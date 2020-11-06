DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Exam (Stage-1) Begins from 8th November: Check Important Topics of General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths & English Language

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Exam (Stage-1) Begins from 8th November: DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Stage--1 Exam is going to be held on 8th, 9th & 10th November 2020 in online mode. The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Junior Secretariat Assistant Posts (292 Vacancies) in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

DDA has released the list of shortlisted candidates who can appear for the Computer Based Test and admit cards for the Junior Secretariat Assistant Exam at its official website - dda.org.in.

Below is the Exam Pattern of DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Stage-1 Exam:

Check DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Exam Pattern (Post Code - 12) Mode of Exam Subjects Number of Questions/ Marks/ Duration Stage I Online Examination Check DDA 2020 Exam Schedule General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English (Language & comprehension) 120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration

Candidates should note that in order to discourage the guesswork, in all such cases where the question is of 1 marks, there will be a penalty of 0.33 (negative marking) for wrong answers / multiple answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers having four alternatives.

The candidates who have qualified for the Stage-II examination will only be shortlisted for the typing speed test on the basis of marks scored by them in the Stage-I examination. Stage-II examination will be qualifying in nature. However, the Final Merit/Select list will be prepared only in respect of those candidates who will qualify for the typing speed test in terms of the notification.

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Stage-1 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important General Awareness, Reasoning, Mathematics & English Topics of the DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Stage-1 Exam.

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020: General Awareness Important Topics

Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research.

Below are the major topics covered in the DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Stage-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category Topics Sub-Topics Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization Vedic culture Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols Current Affairs Recent Developments Sports Awards Politics Finance and Banking sector International Events Miscellaneous GK Population Census Important Books and their writers First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc. National/International Organizations /Institutions Awards and their importance Everyday Science & Scientific Research Important Days

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020: Arithmetical & Numerical Ability Important Topics

The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be computation of whole numbers, decimals, fractions and relationships between numbers, Percentage. Ratio & Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra, Graphs of Linear Equations, Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Heights and Distances, Histogram, Bar diagram & Pie chart.

Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude Topics into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult:

Difficulty Level Topics Easy level Topics Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots) Percentage Average Ratio and Proportion Problems on Ages Number System Number Series Moderate Level Topics Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains) Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership) Partnership Business Simple Interest and Compound Interest Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns) Mixture and Alligation Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc) Difficult Level Topics Algebra Geometry Mensuration Graphs of Linear Equations

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020: General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Important Topics

The syllabus of General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem solving, analysis, judgement, decision making, Visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non- verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning etc.

The topics are, Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification, Symbolic/Number Classification, Figural Classification, Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series, Problem Solving, Word Building, Coding & de-coding, Numerical Operations, symbolic Operations, Trends, Space Orientation, Space Visualization, Venn Diagrams, Drawing inferences, Punched hole/pattern–folding & un-folding, Figural Pattern– folding and completion, Indexing, Address matching, Date & city matching, Classification of centre codes/roll numbers, Small & Capital letters/numbers coding, decoding and classification, Embedded Figures, Critical thinking, Emotional Intelligence, Social Intelligence, Other sub-topics, if any.

Below are the major topics covered in the DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Stage-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic Subtopics Series Analogy (both word-based and numerical) Odd pair (both word-based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism Venn Diagrams Assumption or Inference or Conclusion Miscellaneous Clock Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020: English Language Important Topics

Questions in these components will be designed to test the candidate’s understanding and knowledge of the English Language and will be based on - spot the error, fill in the blanks, synonyms, antonyms, spelling/detecting mis-spelt words, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, improvement of sentences, active/passive voice of verbs, conversion into direct/indirect narration, shuffling of sentence parts, shuffling of sentences in a passage, cloze passage & comprehension passage. Below are the Important English Language Topics for DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Stage-I Exam: