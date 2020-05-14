DDA 2020 Patwari Recruitment: Graduates can apply @dda.org.in|Check Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process

DDA 2020 Online Registration for 629 Vacancies is going to end soon on its official website - dda.org.in. Eligible Candidates can apply for multiple posts, as per eligibility. In this article, we have shared the complete details of DDA Patwari Post including the recruitment process, application process, vacancies, eligibility criteria and Selection Procedure.

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Below are the important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Process:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 17th March 2020 Online Application Opening Date 1st April 2020 (10:00 AM) Online Application Closing Date 15th May 2020 (6:00 PM) Get Direct Link to Apply Online for DDA 2020 Exam Last Date of Depositing Application Fee 20th May 2020 (6:00 PM) Extended due to COVID-19 DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date To be notified later

DDA 2020 Patwari Recruitment & Vacancies

The term ‘Patwari’ refers to an official in the local authority who maintains the ownership records for a specific area as well as to undertake the collection of land taxes. Here are the details of 44 Vacancies of Patwari (Out of total 629 Vacancies) under DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies Post (Code) Group/ Level in Pay Matrix Vacancies Patwari (Post Code 11) C/ Level-3 General 24 EWS 02 SC 06 ST 03 OBC 09 Total 44

Check DDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

DDA 2020 Patwari Eligibility Criteria

Before applying online, candidates must make sure that they are fulfilling the eligibility criteria for Patwari Posts under DDA 2020 Recruitment. Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria of Patwari Posts:

DDA 2020 Patwari - AGE LIMIT (As on 30th April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit Post/ Group/ Pay Matrix Age Limit (As on 30th April 2020) Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3 Between 21 to 27 years (Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Note: The date of birth accepted by the Delhi Development Authority is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognized by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, which must be certified by the proper authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate.

DDA 2020 Patwari - AGE LIMIT Relaxation (As on 30th April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit Relaxation Categories Extent of Age Concession Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes 5 Years Other Backward Class 3 Years Persons with Disabilities 10 Years SC/ST Persons with Disabilities 15 Years OBC Persons with Disabilities 13 Years Departmental candidate with at least three years continuous service in Central Govt./Govt of Delhi/Delhi Development Authority etc Upto 40 years of age (45 years for SC/ST, 43 years for OBC) for Group ‘C’ post. (For Group “B” & “C” posts) Ex Servicemen (UR/GEN) 03 Years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of application. Ex- Servicemen (OBC) 06 years (3 years + 3 Years) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the Closing date for receipt of application Ex-Servicemen (SC & ST) 08 years (3 yr + 5 yr) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the Closing date for receipt of application. Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married (for Group ‘C’ Posts) Upto the age of 35 years (upto 40 yrs for SC/ST & 38 for OBC)

DDA 2020 Patwari - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below are the Educational Qualification Details for the DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment - Educational Qualification Post/ Pay Matrix/ Level Educational Qualification Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3 Essential Graduate from any recognized University or equivalent thereof Desirable i) Proficiency in computer. ii) Working knowledge of Urdu/ Hindi Note: Training shall be imparted to the new incumbents by the department and probation shall be lifted only on successful completion of the training.

How to apply for DDA 2020 Patwari Posts?

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of DDA - www.dda.org.in.

Step-2: Click the application link and start filling the application form by filling the personal details.

Get Direct Link to Apply Online for DDA 2020 Exam

Step-3: Upload the scanned copy of following documents:

Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

(not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format Scanned Signature - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

- 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format Required certificates and documents for applicable posts - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

Step-4: Pay the Application Fee:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC/ EWS Rs. 500 + applicable Bank charges (if applicable) Women/ SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen No Fees Note: Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their re-employment are NOT eligible for fee concession. Also, Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Step-5: On the successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id.

DDA 2020 Patwari Recruitment Selection Procedure

DDA will conduct 2 Stage Online Examination (Prelims & Mains) for Patwari post as mentioned in the table given below:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern Post Code Post Mode of Recruitment Details of Examination 11 Patwari 2 Stage Online Examination Stage I (Preliminary) General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi & English (Language & comprehension) and Basic Computer knowledge ( 120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration)

Stage II (Main) General Awareness (Special Emphasis on Delhi), General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English Language & comprehension, Hindi or Urdu language and comprehension, Basic Computer knowledge (200 questions/200 marks of 2 Hrs duration)

Check DDA 2020 Patwari Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

Candidates should note that in order to discourage the guess work, in all such cases where the question is of 1 marks, there will be penalty of 0.33 (negative marking) for wrong answers / multiple answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers having four alternatives.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned Eligibility Criteria and Selection Procedure, before applying for DDA 2020 Recruitment. For technical queries/ clarifications relating to the filling up of Online Application, please feel free to contact the helpdesk at Email: ddaexam.helpdesk2020@gmail.com Or Phone No: 022-61306248 from 10 AM to 5 PM on working days.