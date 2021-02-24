IB ACIO 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff for Intelligence Bureau ACIO Grade-2 Executive Posts in MHA

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Candidates, who have appeared for the IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam held from 18th to 20th Feb 2021, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Test (CBT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of IB ACIO 2021 Online Exam.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conducted IB ACIO Tier-1 Online Exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India.

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam (18th to 20th Feb 2021)

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam Section Number of Questions/ Marks Time/ Duration General Awareness 100 Questions of 1 mark each 1 Hour Quantitative Aptitude Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning English Language General Studies

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in Tier-I exam as under:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks UR 35 OBC/EWS 34 SC/ST 33 Note: All Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST

On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview @ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33% marks (17 out of 50) in Tier-II exam.

Note: Cut-off for Tier-I & Tier-II exam in different categories may go higher depending upon the marks obtained by candidates and number of vacancies.

Expected Cut-Off for IB ACIO 2021 Exam

The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts from 18th to 20th February 2021. Also, there was negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for IB ACIO 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 100 Marks) General 65 to 70 Marks OBC 60 to 65 Marks EWS 55 to 60 Marks SC 50 to 55 Marks ST 40 to 45 Marks

IB ACIO Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Candidates can check the IB ACIO 2017 & 2015 Previous Year Cut-off Marks from the tables given below:

IB ACIO Previous Year Tier I Cut Off (2017) Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 100) UR 65 OBC 60 SC 50 ST 50 IB ACIO Previous Year Tier II Cut Off (2017) Category Cut Off Marks (Out of 100) UR 30 OBC 25 SC 20 ST 20

IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off (2015) Category Over All Cut Off Marks (Out of 100) UR 75 OBC 70 SC 65 ST 65

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Exam: IB ACIO Tier-2 Written Exam will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-3/Interview: On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview @ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33% marks (17 out of 50) in Tier-II exam.

IB ACIO 2021 Final Selection: Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and TierIII/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.