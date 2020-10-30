DDA Patwari 2020 Exam from 5th Nov Onwards: Check Important Computer Knowledge Questions with Answers for DDA Exam

DDA Patwari 2020 Exam from 5th Nov Onwards: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will conduct the online exam for the recruitment of Patwari Posts (44 Vacancies) on 5th, 6th, 11th & 12th November 2020. For clearing the DDA 2020 Patwari Exam, candidates must practice the most frequently appearing questions of different sections of the exam. Questions from Basic Computer Knowledge Section will be also asked in DDA 2020 Patwari Exam.
DDA Patwari 2020 Exam: Basic Computer Knowledge Section
The questions on basic computer knowledge will be from Characteristics of Computers, Computer Organisation including RAM, ROM, File System, Input Devices, Computer Software-Relationship between Hardware and Software, Operating System, MS-Office (exposure of Word, Excel/spreadsheet, Powerpoint), Information Technology and Society-Indian IT Act, Digital Signatures, Application of information technology in Government for E-Governance, mobile/Smartphone’s, Information Kiosks. So, in this article, we have compiled some important Computer Knowledge Questions which will help in your DDA 2020 Patwari Exam Preparation.
DDA 2020 Exam: Important Computer Knowledge Questions with Answers
1. Every component of your computer is either ______________
1) software of CPU / RAM
2) hardware of software
3) application software or system software
4) input devices or output devices
Answer: 2
2. What is the storage area for email messages called?
1) A folder
2) A directory
3) A mailbox
4) The hard disk
Answer: 3
3. Computers send and receive data in the form of _________signals.
1) Analog
2) Digital
3) Modulated
4) Demodulated
Answer: 2
4. Documents converted to ………… can be published to the Web.
1) Doc File
2) HTTP
3) Machine language
4) HTML
Answer: 4
5. Each box in a spreadsheet is called a _____________
1) cell
2) empty space
3) record
4) field
Answer: 1
6. In word processing, an efficient way to move the 3rd paragraph to place it after the 5th paragraph is:
1) copy and paste
2) copy, cut and paste
3) cut, copy and paste
4) cut and paste
Answer: 4
7. WWW means ___________
1) World Wide Wonder
2) World Wide Wizard
3) World Wide Web
4) Wide World Web
Answer: 3
8. A _____________ is a collection of data that is stored electronically as a series of records in a table.
1) spreadsheet
2) presentation
3) database
4) web page
Answer: 3
9. Compilers and translators are one form of______________
1) ROM
2) RAM
3) hard disk
4) software
Answer: 4
10. = SUM (B1:B8) is an example ______________
1) function
2) formula
3) cell address
4) value
Answer: 2
11. An example of a telecommunications device is a ………………..
1) keyboard
2) mouse
3) printer
4) modem
Answer: 4
12. FTP is an acronym for–
- File Transaction Protocol
- File Truncation Protocol
- File Translation Protocol
- File Transfer Protocol
Answer: 4
13. What is an extension of the Microsoft Word document?
- txt
- doc
- ppt
- xls
Answer: 2
14. A group of 8 bits is known as a ……….
1) byte
2) kilobyte
3) binary digit
4) megabit
Answer: 1
15. What is the intersection of a column and a row on a worksheet called?
1) column
2) value
3) address
4) cell
Answer: 4
16. When the margins on both sides are straight and equal, then there is ____________ in the document.
1) full justification
2) full alignment
3) left justification
4) right justification
Answer: 1
17. The digital telecommunication term ISDN is an abbreviation for
- Internet Services Data Network
- International Services Digital Network
- Integrated Services Digital Network
- Integrated Standard Digital Networks
Answer: 3
18. Which of the following is the correct order of the four major functions of a computer?
- Process, Storage, Input, Output
- Input, Process, Output, Storage
- Process, Output, Input, Storage
- Storage, Output, Process, Input
Answer: 2
19. VoIP stands for–
- Voice Over Internet Protocol
- Visual Object Integration Protocol
- Virtual Object Integration Program
- Virtual Object Integration Protocol
Answer: 1
20. Verification of login name and password is known as–
- Logging in
- Alienation
- Certification
- Authentication
Answer: 4