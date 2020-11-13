DDA Patwari & Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks & Expected Cutoff of DDA 2020 Exam

DDA Patwari & Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the DDA 2020 Exam for the posts of Patwari on 5th, 6th, 11th & 12th November 2020 and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) on 8th, 9th & 10th November can check the expected cutoff marks here. Based on the difficulty level of exams we have guestimated the Cutoff Marks of DDA 2020 Exam.
DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks
The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
UR
|
40%
|
SC
|
30%
|
ST
|
30%
|
OBC
|
35%
DDA may give further relaxation in minimum qualifying marks to the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at its discretion.
The Cut-Off marks for DDA Exam get released at the time of result declaration at the official website of DDA, i.e., dda.org.in. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the previous cut-off marks of the DDA Exam.
DDA Patwari Exam 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks
Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for DDA 2020 Patwari Stage-1 Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for DDA Patwari Exam 2020 Stage-1 Exam
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 120 Marks)
|
General
|
65-70 Marks
|
OBC
|
60-65 Marks
|
SC
|
55 -60 Marks
|
ST
|
50-55 Marks
DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Exam 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks
Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Stage-1 Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Exam 2020 Stage-1 Exam
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Out of 120 Marks)
|
General
|
60-65 Marks
|
OBC
|
55 -60 Marks
|
SC
|
50-55 Marks
|
ST
|
47-52 Marks
DDA Previous Cutoff Marks 2018 (Stage 1)
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General
|
105.489
|
OBC
|
93.096
|
SC
|
98.041
|
ST
|
60.774
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General
|
66.962
|
OBC
|
59.984
|
SC
|
63.569
|
ST
|
52.841
|
DDA Cutoff for Legal Assistant 2018
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General
|
85.475
|
OBC
|
84.478
|
SC
|
83.431
|
ST
|
65.156
|
DDA Cutoff for Assistant Accounts Officer 2018
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General
|
48.549
|
OBC
|
42.112
|
SC
|
36.051
|
ST
|
39.447
|
DDA Cutoff for Assistant Director (Planning) 2018
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General
|
48.766
|
OBC
|
–
|
SC
|
39.124
|
ST
|
–
|
DDA Cutoff for SO (Horticulture) 2018
|
Category
|
Cutoff Marks
|
General
|
58.843
|
OBC
|
52.714
|
SC
|
46.605
|
ST
|
52.368
Important Points to Remember after DDA Patwari & JSA 2020 Stage-1 Online Exam
DDA Patwari Stage-2 2020 Exam: DDA Patwari Stage-I (Preliminary) examination is only for the screening of the candidates for Stage-II and is cut-off based. Further, the final merit list for the selection of candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Stage-II examination only.
DDA JSA Stage-2 2020 Exam: It will be a Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and the question paper shall be of 50 minutes’ duration of 100 marks consisting of 50 questions of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).
The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. The online examination as well as Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable), will be held at the centers located in Delhi/NCR only.