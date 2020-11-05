DDA 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: Check DDA Patwari 2020 Exam General Awareness, GK, Current Affairs & Computer Questions with Answers

DDA 2020 Exam Memory Based Questions: DDA 2020 Exam is being conducted in online mode for 529 vacancies for different posts from 5th Nov to 12th Nov 2020. In this article we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness, GK, Current Affairs & Computer Questions with Answers as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for DDA Patwari Exam held on 5th November 2020 Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Questions that are being covered in the DDA 2020 Exam:

Check DDA 2020 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

DDA Patwari 2020 Exam: 5th November 2020 Questions with Answers

1. Sharath Kamal plays which sports:

Answer: Table Tennis

2. Subansiri river flows in Assam and which other state:

Answer: The Subansiri River is a tributary of the Brahmaputra River in the Indian states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam & Admit Card Updates

3. Free online education intiative by Govt. of India by setting up 34 satellites?

Answer: Swayam Prabha

4. Headquarters of TRAI is located in:

Answer: Delhi

Check DDA Patwari 2020 Exam Important Topics

5. Rani Jhansi Marine National Park is in which State:

Answer: Andaman and Nicobar Islands

6. Which Indian author won the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award of PEN America?

Answer: Ruchika Tomar

Check DDA Patwari 2020 Exam Pattern

7. Article 141 of Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: The law declared by the Supreme Court shall be binding on all courts within the territory of India.

8. Ramcharitmanas written by:

Answer: Tulsidas

Check Complete DDA 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

9. Sunil Chhetri Plays which sports for India:

Answer: Football

10. India’s Rank in Happiness Index 2020:

Answer: 144

Check DDA 2020 Exam Schedule

11. Who won Hindu Prize 2019?

Answer: Santanu Das, Mirza Waheed

12. Which country will organize FIFA World Cup 2022?

Answer: Qatar

Check DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff

13. Current Law Officer of India:

Answer: K. K. Venugopal

14. Which Emperor Tomb not in Delhi?

Answer from the options Sher Shah Suri

Download DDA Previous Year Papers & Answer Keys PDF

15. Who started the newspaper ‘Kesari’?

Answer: Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak

16. Tusu festival is celebrated in:

Answer: Tusu festival is a harvest festival celebrated in the Chhota Nagpur region of India mainly at Purulia, Bankura of West Bengal and and among the tea tribes of Assam.

Check DDA 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

17. Flamingo found in which part of India:

Answer: Rann of Kutch (Flamingo City – Gujarat)

18. Kaimur hills belong to which range?

Answer: Vindhya Range

Check DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

19. ICT Stands for:

Answer: Information Communication Technology

20. Why UPS is used?

Answer: An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) is used to protect critical loads from mains supply problems, including spikes, voltage dips, fluctuations and complete power failures using a dedicated battery.

Check DDA Stenographer (Grade D) 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Which wave used in GPS?

Answer: Radio Waves

Questions related to MS Excel

Questions related to PPT

Questions related to short-cut keys