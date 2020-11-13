DDA Patwari & Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks: Check Categorywise Minimum Qualifying Marks & Expected Cutoff of DDA 2020 Exam

Nov 13, 2020 11:50 IST
DDA Patwari & Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Expected Cutoff Marks: Candidates who have appeared for the DDA 2020 Exam for the posts of Patwari on 5th, 6th, 11th & 12th November 2020 and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) on 8th, 9th & 10th November can check the expected cutoff marks here. Based on the difficulty level of exams we have guestimated the Cutoff Marks of DDA 2020 Exam.

DDA 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks will be as under:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

40%

SC

30%

ST

30%

OBC

35%

DDA may give further relaxation in minimum qualifying marks to the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at its discretion.

The Cut-Off marks for DDA Exam get released at the time of result declaration at the official website of DDA, i.e., dda.org.in. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the previous cut-off marks of the DDA Exam.

DDA Patwari Exam 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for DDA 2020 Patwari Stage-1 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for DDA Patwari Exam 2020 Stage-1 Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 120 Marks)

General

65-70 Marks

OBC

60-65 Marks

SC

55 -60 Marks

ST

50-55 Marks

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Exam 2020 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate level questions in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.33 marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for DDA 2020 Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Stage-1 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Exam 2020 Stage-1 Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 120 Marks)

General

60-65 Marks

OBC

55 -60 Marks

SC

50-55 Marks

ST

47-52 Marks

DDA Previous Cutoff Marks 2018 (Stage 1)

DDA Cutoff marks for Stenographer 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

105.489

OBC

93.096

SC

98.041

ST

60.774

DDA Cutoff for Patwari 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

66.962

OBC

59.984

SC

63.569

ST

52.841

DDA Cutoff for Legal Assistant 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

85.475

OBC

84.478

SC

83.431

ST

65.156

DDA Cutoff for Assistant Accounts Officer 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

48.549

OBC

42.112

SC

36.051

ST

39.447

DDA Cutoff for Assistant Director (Planning) 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

48.766

OBC

SC

39.124

ST

DDA Cutoff for SO (Horticulture) 2018

Category

Cutoff Marks

General

58.843

OBC

52.714

SC

46.605

ST

52.368

Important Points to Remember after DDA Patwari & JSA 2020 Stage-1 Online Exam

DDA Patwari Stage-2 2020 Exam: DDA Patwari Stage-I (Preliminary) examination is only for the screening of the candidates for Stage-II and is cut-off based. Further, the final merit list for the selection of candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Stage-II examination only.

DDA JSA Stage-2 2020 Exam: It will be a Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and the question paper shall be of 50 minutes’ duration of 100 marks consisting of 50 questions of objective type (Multiple Choice Questions).

The Selection Procedure will be different for every post based on the skills required from the respective post. The online examination as well as Computer Proficiency Test or Skill Test (as applicable), will be held at the centers located in Delhi/NCR only.

