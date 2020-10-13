DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Schedule Released @dda.org.in: Check DDA Exam Date Sheet 2020 for Patwari/Junior Secretariat Assistant/SO Horticulture/Other Posts, Mali Recruitment Cancelled

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Schedule Released @dda.org.in: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released the exam dates for the online exam for the recruitment of 529 Vacancies of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari and Junior Secretariat Assistant. 100 Mali Vacancies have been officially cancelled by DDA.

DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam Schedule

Let’s look at the exam schedule of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) 2020 Exam:

Note:

i) No request for change in date, time and venue of the examination shall be entertained.

ii) The above dates of examination are final. However, owing to circumstances beyond its control, DDA reserves its right to change the date/ cancel the examination without any prior notice

iii) The date(s) for examination for the post of Stenographer Grade D will be intimated separately.

iv) Candidates are advised to read the important instructions, Dress Code Notice and instructions on COVID-19 carefully for strict compliance to avoid any difficulty at the examination centre on the date of examination.

DDA 2020 Mali Recruitment Cancelled (100 Vacancies Cancelled)

DDA also informed through an official notification that recruitment to the post of Mali has been cancelled. The candidates who have applied for the post of Mali and deposited the application fee are being refunded the amount of application fee in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep the details of their bank account, IFSC Code etc. ready and submit the same on the link when opened so that their application fee can be remitted to their bank account directly.

DDA 2020 Admit Card & Call Letters

Candidates are required to keep active their Email-ID and Mobile Number registered in the online application form during the currency of this recruitment process. DDA will send Admit Cards, Call Letter for documents verification/ Interview Letters for the interview and other communication only at the registered email ID/Mobile of candidates.

DDA 2020 Selection Process

The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. The online examination as well as Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable), will be held at the centers located in Delhi/NCR only.

Shortlisted candidates who are successful in the examination shall be called to appear before the interview board wherever prescribed along with original documents. For Non-interview posts, verification of documents as well as of identity will be done before issuing offer/appointment letter, the date of which will be intimated separately.