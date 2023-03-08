SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Syllabus 2023: Subject-wise Topics & Exam Pattern for 5000+ vacancies

Staff Selection Commission has announced 5000+ vacancies for SSC Selection Post Phase 11. There are 3 separate Computer Based Exam consisting of Objective Type MCQs, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of 10th/12th/ Graduation Level.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Syllabus 2023: Online applications are invited from eligible candidates for the Selection Posts by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates should go through the Recruitment Notice carefully before applying for the post and ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions like Age-Limit/ Essential Qualifications (EQs)/ Experience/ Category, etc. as indicated in the SSC Selection Posts Phase 11 Notification 2023.

As per the scheme of examination, there are 3 separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels. The SSC Selection Posts CBT 2023 is scheduled to be held in June-July 2023 (Tentatively). In this article, we shall look at the SSC Selection Posts Syllabus and Exam Pattern to understand the details of subjects, marks and number of questions subject-wise.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Candidates prepared to apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 can check here the important dates and events for the SSC Recruitment Process 2023:

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Events Important Dates Online applications submission start date 6th March 2023 Online applications submission last date 27th March 2023 (11.00 pm) Online fee payment last date 28th March 2023 (11.00 pm) Offline challan generation last date 28th March 2023 (11.00 pm) Payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) last date 29th March 2023 Window for Application Form Correction 3rd April 2023 to 5th April 2023 (11.00 pm) Computer Based Examination (CBT) June – July 2023

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Exam Pattern 2023

There will be 4 section/subjects in the CBT. There will be 100 MCQ for 2 marks each.

The duration of the test will be 60 minutes (1 hour). Candidates eligible for scribes shall get 80 minutes.

There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

for each incorrect answer. The questions will be set as per the educational qualification required for the post.

Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination will be normalized by using the formula as laid down by the Commission and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

Skill Tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test, etc., where prescribed in the Essential Qualification, will be conducted, which will be of a qualifying nature.

Part Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Duration A General Intelligence 25 50 60 Minutes (80 minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) B General Awareness 25 50 C Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 50 D English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 50

NOTE: Questions in Parts A, B, & D will be of a level commensurate with the essential qualification viz. Graduation and questions in Part C will be of 10th standard level.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Related Links Eligibility Criteria for 10th/12th/Graduate Level for SSC Selection Post Phase 11

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Syllabus 2023

Candidates appearing for the SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Computer Based Examination can check below the syllabus for 10th/12th/ Graduation Level.

Matriculation Level

Subjects Topics (Detailed) General Intelligence It would include questions of non-verbal type. The test will include questions on similarities and differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discriminating observation, relationship concepts, figure classification, arithmetical number series, non-verbal series etc. The test will also include questions designed to test the candidate’s abilities to deal with abstract ideas and symbols and their relationship, arithmetical computation and other analytical functions. General Awareness Questions are designed to test the general awareness of the environment and its application to the society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspects as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity including Indian Constitution, and Scientific Research etc. These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline. Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) This paper will include questions on problems relating to Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, use of Tables and Graphs, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, etc. English Language (Basic Knowledge) Candidates understanding of the Basics of English Language, its vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms and its correct usage, etc. his/her writing ability would be tested.

10+2 (Higher Secondary) Level

Subjects Topics (Detailed) General Intelligence It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. The test will include questions on Semantic Analogy, Symbolic operations, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Trends, Figural Analogy, Space Orientation ,Semantic Classification, Venn Diagrams, Symbolic/Number Classification, Drawing inferences, Figural Classification, Punched hole/pattern-folding & unfolding, Semantic Series, Figural Pattern – folding and completion, Number Series, Embedded figures, Figural Series, Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Emotional Intelligence, Word Building, Social Intelligence, Coding and de-coding, Other sub-topics, if any Numerical operations. General Awareness Questions are designed to test the candidate’s general awareness of the environment and its application to the society. Questions are also designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observation and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General polity and scientific research. Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) Arithmetic, Number Systems, Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work. Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations. Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles. Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square, Base Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities etc., Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs, Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie chart. English Language (Basic Knowledge) Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Homonyms, Antonyms, Spellings/ Detecting Mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One word substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs, Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration, Shuffling of Sentence parts, Shuffling of Sentences in a passage, Cloze Passage, Comprehension Passage.

Graduation & Above Level

Subjects Topics (Detailed) General Intelligence It would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning etc. The topics are, Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification, Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series, Problem Solving, Word Building, Coding & de-coding, Numerical Operations, symbolic Operations, Trends, Space Orientation, Space Visualization, Venn Diagrams, Drawing inferences, Punched hole/ pattern – folding & un-folding, Figural Pattern – folding and completion, Indexing, Address matching, Date & city matching, Classification of centre codes/ roll numbers, Small & Capital letters/ numbers coding, decoding and classification, Embedded Figures, Critical thinking, Emotional Intelligence, Social Intelligence, Other subtopics, if any. General Awareness Questions will be designed to test the general awareness of the environment and its application to the society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity& Scientific Research. Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be computation of whole numbers, decimals, fractions and relationships between numbers, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra & Elementary surds, Graphs of Linear Equations, Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square base, Trigonometric ratio, Degree and Radian Measures, Standard Identities, Complementary angles, Heights and Distances, Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar diagram & Pie chart. English Language (Basic Knowledge) Candidates’ ability to understand correct English, his basic comprehension and writing ability, etc. would be tested.

To Apply Online for SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Recruitment 2023, Click Here