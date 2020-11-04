DDA Patwari 2020 Exam (Stage-1) Begins from 5th November: Check Important Topics of General Awareness, Reasoning, Computer, Maths, English & Hindi Sections

DDA Patwari 2020 Exam (Stage-1) Begins from 5th November: Get Important Topics for General Awareness, Reasoning, Computer, Mathematics, English & Hindi Sections of DDA Patwari 2020 Tier-1 Exam which will consist of 120 questions of total 120 Marks.

Nov 4, 2020 13:26 IST
DDA Patwari 2020 Exam (Stage-1) Begins from 5th November: DDA Patwari 2020 Stage--1 Exam is going to be held on 5th, 6th, 11th & 12th November 2020 in online mode. The exam will be conducted for the recruitment of Patwari Posts (44 Vacancies) in the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). DDA has released the admit cards for the Patwari Exam at its official website - dda.org.in.

Below is the Exam Pattern of the DDA Patwari 2020 Stage-1 Exam:

Mode of Exam

Subjects

Number of Questions/ Marks/ Duration

Stage I (Preliminary) Online Examination

General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability, Arithmetical & Numerical Ability, Hindi & English (Language & comprehension) and Basic Computer knowledge

120 questions/120 marks of 2 Hrs duration

Candidates should note that in order to discourage the guesswork, in all such cases where the question is of 1 marks, there will be a penalty of 0.33 (negative marking) for wrong answers / multiple answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers having four alternatives.

DDA Patwari Stage-I (Preliminary) examination is only for the screening of the candidates for Stage-II and is cut-off based. Further, the final merit list for the selection of candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Stage-II examination only.

Candidates are advised to revise important topics of all the above sections to score high marks in DDA Patwari 2020 Stage-1 Exam. So, let’s have a look at the important General Awareness, Reasoning, Computer, Mathematics,  English & Hindi Topics of DDA Patwari 2020 Prelims Exam.

DDA PATWARI 2020: General Awareness Important Topics

Questions will be designed to test the ability of the candidate’s General Awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. The questions will be designed to test knowledge of Current Events and of such matter of everyday observation as may be expected of an educated person. The test will also include questions relating to History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Scientific Research, National/International Organizations /Institutions etc.

Below are the major topics covered in the DDA Patwari Stage-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

Vedic culture

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighbouring countries

Famous Seaport and Airport and their location

Important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance

Famous persons in the economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Official Language

Emergency Provisions

National political parties and their symbols

Current Affairs

Recent Developments

Sports

Awards

Politics

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Miscellaneous

GK

Population Census

Important Books and their writers

First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.

National/International Organizations /Institutions

Awards and their importance

Everyday Science & Scientific Research

Important Days

DDA PATWARI 2020: Arithmetical & Numerical Ability Important Topics

The test of Arithmetical and Numerical Abilities will cover Number Systems including questions on Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio & Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Discount, Simple & Compound Interest, Menstruation, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs, etc., of 10th level.

Let’s segregate the Quantitative Aptitude Topics into three levels, i.e., Easy, Moderate and Difficult:

Difficulty Level

Topics

Easy level Topics

Simplification (Fractions and Decimals, Square roots)

Percentage

Average

Ratio and Proportion

Problems on Ages

Number System

Number Series

Moderate Level Topics

Time, Speed and Distance (Problems on Boats and Streams, Problems on Trains)

Profit and Loss (Discount and Partnership)

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Time and Work (Pipes and Cisterns)

Mixture and Alligation

Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Pie Charts, Tables, etc)

Difficult Level Topics

Algebra

Mensuration

DDA PATWARI 2020: General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Important Topics

The syllabus of General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability includes questions of both verbal and non-verbal types. The test may include questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem-solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship, concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series, etc.

Below are the major topics covered in the DDA Patwari Stage-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic

Subtopics

Series

Analogy (both word-based and numerical)

Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)

Classification

Missing characters

Coding

Coding-Decoding

Symbols

Mathematical Operations

Arrangement

Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)

Blood relations

Ranking

Puzzles

Direction Sense

Logic

Syllogism

Venn Diagrams

Assumption or Inference or Conclusion

Non-Verbal

Cube and dices

(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)

Sequence of figures

Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)

Paper-cutting, folding, punching

Mirrors and water reflection

Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

DDA PATWARI 2020: Basic Computer Knowledge Important Topics

The questions on basic computer knowledge in both the stages will be from Characteristics of Computers, Computer Organisation including RAM, ROM, File System, Input Devices, Computer Software-Relationship between Hardware and Software, Operating System, MS-Office (exposure of Word, Excel/spreadsheet, Powerpoint), Information Technology and Society-Indian IT Act, Digital Signatures, Application of information technology in Government for E-Governance, mobile/Smartphone’s, Information Kiosks.

DDA PATWARI 2020: English & Hindi Language Important Topics

In addition to the testing of candidate’s understanding and comprehension of the English and Hindi Languages, questions on its Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms, and its correct usage, etc. would also be covered. Below are the Important Hindi & English Language Topics for DDA Patwari Stage-I Exam:

Category

Topics

Vocabulary

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fill in the blanks

Idioms and Phrases

Grammar

Spotting the error

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

Sentence Rearrangement

Sentence Structure

