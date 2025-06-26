List of US Military Bases around the World: Check Country and Location

The United States maintains a vast network of military bases in strategic areas across the world. These facilities support U.S. military policy globally by facilitating humanitarian or peacekeeping activities, collaborating with allies, and responding quickly to threats.



Scattered across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Oceania, each site fulfills a unique geopolitical and operational purpose. Why does the US have Military Bases all over the World? With the largest network of military installations in the world, the US is able to help its friends, project power, and retain its influence on the world stage. From massive air bases to tiny drone hubs and cooperative facilities, the United States maintains more than 750 military locations throughout more than 80 nations and territories as of 2025. In times of crisis, several US military bases around the world can be quickly deployed for strategic, logistical, and operational reasons.

Together, these installations serve as the foundation for American military supremacy from the Pacific islands to Eastern Europe. ALSO READ: List of US Military Bases in Middle-East Countries: Check Name, Location and Country List of US Military Bases in the World Based on strategic significance, the US has divided its bases into different zones. Every one of these US military bases has a distinct function in surveillance, deterrence, counterterrorism, or allied training. Below is the list of US Military bases around the world categorised continent-wise for better understanding. List of US Military Base in North America One of the most important U.S. bases in North America is Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, known for its strategic location and operations in the Caribbean. Country Location Ascension Island Ascension Island Auxiliary Airfield Bahamas AUTEC Cuba Guantanamo Bay Naval Base Curaçao U.S. Air Force Forward Operating Base Honduras Soto Cano Air Base United States Multiple Domestic Bases (Not listed in source)

List of US Military Base in Europe The Ramstein Air Base in Germany is the largest U.S. military base in Europe and serves as a key hub for air operations across the continent and beyond. Country Location Albania A new naval base under construction Belgium Chièvres Air Base; Kleine Brogel Air Base Bulgaria Aitos Logistics Center; Bezmer Air Base; Graf Ignatievo Air Base; Novo Selo Range Estonia Ämari Air Base Germany U.S. Military Installations; Ramstein Air Base; Spangdahlem Air Base; Panzer Kaserne; Baumholder Army Post; Landstuhl Regional Medical Center; Sembach Army Post Greece Alexandroupoli Army Base; Larisa Air Base; Araxos Air Base; Syros Base; Souda Bay Naval Base Italy Caserma Ederle-Caserma Del Din; Darby Military Community; Naval Air Station Sigonella; Naval Support Activity Naples; Aviano Air Base Kosovo Camp Bondsteel Lithuania Šiauliai Air Base Netherlands Volkel Air Base; USCG Activities Europe Norway Marine Corps Garrison at Værnes Air Station Poland Łask Air Base Portugal Lajes Field Romania Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base; Deveselu Military Base Spain Morón Air Base; Naval Station Rota Turkey Incirlik Air Base; Izmir Air Station; Kürecik Radar Station; Ankara Support Facility United Kingdom RAF Alconbury; RAF Croughton; RAF Fairford; RAF Lakenheath; RAF Menwith Hill; RAF Mildenhall; RAF Welford

List of US Military Base in Africa The most important U.S. base in Africa is Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, which plays a key role in supporting military operations in East Africa and the Middle East. Country Location British Indian Ocean Territory Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia Cameroon Contingency Location Garoua Djibouti Camp Lemonnier Kenya Camp Simba; Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences Niger Niger Air Base 101; Niger Air Base 201 Seychelles United States Drone Base in Seychelles List of US Military Base in Asia The largest U.S. military base in Asia is Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which serves as a critical center for air operations across the Middle East. Country Location Bahrain Naval Support Activity Bahrain; Isa Air Base Iraq Al Asad Airbase Israel Dimona Radar Facility (AN/TPY-2 Surveillance Transportable Radar) Japan United States Forces Japan Jordan Muwaffaq Salti Air Base Kuwait Ali Al Salem Air Base; Camp Arifjan; Camp Buehring; Kuwait Naval Base Oman RAFO Masirah; RAFO Thumrait Philippines Antonio Bautista Air Base; Basa Air Base; Fort Magsaysay; Lumbia Air Base; Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base Qatar Al Udeid Air Base Saudi Arabia 64th Air Expeditionary Group (inactive since 2014); Prince Sultan Air Base Singapore Paya Lebar Air Base; Changi Naval Base; Sembawang Naval Base; Changi Air Base South Korea United States Forces Korea Syria Military base in Al-Tanf and several facilities in northern Syria within U.S.-backed SDF territory