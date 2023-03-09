SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary 2023: Check Region-wise Grade Pay, Allowances

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary 2023: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the Selection Posts by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates looking for an opportunity to secure a government job should definitely apply for the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023. SSC offers a stable government job with an attractive salary, perks, and added benefits. Candidates after getting selected through the SSC Selection Post recruitment phases shall be posted in their respective Government Ministries/Departments/Offices.
In this article, we shall look at the SSC Selection Post Salary in Hand, Grade Pay, and Allowances for candidates in the Phase 11 Recruitment Process.
SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023 Calendar
Candidates prepared to apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 can check here the important dates and events for the SSC Recruitment Process 2023:
|
SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online applications submission start date
|
6th March 2023
|
Online applications submission last date
|
27th March 2023 (11.00 pm)
|
Online fee payment last date
|
28th March 2023 (11.00 pm)
|
Offline challan generation last date
|
28th March 2023 (11.00 pm)
|
Payment through Challan (during
working hours of Bank) last date
|
29th March 2023
|
Window for Application Form Correction
|
3rd April 2023 to 5th April 2023 (11.00 pm)
|
Computer Based Examination (CBT)
|
June – July 2023
SSC Selection Post Salary 2023
As per the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023, the Commission has announced 5369 vacancies for the 10th pass/12th pass/Graduate level candidates. After clearing the recruitment process, candidates are posted in different Ministries/Departments/Offices as per the post they applied for during registration. Salary of various SSC Selection Post vacancies varies region-wise with Pay Matrix Level 1 to 7. The SSC Selection Post Basic Pay ranges from Rs 5200/- to 34800/- and the Grade Pay ranges from Rs 1900/- to Rs 4800/- according to the post.
SSC Selection Post Salary – Northern Region
Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Northern Region.
|
SSC Selection Post Northern Region
|
Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
Clerk (in Departmental Canteens)
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Technical Assistant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2800
|
Senior Translator
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4600
|
Language Instructor
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4800
|
Technical Assistant (Economics)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Processing Assistant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2800
|
Section Officer (Horticulture)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Draftsman Grade II
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Economic Investigator
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Technical Assistant
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Research Investigator (Forestry)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Laboratory Assistant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2400
|
Library Clerk
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Assistant Drug Inspector (Medical Devices)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Filter Pump Driver
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Senior Audio Visual Assistant
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer Chemical
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Data Entry Operator Grade A
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2400
|
Junior Draftsman
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2800
|
Canteen Attendant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1800
|
Jr Physiotherapist
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Library Attendant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1800
|
Junior Computer
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Library-cum-Information Assistant
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Research Assistant (Environment)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Canteen Attendant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1800
|
Assistant (Printing)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Library and Information Assistant
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Textile Designer
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Research Assistant
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Technician
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Library and Information Assistant
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Hindi Instructor
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4800
|
Dietician Grade-III (Jr Dietician)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Stockman
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
SSC Selection Post Salary – Central Region
Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Central Region.
|
SSC Selection Post Central Region
|
Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
Junior Seed Analyst
|
Rs 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Laboratory Assistant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2400
|
Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Weapons}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Photographer
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Physiotherapist
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Small Arms}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Scientific Assistant, M&E (Metallurgy)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Electronics}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Electronics / Radar & System}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Vehicle}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Scientific Assistant, Store {Gentex}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Engineering Equipment}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Scientific Assistant, M&E {Military Explosives}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer {Store-Gentex}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Scientific Assistant, Store, {Chemistry}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {M&E – Metallurgy}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Ammunition}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Combat Vehicle}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Scientific Assistant (Engineering Equipment)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Scientific Assistant (Vehicle)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Assistant Map Curator
|
Rs. 5200-20200/
|
Rs. 1900
|
Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Instruments}
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
SSC Selection Post Salary – Madhya Pradesh Region
Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Madhya Pradesh Region for various posts.
|
SSC Selection Post Madhya Pradesh Region
|
Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
Junior Physiotherapist
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 4200
|
Technical Operator(Drilling)
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Dietician Grade-III(Jr. Dietician)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Scientific Assistant (Toxicology)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
SSC Selection Post Salary – Western Region
Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Western Region for various posts.
|
SSC Selection Post Western Region
|
Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
Investigator Grade II
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Draftsman Grade I
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Technical Operator (Drilling)
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Assistant Welfare Administrator
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Laboratory Assistant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Research Assistant (Computer Science)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Stockman
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2400
SSC Selection Post Salary – North-West Region
Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for North-West Region for various posts.
|
SSC Selection Post North-West Region
|
Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
Junior Physiotherapist
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Dietician Grade-III
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Technical Assistant(Chemical)
|
Rs. of based9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4600
|
Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Entomology/Nematology)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Plant Pathology/ Virology/ Bacteriology)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Weed Science)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Junior Engineer
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Laboratory Attendant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1800
|
Senior Technical Assistant (Hydrogeology)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4600
|
Senior Technical Assistant (Geo- Physics)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4600
|
Assistant Photographer
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Scientific Assistant(Explosives)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Scientific Assistant(Ballistics)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
SSC Selection Post Salary – North-East Region
Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for North-East Region for various posts.
|
SSC Selection Post North-East Region
|
Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
Accountant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2800
|
Laboratory Assistant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Photo-Artist
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2400
|
Geographer
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Dietician Grade III
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Instructor (Weaving)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Stenographer Grade III
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2400
|
Junior Physiotherapist
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Sound Technician
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Hindi Typist
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2400
SSC Selection Post Salary – Eastern Region
Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Eastern Region for various posts.
|
SSC Selection Post Eastern Region
|
Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
Junior Physiotherapist
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Technical Clerk (Economics)
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2400
|
Library Information Assistant
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Assistant Store Keeper
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Investigator Grade II
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Medical Attendant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1800
|
Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Foreman
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Laboratory Attendant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1800
|
Technical Operator (Drilling)
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Data Processing Assistant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2400
|
Lady Medical Attendant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1800
|
Sub-Editor (Hindi)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Botanical Assistant
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Library & Information Assistant
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Fertilizer Inspector
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2800
|
Heraldic Assistant
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Sub-Editor (English)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Deputy Ranger
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2400
|
Technical Operator (Store)
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1800
SSC Selection Post Salary – Southern Region
Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Southern Region for various posts.
|
SSC Selection Post Southern Region
|
Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
Junior Scientific Assistant
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Senior Instructor (Weaving)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Navigational Assistant Grade II
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Technical Operator (Drilling)
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Assistant (Architectural Department)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Textile Designer
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Navigational Assistant Grade II
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Laboratory Assistant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1800
|
Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade I (Documents)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4600
|
Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics)
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
SSC Selection Post Salary – Karnataka Kerala Region
Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Karnataka Kerala Region for various posts.
|
SSC Selection Post Karnataka Kerala Region
|
Pay Scale
|
Grade Pay
|
Laboratory Assistant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1900
|
Navigational Assistant Grade II
|
Rs. 9300-34800/-
|
Rs. 4200
|
Store-Keeper Cum Caretaker
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 2400
|
Laboratory Attendant
|
Rs. 5200-20200/-
|
Rs. 1800
SSC Selection Post Allowances 2023
10th pass/12th pass/Graduation Level candidates after getting selected for the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 vacancies shall be eligible for the following allowances, perks, and benefits in addition to salary:
- Dearness Allowance (DA)
- House Rent Allowance (HRA)
- Medical Allowance
- Leave Encashment
- Travel allowance
