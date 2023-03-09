JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary 2023: Check Region-wise Grade Pay, Allowances

Staff Selection Commission has announced 5000+ vacancies for SSC Selection Post Phase 11. SSC Selection Post offers a great dream of government job, attractive salary, and allowances. Check here region-wise posts and salary structure for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023.

SSC Selection Post Salary in Hand, Grade Pay, Allowances

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary 2023: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the Selection Posts by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates looking for an opportunity to secure a government job should definitely apply for the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023. SSC offers a stable government job with an attractive salary, perks, and added benefits. Candidates after getting selected through the SSC Selection Post recruitment phases shall be posted in their respective Government Ministries/Departments/Offices.

In this article, we shall look at the SSC Selection Post Salary in Hand, Grade Pay, and Allowances for candidates in the Phase 11 Recruitment Process.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Candidates prepared to apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 can check here the important dates and events for the SSC Recruitment Process 2023:

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Events

Important Dates

Online applications submission start date

6th March 2023

Online applications submission last date

27th March 2023 (11.00 pm)

Online fee payment last date

28th March 2023 (11.00 pm)

Offline challan generation last date

28th March 2023 (11.00 pm)

Payment through Challan (during

working hours of Bank) last date

29th March 2023

Window for Application Form Correction

3rd April 2023 to 5th April 2023 (11.00 pm)

Computer Based Examination (CBT)

June – July 2023

SSC Selection Post Salary 2023

As per the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023, the Commission has announced 5369 vacancies for the 10th pass/12th pass/Graduate level candidates. After clearing the recruitment process, candidates are posted in different Ministries/Departments/Offices as per the post they applied for during registration. Salary of various SSC Selection Post vacancies varies region-wise with Pay Matrix Level 1 to 7. The SSC Selection Post Basic Pay ranges from Rs 5200/- to 34800/- and the Grade Pay ranges from Rs 1900/- to Rs 4800/- according to the post.

SSC Selection Post Salary – Northern Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Northern Region.

SSC Selection Post Northern Region

Pay Scale

Grade Pay

Clerk (in Departmental Canteens)

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Technical Assistant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2800

Senior Translator

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4600

Language Instructor

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4800

Technical Assistant (Economics)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Processing Assistant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2800

Section Officer (Horticulture)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Draftsman Grade II 

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Economic Investigator

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Technical Assistant 

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Research Investigator (Forestry)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Laboratory Assistant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2400

Library Clerk

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Assistant Drug Inspector (Medical Devices)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Filter Pump Driver

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Senior Audio Visual Assistant

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer Chemical

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Data Entry Operator Grade A

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2400

Junior Draftsman

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2800

Canteen Attendant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1800

Jr Physiotherapist

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Library Attendant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1800

Junior Computer

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Library-cum-Information Assistant

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Research Assistant (Environment)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Canteen Attendant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1800

Assistant (Printing)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Library and Information Assistant

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Textile Designer

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Research Assistant

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Technician

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Library and Information Assistant

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Hindi Instructor

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4800

Dietician Grade-III (Jr Dietician)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Stockman

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

SSC Selection Post Salary – Central Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Central Region.

SSC Selection Post Central Region

Pay Scale

Grade Pay

Junior Seed Analyst

Rs 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Laboratory Assistant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2400

Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Weapons}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Photographer

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Physiotherapist

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Small Arms}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Scientific Assistant, M&E (Metallurgy)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Electronics}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Electronics / Radar & System}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Vehicle}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Scientific Assistant, Store {Gentex}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Engineering Equipment}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Scientific Assistant, M&E {Military Explosives}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer {Store-Gentex}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Scientific Assistant, Store, {Chemistry}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {M&E – Metallurgy}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Ammunition}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Combat Vehicle}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Scientific Assistant (Engineering Equipment)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Scientific Assistant (Vehicle)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Assistant Map Curator

Rs. 5200-20200/

Rs. 1900

Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Instruments}

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

 

SSC Selection Post Salary – Madhya Pradesh Region 

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Madhya Pradesh Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post Madhya Pradesh Region

