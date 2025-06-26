List of US Military Bases around the World: Check Country and Location

The United States maintains a vast network of military bases in strategic areas across the world. These facilities support U.S. military policy globally by facilitating humanitarian or peacekeeping activities, collaborating with allies, and responding quickly to threats.
Scattered across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Oceania, each site fulfills a unique geopolitical and operational purpose.
Why does the US have Military Bases all over the World?
With the largest network of military installations in the world, the US is able to help its friends, project power, and retain its influence on the world stage. From massive air bases to tiny drone hubs and cooperative facilities, the United States maintains more than 750 military locations throughout more than 80 nations and territories as of 2025. In times of crisis, several US military bases around the world can be quickly deployed for strategic, logistical, and operational reasons.
Together, these installations serve as the foundation for American military supremacy from the Pacific islands to Eastern Europe.
ALSO READ: List of US Military Bases in Middle-East Countries: Check Name, Location and Country
List of US Military Bases in the World
Based on strategic significance, the US has divided its bases into different zones. Every one of these US military bases has a distinct function in surveillance, deterrence, counterterrorism, or allied training.
Below is the list of US Military bases around the world categorised continent-wise for better understanding.
List of US Military Base in North America
One of the most important U.S. bases in North America is Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, known for its strategic location and operations in the Caribbean.
|
Country
|
Location
|
Ascension Island
|
Ascension Island Auxiliary Airfield
|
Bahamas
|
AUTEC
|
Cuba
|
Guantanamo Bay Naval Base
|
Curaçao
|
U.S. Air Force Forward Operating Base
|
Honduras
|
Soto Cano Air Base
|
United States
|
Multiple Domestic Bases (Not listed in source)
List of US Military Base in Europe
The Ramstein Air Base in Germany is the largest U.S. military base in Europe and serves as a key hub for air operations across the continent and beyond.
|
Country
|
Location
|
Albania
|
A new naval base under construction
|
Belgium
|
Chièvres Air Base; Kleine Brogel Air Base
|
Bulgaria
|
Aitos Logistics Center; Bezmer Air Base; Graf Ignatievo Air Base; Novo Selo Range
|
Estonia
|
Ämari Air Base
|
Germany
|
U.S. Military Installations; Ramstein Air Base; Spangdahlem Air Base; Panzer Kaserne; Baumholder Army Post; Landstuhl Regional Medical Center; Sembach Army Post
|
Greece
|
Alexandroupoli Army Base; Larisa Air Base; Araxos Air Base; Syros Base; Souda Bay Naval Base
|
Italy
|
Caserma Ederle-Caserma Del Din; Darby Military Community; Naval Air Station Sigonella; Naval Support Activity Naples; Aviano Air Base
|
Kosovo
|
Camp Bondsteel
|
Lithuania
|
Šiauliai Air Base
|
Netherlands
|
Volkel Air Base; USCG Activities Europe
|
Norway
|
Marine Corps Garrison at Værnes Air Station
|
Poland
|
Łask Air Base
|
Portugal
|
Lajes Field
|
Romania
|
Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base; Deveselu Military Base
|
Spain
|
Morón Air Base; Naval Station Rota
|
Turkey
|
Incirlik Air Base; Izmir Air Station; Kürecik Radar Station; Ankara Support Facility
|
United Kingdom
|
RAF Alconbury; RAF Croughton; RAF Fairford; RAF Lakenheath; RAF Menwith Hill; RAF Mildenhall; RAF Welford
List of US Military Base in Africa
The most important U.S. base in Africa is Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, which plays a key role in supporting military operations in East Africa and the Middle East.
|
Country
|
Location
|
British Indian Ocean Territory
|
Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia
|
Cameroon
|
Contingency Location Garoua
|
Djibouti
|
Camp Lemonnier
|
Kenya
|
Camp Simba; Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Niger
|
Niger Air Base 101; Niger Air Base 201
|
Seychelles
|
United States Drone Base in Seychelles
List of US Military Base in Asia
The largest U.S. military base in Asia is Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which serves as a critical center for air operations across the Middle East.
|
Country
|
Location
|
Bahrain
|
Naval Support Activity Bahrain; Isa Air Base
|
Iraq
|
Al Asad Airbase
|
Israel
|
Dimona Radar Facility (AN/TPY-2 Surveillance Transportable Radar)
|
Japan
|
United States Forces Japan
|
Jordan
|
Muwaffaq Salti Air Base
|
Kuwait
|
Ali Al Salem Air Base; Camp Arifjan; Camp Buehring; Kuwait Naval Base
|
Oman
|
RAFO Masirah; RAFO Thumrait
|
Philippines
|
Antonio Bautista Air Base; Basa Air Base; Fort Magsaysay; Lumbia Air Base; Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base
|
Qatar
|
Al Udeid Air Base
|
Saudi Arabia
|
64th Air Expeditionary Group (inactive since 2014); Prince Sultan Air Base
|
Singapore
|
Paya Lebar Air Base; Changi Naval Base; Sembawang Naval Base; Changi Air Base
|
South Korea
|
United States Forces Korea
|
Syria
|
Military base in Al-Tanf and several facilities in northern Syria within U.S.-backed SDF territory
List of US Military Base in Arctic/Polar Regions
The U.S. has a key base called Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, which plays a crucial role in space monitoring and missile defense due to its Arctic location.
|
Country
|
Location
|
Greenland
|
Pituffik Space Base
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation