DDA 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (5th November-Shift 1): Check DDA Patwari Exam (Stage-1) Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to clear the cutoff

DDA 2020 Exam Analysis & Review (5th November-Shift 1): Delhi Development Authority has started conducting DDA Patwari Stage-1 Exam from today, i.e., 5th November 2020 in online mode at selected exam centres. DDA 2020 Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 529 Vacancies of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO (Horticulture), Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer Grade D, Patwari and Junior Secretariat Assistant (100 Mali Vacancies cancelled by DDA). In this article, we are going to share the Detailed Exam Analysis of the DDA Patwari Stage-1 (Prelims) Exam which was conducted in online mode on 5th November 2020.

DDA Patwari 2020 Exam Analysis – 5th November 2020 (Shift-1)

DDA Patwari (Stage-1) 2020 Exam was conducted in online mode and was consisted of total 120 questions for 120 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, questions asked in the exam were of ‘Easy to Moderate’ level for different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.33 marks for wrong answers.

So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this DDA Patwari (Stage-1) 2020 Exam held on 5th November 2020:

DDA Patwari (Stage-1) 2020 Exam Analysis held on 5th November 2020 (Shift-1) Check DDA Patwari 2020 Exam Pattern Category (Number of Questions/Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability (20) Analogies, Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Non-Verbal Reasoning (Paper-folding, Mirror Image) Easy to Moderate (15 to 16) General Awareness (20) Sports, History, General Science, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity, Awards, Indian Constitution and Scientific research, Current Affairs, etc. Easy to Moderate (14 to 16) Arithmetical & Numerical Ability (20) Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Menstruation, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Data Interpretation (Tables & Graphs) Moderate (10 to 12) Basic Computer Knowledge (20) Computer Knowledge on RAM, ROM, File System, Input Devices, Computer Software-Relationship between Hardware and Software, Operating System, MS-Office (exposure of Word, Excel/spreadsheet, Powerpoint), Information Technology and Society-Indian IT Act, Digital Signatures, Application of information technology in Government for E-Governance, mobile/Smartphone’s, Information Kiosks. Moderate (11 to 13) English Language (20) Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms, and its correct usage, Comprehension Easy to Moderate (14 to 16) Hindi Language (20) Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms, and its correct usage, Comprehension Easy to Moderate (13 to 15) Total 120 Objective MCQs Easy to Moderate (75 to 80)

Highlights of DDA 2020 Recruitment Exam:

The paper was conducted in Online Mode at selected exam centres allocated by Delhi Development Authority. The DDA Patwari Exam will be conducted in 3 Shifts on 5th, 6th, 11th, and 12th November 2020.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.

Each question was of 1 mark.

All the sections were in both English and Hindi except English & Hindi Language Sections.

There was a negative marking of 0.33 Marks for wrong answers.

DDA Patwari Stage-I (Preliminary) examination is only for the screening of the candidates for Stage-II and is cut-off based which will be decided by DDA through normalization method.

It was compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

Candidates were allowed to bring their own hand sanitizers (small size) and water bottles (transparent/ see-through).

Pen/pencil and paper for rough work was provided in the examination lab.

PROHIBITED ITEMS - wallet, belt, vehicle’s key(s), books, pens, pencils or stationery box paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets (mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, headphones, pen/buttonhole cameras, scanner, calculator, storage devices, etc), watches of any types, are STRICTLY NOT ALLOWED in the examination lab.

Important Points to Remember after DDA Patwari 2020 Stage-1 Online Exam

DDA Patwari Stage-2 2020 Exam: DDA Patwari Stage-I (Preliminary) examination is only for the screening of the candidates for Stage-II and is cut-off based. Further, the final merit list for the selection of candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Stage-II examination only.

The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. The online examination as well as Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable), will be held at the centers located in Delhi/NCR only.

Shortlisted candidates who are successful in the examination shall be called to appear before the interview board wherever prescribed along with original documents. For Non-interview posts, verification of documents as well as of identity will be done before issuing an offer/appointment letter, the date of which will be intimated separately.

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the DDA 2020 Exam held on 5th November 2020.