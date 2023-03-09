SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary 2023: Check Region-wise Grade Pay, Allowances

Staff Selection Commission has announced 5000+ vacancies for SSC Selection Post Phase 11. SSC Selection Post offers a great dream of government job, attractive salary, and allowances. Check here region-wise posts and salary structure for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary 2023: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the Selection Posts by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates looking for an opportunity to secure a government job should definitely apply for the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023. SSC offers a stable government job with an attractive salary, perks, and added benefits. Candidates after getting selected through the SSC Selection Post recruitment phases shall be posted in their respective Government Ministries/Departments/Offices.

In this article, we shall look at the SSC Selection Post Salary in Hand, Grade Pay, and Allowances for candidates in the Phase 11 Recruitment Process.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Candidates prepared to apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 can check here the important dates and events for the SSC Recruitment Process 2023:

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Events Important Dates Online applications submission start date 6th March 2023 Online applications submission last date 27th March 2023 (11.00 pm) Online fee payment last date 28th March 2023 (11.00 pm) Offline challan generation last date 28th March 2023 (11.00 pm) Payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) last date 29th March 2023 Window for Application Form Correction 3rd April 2023 to 5th April 2023 (11.00 pm) Computer Based Examination (CBT) June – July 2023

SSC Selection Post Salary 2023

As per the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023, the Commission has announced 5369 vacancies for the 10th pass/12th pass/Graduate level candidates. After clearing the recruitment process, candidates are posted in different Ministries/Departments/Offices as per the post they applied for during registration. Salary of various SSC Selection Post vacancies varies region-wise with Pay Matrix Level 1 to 7. The SSC Selection Post Basic Pay ranges from Rs 5200/- to 34800/- and the Grade Pay ranges from Rs 1900/- to Rs 4800/- according to the post.

SSC Selection Post Salary – Northern Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Northern Region.

SSC Selection Post Northern Region Pay Scale Grade Pay Clerk (in Departmental Canteens) Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Technical Assistant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2800 Senior Translator Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4600 Language Instructor Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4800 Technical Assistant (Economics) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Processing Assistant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2800 Section Officer (Horticulture) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Draftsman Grade II Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Economic Investigator Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Technical Assistant Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Research Investigator (Forestry) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Laboratory Assistant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2400 Library Clerk Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Assistant Drug Inspector (Medical Devices) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Filter Pump Driver Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Senior Audio Visual Assistant Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Engineer Chemical Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Data Entry Operator Grade A Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2400 Junior Draftsman Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2800 Canteen Attendant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1800 Jr Physiotherapist Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Library Attendant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1800 Junior Computer Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Library-cum-Information Assistant Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Research Assistant (Environment) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Canteen Attendant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1800 Assistant (Printing) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Library and Information Assistant Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Textile Designer Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Research Assistant Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Technician Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Library and Information Assistant Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Hindi Instructor Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4800 Dietician Grade-III (Jr Dietician) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Stockman Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900

SSC Selection Post Salary – Central Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Central Region.

SSC Selection Post Central Region Pay Scale Grade Pay Junior Seed Analyst Rs 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Laboratory Assistant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2400 Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Weapons} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Photographer Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Physiotherapist Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Small Arms} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Scientific Assistant, M&E (Metallurgy) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Electronics} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Electronics / Radar & System} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Vehicle} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Scientific Assistant, Store {Gentex} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Engineering Equipment} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Scientific Assistant, M&E {Military Explosives} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Engineer {Store-Gentex} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Scientific Assistant, Store, {Chemistry} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {M&E – Metallurgy} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Ammunition} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Combat Vehicle} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Scientific Assistant (Engineering Equipment) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Scientific Assistant (Vehicle) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Assistant Map Curator Rs. 5200-20200/ Rs. 1900 Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) {Armament – Instruments} Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200

SSC Selection Post Salary – Madhya Pradesh Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Madhya Pradesh Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post Madhya Pradesh Region Pay Scale Grade Pay Junior Physiotherapist Pay Scale Rs. 4200 Technical Operator(Drilling) Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Dietician Grade-III(Jr. Dietician) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Scientific Assistant (Toxicology) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200

SSC Selection Post Salary – Western Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Western Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post Western Region Pay Scale Grade Pay Investigator Grade II Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Draftsman Grade I Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Technical Operator (Drilling) Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Assistant Welfare Administrator Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Laboratory Assistant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Research Assistant (Computer Science) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Stockman Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2400

SSC Selection Post Salary – North-West Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for North-West Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post North-West Region Pay Scale Grade Pay Junior Physiotherapist Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Dietician Grade-III Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Technical Assistant(Chemical) Rs. of based9300-34800/- Rs. 4600 Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Entomology/Nematology) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Plant Pathology/ Virology/ Bacteriology) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Assistant Plant Protection Officer (Weed Science) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Junior Engineer Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Laboratory Attendant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1800 Senior Technical Assistant (Hydrogeology) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4600 Senior Technical Assistant (Geo- Physics) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4600 Assistant Photographer Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Scientific Assistant(Explosives) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Scientific Assistant(Ballistics) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200

SSC Selection Post Salary – North-East Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for North-East Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post North-East Region Pay Scale Grade Pay Accountant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2800 Laboratory Assistant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Photo-Artist Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2400 Geographer Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Dietician Grade III Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Instructor (Weaving) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Stenographer Grade III Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2400 Junior Physiotherapist Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Sound Technician Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Hindi Typist Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2400

SSC Selection Post Salary – Eastern Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Eastern Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post Eastern Region Pay Scale Grade Pay Junior Physiotherapist Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Technical Clerk (Economics) Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2400 Library Information Assistant Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Assistant Store Keeper Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Investigator Grade II Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Medical Attendant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1800 Junior Engineer (Quality Assurance) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Foreman Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Laboratory Attendant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1800 Technical Operator (Drilling) Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Data Processing Assistant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2400 Lady Medical Attendant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1800 Sub-Editor (Hindi) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Botanical Assistant Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Library & Information Assistant Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Fertilizer Inspector Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2800 Heraldic Assistant Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Sub-Editor (English) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Deputy Ranger Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2400 Technical Operator (Store) Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1800

SSC Selection Post Salary – Southern Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Southern Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post Southern Region Pay Scale Grade Pay Junior Scientific Assistant Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Scientific Assistant (Physics) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Scientific Assistant (Biology) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Senior Instructor (Weaving) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Navigational Assistant Grade II Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Technical Operator (Drilling) Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Assistant (Architectural Department) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Textile Designer Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Navigational Assistant Grade II Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Laboratory Assistant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1800 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade I (Documents) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4600 Senior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics) Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200

SSC Selection Post Salary – Karnataka Kerala Region

Check below the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Salary for Karnataka Kerala Region for various posts.

SSC Selection Post Karnataka Kerala Region Pay Scale Grade Pay Laboratory Assistant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1900 Navigational Assistant Grade II Rs. 9300-34800/- Rs. 4200 Store-Keeper Cum Caretaker Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 2400 Laboratory Attendant Rs. 5200-20200/- Rs. 1800

SSC Selection Post Allowances 2023

10th pass/12th pass/Graduation Level candidates after getting selected for the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 vacancies shall be eligible for the following allowances, perks, and benefits in addition to salary:

Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Medical Allowance

Leave Encashment

Travel allowance

