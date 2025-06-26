Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
List of US Military Bases around the World: Check Country and Location

US Military Bases: Discover the list of US military bases around the world, including the names, their countries, and exact locations. Explore key strategic sites like Al Udeid Air Base and Camp Humphreys, highlighting their roles in global defense and regional stability as of 2025.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 10, 2025, 19:17 IST

The United States maintains a vast network of military bases in strategic areas across the world. These facilities support U.S. military policy globally by facilitating humanitarian or peacekeeping activities, collaborating with allies, and responding quickly to threats.

Scattered across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and Oceania, each site fulfills a unique geopolitical and operational purpose. 

Why does the US have Military Bases all over the World?

With the largest network of military installations in the world, the US is able to help its friends, project power, and retain its influence on the world stage. From massive air bases to tiny drone hubs and cooperative facilities, the United States maintains more than 750 military locations throughout more than 80 nations and territories as of 2025. In times of crisis, several US military bases around the world can be quickly deployed for strategic, logistical, and operational reasons.

Together, these installations serve as the foundation for American military supremacy from the Pacific islands to Eastern Europe. 

List of US Military Bases in the World

Based on strategic significance, the US has divided its bases into different zones. Every one of these US military bases has a distinct function in surveillance, deterrence, counterterrorism, or allied training.

Below is the list of US Military bases around the world categorised continent-wise for better understanding.

List of US Military Base in North America

One of the most important U.S. bases in North America is Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba, known for its strategic location and operations in the Caribbean.

Country

Location

Ascension Island

Ascension Island Auxiliary Airfield

Bahamas

AUTEC

Cuba

Guantanamo Bay Naval Base

Curaçao

U.S. Air Force Forward Operating Base

Honduras

Soto Cano Air Base

United States

Multiple Domestic Bases (Not listed in source)

List of US Military Base in Europe

The Ramstein Air Base in Germany is the largest U.S. military base in Europe and serves as a key hub for air operations across the continent and beyond.

Country

Location

Albania

A new naval base under construction

Belgium

Chièvres Air Base; Kleine Brogel Air Base

Bulgaria

Aitos Logistics Center; Bezmer Air Base; Graf Ignatievo Air Base; Novo Selo Range

Estonia

Ämari Air Base

Germany

U.S. Military Installations; Ramstein Air Base; Spangdahlem Air Base; Panzer Kaserne; Baumholder Army Post; Landstuhl Regional Medical Center; Sembach Army Post

Greece

Alexandroupoli Army Base; Larisa Air Base; Araxos Air Base; Syros Base; Souda Bay Naval Base

Italy

Caserma Ederle-Caserma Del Din; Darby Military Community; Naval Air Station Sigonella; Naval Support Activity Naples; Aviano Air Base

Kosovo

Camp Bondsteel

Lithuania

Šiauliai Air Base

Netherlands

Volkel Air Base; USCG Activities Europe

Norway

Marine Corps Garrison at Værnes Air Station

Poland

Łask Air Base

Portugal

Lajes Field

Romania

Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base; Deveselu Military Base

Spain

Morón Air Base; Naval Station Rota

Turkey

Incirlik Air Base; Izmir Air Station; Kürecik Radar Station; Ankara Support Facility

United Kingdom

RAF Alconbury; RAF Croughton; RAF Fairford; RAF Lakenheath; RAF Menwith Hill; RAF Mildenhall; RAF Welford

List of US Military Base in Africa

The most important U.S. base in Africa is Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, which plays a key role in supporting military operations in East Africa and the Middle East.

Country

Location

British Indian Ocean Territory

Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia

Cameroon

Contingency Location Garoua

Djibouti

Camp Lemonnier

Kenya

Camp Simba; Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences

Niger

Niger Air Base 101; Niger Air Base 201

Seychelles

United States Drone Base in Seychelles

List of US Military Base in Asia

The largest U.S. military base in Asia is Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which serves as a critical center for air operations across the Middle East.

Country

Location

Bahrain

Naval Support Activity Bahrain; Isa Air Base

Iraq

Al Asad Airbase

Israel

Dimona Radar Facility (AN/TPY-2 Surveillance Transportable Radar)

Japan

United States Forces Japan

Jordan

Muwaffaq Salti Air Base

Kuwait

Ali Al Salem Air Base; Camp Arifjan; Camp Buehring; Kuwait Naval Base

Oman

RAFO Masirah; RAFO Thumrait

Philippines

Antonio Bautista Air Base; Basa Air Base; Fort Magsaysay; Lumbia Air Base; Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base

Qatar

Al Udeid Air Base

Saudi Arabia

64th Air Expeditionary Group (inactive since 2014); Prince Sultan Air Base

Singapore

Paya Lebar Air Base; Changi Naval Base; Sembawang Naval Base; Changi Air Base

South Korea

United States Forces Korea

Syria

Military base in Al-Tanf and several facilities in northern Syria within U.S.-backed SDF territory

List of US Military Base in Arctic/Polar Regions

The U.S. has a key base called Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, which plays a crucial role in space monitoring and missile defense due to its Arctic location.

Country

Location

Greenland

Pituffik Space Base

