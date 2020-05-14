Study at Home
Search

DDA 2020 Patwari Recruitment: Graduates can apply @dda.org.in|Check Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process

DDA has announced 44 vacancies for the post of Patwari. Eligible candidates can apply online till 15th May 2020 (6:00 PM). Check Eligibility, Vacancies and Selection Procedure for DDA Patwari Posts.

May 14, 2020 13:10 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
DDA 2020 Patwari Recruitment: Graduates can apply @dda.org.in|Check Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process
DDA 2020 Patwari Recruitment: Graduates can apply @dda.org.in|Check Eligibility, Vacancies, Selection Process

DDA 2020 Online Registration for 629 Vacancies is going to end soon on its official website - dda.org.in. Eligible Candidates can apply for multiple posts, as per eligibility. In this article, we have shared the complete details of DDA Patwari Post including the recruitment process, application process, vacancies, eligibility criteria and Selection Procedure.

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Below are the important dates for DDA 2020 Recruitment Process:

DDA 2020 Recruitment

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification Date

17th March 2020

Online Application Opening Date

1st April 2020 (10:00 AM)

Online Application Closing Date

15th May 2020 (6:00 PM)

Get Direct Link to Apply Online for DDA 2020 Exam

Last Date of Depositing Application Fee

20th May 2020 (6:00 PM)

Extended due to COVID-19

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Date

To be notified later

DDA 2020 Patwari Recruitment & Vacancies

The term ‘Patwari’ refers to an official in the local authority who maintains the ownership records for a specific area as well as to undertake the collection of land taxes. Here are the details of 44 Vacancies of Patwari (Out of total 629 Vacancies) under DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies

Post (Code)

Group/ Level in Pay Matrix

Vacancies

Patwari (Post Code 11)

C/ Level-3

General

24

EWS

02

SC

06

ST

03

OBC

09

Total

44

Check DDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

DDA 2020 Patwari Eligibility Criteria

Before applying online, candidates must make sure that they are fulfilling the eligibility criteria for Patwari Posts under DDA 2020 Recruitment. Let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria of Patwari Posts:

DDA 2020 Patwari - AGE LIMIT (As on 30th April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit

Post/ Group/ Pay Matrix

Age Limit (As on 30th April 2020)

Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3

Between 21 to 27 years

(Relaxable for Govt. Employees and Employees of DDA in accordance with the instructions issued by the Central Govt.)

Note: The date of birth accepted by the Delhi Development Authority is that entered in the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate or in a certificate recognized by an Indian University as equivalent to Matriculation or in an extract from a Register of Matriculates maintained by a University, which must be certified by the proper authority of the University or in the Higher Secondary or an equivalent examination certificate. 

DDA 2020 Patwari - AGE LIMIT Relaxation (As on 30th April 2020)

DDA 2020 Recruitment – Age Limit Relaxation

Categories

Extent of Age Concession

Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes

5 Years

Other Backward Class

3 Years

Persons with Disabilities

10 Years

SC/ST Persons with Disabilities

15 Years

OBC Persons with Disabilities

13 Years

Departmental candidate with at least three years continuous service in Central Govt./Govt of Delhi/Delhi Development Authority etc

Upto 40 years of age (45 years for SC/ST, 43 years for OBC) for Group ‘C’ post.

(For Group “B” & “C” posts) Ex Servicemen (UR/GEN)

03 Years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of application.

Ex- Servicemen (OBC)

06 years (3 years + 3 Years) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the Closing date for receipt of application

Ex-Servicemen (SC & ST)

08 years (3 yr + 5 yr) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the Closing date for receipt of application.

Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not re-married (for Group ‘C’ Posts)

Upto the age of 35 years (upto 40 yrs for SC/ST & 38 for OBC)

DDA 2020 Patwari - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below are the Educational Qualification Details for the DDA 2020 Recruitment:

DDA 2020 Recruitment - Educational Qualification

Post/ Pay Matrix/ Level

Educational Qualification

Patwari/ Group-C/ Level-3

Essential

Graduate from any recognized University or equivalent thereof

Desirable

i) Proficiency in computer.

ii) Working knowledge of Urdu/ Hindi

Note: Training shall be imparted to the new incumbents by the department and probation shall be lifted only on successful completion of the training.

How to apply for DDA 2020 Patwari Posts?

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of DDA - www.dda.org.in.

Step-2: Click the application link and start filling the application form by filling the personal details.

Get Direct Link to Apply Online for DDA 2020 Exam

Step-3: Upload the scanned copy of following documents:

  • Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph (not older than 3 months) - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format
  • Scanned Signature - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format
  • Required certificates and documents for applicable posts - 50kb – 100kb in jpg/jpeg format

Step-4: Pay the Application Fee:

Category

Applicable Fee

General/ OBC/ EWS

Rs. 500 + applicable Bank charges (if applicable)

Women/ SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen

No Fees

Note: Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Government on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ex-servicemen for their re-employment are NOT eligible for fee concession. Also, Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Step-5: On the successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id.

DDA 2020 Patwari Recruitment Selection Procedure

DDA will conduct 2 Stage Online Examination (Prelims & Mains) for Patwari post as mentioned in the table given below:

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern

Post Code

Post

Mode of Recruitment

Details of Examination

11

Patwari

2 Stage Online Examination

Stage I (Preliminary) General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi & English (Language & comprehension) and Basic Computer knowledge ( 120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration)
Stage II (Main) General Awareness (Special Emphasis on Delhi), General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English Language & comprehension, Hindi or Urdu language and comprehension, Basic Computer knowledge (200 questions/200 marks of 2 Hrs duration)

Check DDA 2020 Patwari Exam Pattern & Syllabus in Detail

Candidates should note that in order to discourage the guess work, in all such cases where the question is of 1 marks, there will be penalty of 0.33 (negative marking) for wrong answers / multiple answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers having four alternatives.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned Eligibility Criteria and Selection Procedure, before applying for DDA 2020 Recruitment. For technical queries/ clarifications relating to the filling up of Online Application, please feel free to contact the helpdesk at Email: ddaexam.helpdesk2020@gmail.com Or Phone No: 022-61306248 from 10 AM to 5 PM on working days.

Related Stories