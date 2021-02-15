IB ACIO 2021 Exam Dates Out @www.mha.gov.in: Check Admit Card Link, Mock Test Link, Vacancies, Eligibility, Salary, Syllabus & Other Notifications

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Dates Out @www.mha.gov.in: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct an online Tier-1 exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. The selection process for IB ACIO Executive 2021 Recruitment will involve a written examination Tier-1 Online Exam, Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview. In this article, we are going to share all the relevant information related to IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment like Vacancies, Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process, etc. So, let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Notification

The official notification for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment was released on 18th December 2020. Eligible candidates applied for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India till 9th January 2021. MHA will conduct the tier-1 Exam on 18th, 19th and 20th February 2021.

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Dates

Below are the important dates for IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Process:

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Dates Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 18th December 2020 Online Application Opening Date 19th December 2020 Online Application Closing Date 9th January 2021 Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fee 9th January 2021 Last Date of Offline Payment of Application Fee 12th January 2021 IB ACIO 2021 Exam Date & City Intimation Date 8th February 2021 IB ACIO 2021 Admit Card Release Date 15th February 2021 IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-1 Exam Date 18th, 19th & 20th February IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Tier-2 Exam Date To be notified later IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Interview Date To be notified later

IB ACIO 2021 Admit Card

The admit card for IB ACIO 2021 Grade-II Tier-1 Online Exam has been released at the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs. Below is the direct link to download IB ACIO 2021 Admit Card:

Direct Link to Download IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive 2021 Tier-1 Admit Card

Steps to Download IB ACIO Admit Card

Step 1: Click on the IB ACIO Admit Card / Call Letter link mentioned above.

Step 2: Enter your “User Id” & “Password” and click on Log-in Button.

Step 3: Click on City Information Tab.

Step 4: You admit card will be displayed in your screen.

Step 5: Download Your Admit Card for IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 exam & Print it.

IB ACIO 2021 Mock Test Link

Candidates desirous of undertaking a mock test for the aforesaid exam may please visit the following URL:

Direct Link for IB ACIO 2021 MOCK TEST

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment and Vacancies

Ministry of Home Affairs has announced 2000 vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau. Let's have a look at the category-wise vacancies under IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment:

IB ACIO 2021 Vacancies Post Name ACIO-II/Exe in IB Classification General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) Pay Scale Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances. Note: (i) Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances. (ii) Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days Category Number of Vacancies General 989 OBC 417 EWS 113 SC 360 ST 121 Total 2000

Note:

The number of vacancies is provisional and liable to change.

The reservation of vacancies for OBC, SC, ST, EWS & ExServicemen/ESM is as per rules/roster. If suitable ESM candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for ESM will be filled by non-ESM candidates of respective categories.

IB ACIO 2021 Eligibility Criteria

For the IB ACIO 2021 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Age Limit:

Candidates should between 18 and 27 years. The upper age limit relaxation is given below:

Categories Upper Age Limit Relaxation Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes 5 Years Other Backward Class 3 Years Departmental candidate with at least three years continuous service in Central Govt./Govt of Delhi/Delhi Development Authority etc Upto 40 years of age Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried Gen - Upto 35 years of age SC/ST - Upto 40 years of age The age limit is relaxable for ex-servicemen as well as for candidates who were domiciled in J&K from Jan 01, 1980 to Dec 31, 1989 as well as the children & dependents of victims of communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat As per the Govt. instructions in this regard issued by the Central Government from time to time Meritorious sportspersons specified in Para 1 (a) of DoP&AR O.M. No. 14015/1/76-Estt.(D), dated 4.8.1980 5 years Note: The candidate claiming age relaxation in this category must have the desired certificate in the form & from the authority prescribed in OM under reference

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired)

Below are the educational qualification details for the IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment:

IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment - Educational Qualification (Essential & Desired) Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies Educational Qualification Essential Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university Desired Knowledge of computers.

Note: Candidates who have appeared in the graduation or other equivalent examination and whose results have not been declared by the closing date are not eligible and as such they NEED NOT apply. The candidature of such candidates will NOT be entertained.

IB ACIO 2021 Selection Process

The Selection Procedure for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau will consist of Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview. Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III (Interview), the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam Section Number of Questions/ Marks Time/ Duration General Awareness 100 Questions of 1 mark each 1 Hour Quantitative Aptitude Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning English Language General Studies

On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.

IB ACIO Tier-2 Written Exam will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Descriptive Exam Section Marks Time/ Duration Essay Writing 30 1 Hour English Comprehension & Précis Writing 20 Total 50

On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview @ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33% marks (17 out of 50) in Tier-II exam.

IB ACIO 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in the Tier-I exam as under:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 35 OBC/EWS 34 SC/ST 33 Note: All Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST

IB ACIO 2021 Final Selection

Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.