ssc digialm Phase 11 Answer Key 2023 Link for Selection Post; Download PDF, Raise Objections

SSC Selection Post 11 Answer Key 2023: On July 13, SSC uploaded the answer key of the online exam for Selection Post Phase 11. Candidates can check the direct link, steps to download, and other details in this article.

SSC Selection Post 11 Answer Key Link 2023: Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the question paper, response sheet and answer key of the exam conducted for Selection Post 11. Those who attended the exam from 27 June 2023 to 30 June 2023 can check and match their answer with the official answer and calculate their scores. In case, they find any other incorrect then they can submit their concern on the official website.

SSC Selection Post 11 Answer Key Download Link

The candidates can login into the official website and download SSC Selection Post Answer Key. The answer key link is provided in notice PDF. However, the direct link to download SSC Phase 11 Answer Key is available here.

SSC Selection Post 11 Answer Key Link Login Here SSC Selection Post 11 Answer Key PDF Download Here

SSC Selection Post 11 Answer Key Objection 2023

The objection link is available from 13 July to 16 July up to 6 PM. The objection can be raised on a payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Answer Key : How to Calculate Marks

The exam had 100 questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitive Aptitude and English Comprehensive. Each section consisted of 100 questions. For every correct answer, 2 marks will be awarded and 0.50 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

SSC Selection Post Result Date 2023

The result is expected in the month of August 2023. Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for Document Verification (DV).

The Commission had conducted the Phase 11 Exam for filling up 5369 vacancies for various categories of posts of three levels of EQ i.e. Matriculation level, Higher Secondary (10+2) level and Graduation & above level. Online registrations were done from 06 to 27 March 2023.