UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Ends Today, Last Chance to Register for 7466 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in

UP LT Grade Teacher Apply Online 2025 Ends Today: The UPPSC has invited applications from eligible candidates for LT Grade Teacher positions across the state of Uttar Pradesh. The registrations were started from 28 July 2025 and today, 28 August 2025, is the last date to apply online for the LT Grade Teacher Recruitment. This recruitment drive is to fill the 7,466 LT Grade Teacher positions. The UP LT Grade Teacher selection process is a two-stage process: Preliminary Exam followed by the Mains, document verification, and final merit list.
UP LT Grade Teacher Apply Online 2025: Overview
-
The UPPSC has launched its recruitment drive for 7,466 LT Grade Teacher posts in government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. These posts include 4,860 for male, 2,525 for female, and 81 for PwD candidates.
-
The application window opened on 28 July 2025 and closes tonight on 28 August 2025.
-
The correction window will remain open until 4 September 2025.
How to Apply for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025
Candidates who wish to apply for the LT Grade Teacher position must hurry up as today is the last day for registrations. Candidates can follow the given steps to fill the UP LT Grade Teacher application form:
-
Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in
-
Complete the One-Time Registration (OTR) to obtain your registration number and password.
-
Log in using your OTR credentials and navigate to the “Apply Online” section for LT Grade Teacher posts.
-
Fill in all personal and educational details
-
Upload required documents such as your photograph, signature, and relevant academic certificates.
-
Pay the application fee via online mode through net banking, UPI, credit card/debit card,etc.
-
Preview your application form and submit it.
-
Save the confirmation page for future reference.
UP LT Grade Teacher Apply Online Link 2025
To apply now, visit the official UPPSC portal and complete your application before midnight today, 28 August 2025.
|
UP LT Grade Teacher Application Form 2025