Pay Scale

Grade Pay

Junior Physiotherapist

Pay Scale

Rs. 4200

Technical Operator(Drilling)

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Dietician Grade-III(Jr. Dietician)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Scientific Assistant (Toxicology)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

SSC Selection Post Salary – Western Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Western Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post Western Region

Pay Scale

Grade Pay

Investigator Grade II

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Draftsman Grade I

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Technical Operator (Drilling)

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Assistant Welfare Administrator

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Laboratory Assistant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Research Assistant (Computer Science)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Stockman

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2400

SSC Selection Post Salary – North-West Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for North-West Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post North-West Region

Pay Scale

Grade Pay

Junior Physiotherapist

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Dietician Grade-III

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Technical Assistant(Chemical)

Rs. of based9300-34800/-

Rs. 4600

Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Entomology/Nematology)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Plant Pathology/ Virology/ Bacteriology)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Weed Science)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Junior Engineer

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Laboratory Attendant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1800

Senior Technical Assistant (Hydrogeology)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4600

Senior Technical Assistant (Geo- Physics)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4600

Assistant Photographer

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Scientific Assistant(Explosives)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Scientific Assistant(Ballistics)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

SSC Selection Post Salary – North-East Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for North-East Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post North-East Region

Pay Scale

Grade Pay

Accountant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2800

Laboratory Assistant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Photo-Artist

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2400

Geographer

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Dietician Grade III

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Instructor (Weaving)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Stenographer Grade III

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2400

Junior Physiotherapist

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Sound Technician

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Hindi Typist

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2400

SSC Selection Post Salary – Eastern Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Eastern Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post Eastern Region

Pay Scale

Grade Pay

Junior Physiotherapist

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Technical Clerk (Economics)

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2400

Library Information Assistant

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Assistant Store Keeper

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Investigator Grade II

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Medical Attendant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1800

Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Foreman

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Laboratory Attendant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1800

Technical Operator (Drilling)

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Data Processing Assistant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2400

Lady Medical Attendant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1800

Sub-Editor (Hindi)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Botanical Assistant

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Library & Information Assistant

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Fertilizer Inspector

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2800

Heraldic Assistant

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Sub-Editor (English)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Deputy Ranger

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2400

Technical Operator (Store)

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1800

SSC Selection Post Salary – Southern Region 

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Southern Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post Southern Region

Pay Scale

Grade Pay

Junior Scientific Assistant

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Senior Instructor (Weaving)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Navigational Assistant Grade II

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Technical Operator (Drilling)

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Assistant (Architectural Department)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Textile Designer

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Navigational Assistant Grade II

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Laboratory Assistant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1800

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade I (Documents)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4600

Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics)

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

SSC Selection Post Salary – Karnataka Kerala Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Karnataka Kerala Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post Karnataka Kerala Region

Pay Scale

Grade Pay

Laboratory Assistant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1900

Navigational Assistant Grade II

Rs. 9300-34800/-

Rs. 4200

Store-Keeper Cum Caretaker

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 2400

Laboratory Attendant

Rs. 5200-20200/-

Rs. 1800

SSC Selection Post Allowances 2023

10th pass/12th pass/Graduation Level candidates after getting selected for the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 vacancies shall be eligible for the following allowances, perks, and benefits in addition to salary:

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)
  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • Medical Allowance
  • Leave Encashment
  • Travel allowance

 To Apply Online for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023, Click Here

FAQ

What is the grade pay for SSC Selection Posts?

Salary of various SSC Selection Post vacancies varies region-wise with Pay Matrix Level 1 to 7. The SSC Selection Post Basic Pay ranges from Rs 5200/- to 34800/- and the Grade Pay ranges from Rs 1900/- to Rs 4800/- according to the post.

Is SSC Selection Post a government job?

Yes. Candidates looking for an opportunity to secure a government job should definitely apply for the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023. SSC offers a stable government job with attractive salary, perks, and added benefits. Candidates after getting selected through the SSC Selection Post recruitment phases shall be posted in their respective Government Ministries/Departments/Offices.

How many vacancies are there in SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023?

As per the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Notification 2023, the Commission has announced 5369 vacancies for the 10th pass/12th pass/Graduate level candidates.

