV, Skill Tes Application Process Online Website ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification and Online Application 2023

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 2023 Notification and Online Application Link will be activated on 24 February 2023. The candidates can apply for SSC Selection Post Recruitment 2023 here.

SSC Selection Phase 11 Notification Click Here SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Online Application Click Here

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Important Dates 2023

The candidates can check the important dates related to this recruitment in the table below:

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification Date 2023 24 Feb 2023 SSC Selection Post 11 Registration Starting Date 2023 24 Feb 2023 SSC Selection Post 11 Registration Last Date 2023 14 March 2023 SSC Selection Post 11 2023 Application Edit Date to be announced SSC Selection Post 11 2023 Exam Date May or June 2023 SSC Selection Post 11 2023 Admit Card 7 days before the exam date SSC Selection Post 11 2023 Result Date to be announced

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 2023 Vacancy Details

The candiates can check the details regarding the vacancy distribution once the notification is released on the official website.

SSC Selection Phase 11 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Matric Level Posts Posts - The candidate should be 10th Passed from Any Recognized Board in India.

Intermediate Level Posts - The candidate should be the 12th/ Intermediate Exam from any Recognized Board in India.

Graduation Level Posts - - The candidate should have a Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India.

Age Limit

For 10th/12th Level Posts - 18-25/27 Years

For Graduate Level Posts - 18-30 Years

There will be reservations for SC/ST/OBC/PWD and other reserved categories

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 2023 Selection Process



The recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through:

Online Exam Scrutiny of Documents or Certificate Verification Skill Test, wherever prescribed for any category of post

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 2023 Exam

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. The details of subjects, marks and number of questions subject-wise will be as given below:

Subject Number of MCQs and Marks Time General Intelligence 25 MCQs of 50 Marks 2 hours GK 25 MCQs of 50 Marks Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 MCQs of 50 Marks English 25 MCQs of 50 Marks Total 100 MCQ of 200 Marks

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Admit Card 2023

The admit card shall be uploaded on regional websites of the commission i.e. SSC CR, SSC MPR, SSC KKR, SSC NR, SSC NWR, SSC SR, SS WR, SSC ER, and SSC NER.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Answer Key 2023

The Tentative Answer Keys will be placed on the Commission’s website after the Examination. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit representations, if any, within the time limit given by the Commission through on-line modality only, on payment of Rs 100/-per question.



How to Apply Online for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023 ?