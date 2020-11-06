DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Exam (Stage-1) Begins from 8th November: Check Important Topics of General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths & English Language

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Exam (Stage-1) Begins from 8th November: DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Stage--1 Exam is going to be held on 8th, 9th & 10th November 2020 in online mode. The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Junior Secretariat Assistant Posts (292 Vacancies) in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

DDA has released the list of shortlisted candidates who can appear for the Computer Based Test and admit cards for the Junior Secretariat Assistant Exam at its official website - dda.org.in.

Below is the Exam Pattern of DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Stage-1 Exam:

Mode of Exam

Subjects

Number of Questions/ Marks/ Duration

Stage I Online Examination

General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, English (Language & comprehension)

120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration

Candidates should note that in order to discourage the guesswork, in all such cases where the question is of 1 marks, there will be a penalty of 0.33 (negative marking) for wrong answers / multiple answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers having four alternatives.

The candidates who have qualified for the Stage-II examination will only be shortlisted for the typing speed test on the basis of marks scored by them in the Stage-I examination. Stage-II examination will be qualifying in nature. However, the Final Merit/Select list will be prepared only in respect of those candidates who will qualify for the typing speed test in terms of the notification.

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Stage-1 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important General Awareness, Reasoning, Mathematics & English Topics of the DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020 Stage-1 Exam.

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020: General Awareness Important Topics

Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around him and its application to society. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of everyday observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighbouring countries especially pertaining to History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Policy & Scientific Research.

Below are the major topics covered in the DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Stage-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

Vedic culture

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous Seaport and Airport and their location

Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance

Famous persons in the economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Official Language

Emergency Provisions

National political parties and their symbols

Current Affairs

Recent Developments

Sports

Awards

Politics

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Miscellaneous

GK

Population Census

Important Books and their writers

First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.

National/International Organizations /Institutions

Awards and their importance

Everyday Science & Scientific Research

Important Days

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020: Arithmetical & Numerical Ability Important Topics

The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. The scope of the test will be computation of whole numbers, decimals, fractions and relationships between numbers, Percentage. Ratio & Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time & Work, Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra, Graphs of Linear Equations, Triangle and its various kinds of centres, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles, Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Heights and Distances, Histogram, Bar diagram & Pie chart.

Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude Topics into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult:

Difficulty Level

Topics

Easy level Topics

Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)

Percentage

Average

Ratio and Proportion

Problems on Ages

Number System

Number Series

Moderate Level Topics

Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains)

Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership)

Partnership Business

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns)

Mixture and Alligation

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)

Difficult Level Topics

Algebra

Geometry

Mensuration

Graphs of Linear Equations

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020: General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Important Topics

The syllabus of General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualization, spatial orientation, problem solving, analysis, judgement, decision making, Visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non- verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning etc.

The topics are, Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Figural Analogy, Semantic Classification, Symbolic/Number Classification, Figural Classification, Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series, Problem Solving, Word Building, Coding & de-coding, Numerical Operations, symbolic Operations, Trends, Space Orientation, Space Visualization, Venn Diagrams, Drawing inferences, Punched hole/pattern–folding & un-folding, Figural Pattern– folding and completion, Indexing, Address matching, Date & city matching, Classification of centre codes/roll numbers, Small & Capital letters/numbers coding, decoding and classification, Embedded Figures, Critical thinking, Emotional Intelligence, Social Intelligence, Other sub-topics, if any.

Below are the major topics covered in the DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Stage-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic

Subtopics

Series

Analogy (both word-based and numerical)

Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)

Classification

Missing characters

Coding

Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)

Symbols

Mathematical Operations

Arrangement

Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)

Blood relations

Ranking

Puzzles

Direction Sense

Logic

Syllogism

Venn Diagrams

Assumption or Inference or Conclusion

Miscellaneous

Clock

Calendar

Non-Verbal

Cube and dices

(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)

Sequence of figures

Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)

Paper-cutting, folding, punching

Mirrors and water reflection

Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant 2020: English Language Important Topics

Questions in these components will be designed to test the candidate’s understanding and knowledge of the English Language and will be based on - spot the error, fill in the blanks, synonyms, antonyms, spelling/detecting mis-spelt words, idioms & phrases, one-word substitution, improvement of sentences, active/passive voice of verbs, conversion into direct/indirect narration, shuffling of sentence parts, shuffling of sentences in a passage, cloze passage & comprehension passage. Below are the Important English Language Topics for DDA Junior Secretariat Assistant Stage-I Exam:

Category

Topics

Vocabulary

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fill in the blanks

Idioms and Phrases

One-word substitution

Correct Spelling

Grammar

Spotting the error

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test

Active/ Passive Voice

Direct/ Indirect Speech

Comprehension

comprehension passage

cloze passage

Sentence Rearrangement

shuffling of sentence parts

shuffling of sentences in a passage

