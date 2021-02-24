IB ACIO 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cutoff for Intelligence Bureau ACIO Grade-2 Executive Posts in MHA

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

Created On: Feb 24, 2021 10:56 IST
IB ACIO 2021 Exam Expected Cutoff Marks Categorywise (Gen/OBC/ EWS/SC/ST): Candidates, who have appeared for the IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam held from 18th to 20th Feb 2021, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Test (CBT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of IB ACIO 2021 Online Exam.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) conducted IB ACIO Tier-1 Online Exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India.

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam (18th to 20th Feb 2021)

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam

Section

Number of Questions/ Marks

Time/ Duration

General Awareness

100 Questions of 1 mark each

1 Hour

Quantitative Aptitude

Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning

English Language

General Studies

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Minimum Qualifying Marks

In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in Tier-I exam as under:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

UR

35

OBC/EWS

34

SC/ST

33

Note: All Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST

On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview @ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33% marks (17 out of 50) in Tier-II exam.

Note: Cut-off for Tier-I & Tier-II exam in different categories may go higher depending upon the marks obtained by candidates and number of vacancies.

Expected Cut-Off for IB ACIO 2021 Exam

The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in some shifts and ‘moderate to difficult’ level Questions in some shifts from 18th to 20th February 2021. Also, there was negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for IB ACIO 2021 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam

Category

Expected Cut-Off

(Out of 100 Marks)

General

65 to 70 Marks

OBC

60 to 65 Marks

EWS

55 to 60 Marks

SC

50 to 55 Marks

ST

40 to 45 Marks

IB ACIO Previous Year Cut-off Marks

Candidates can check the IB ACIO 2017 & 2015 Previous Year Cut-off Marks from the tables given below:

IB ACIO Previous Year Tier I Cut Off (2017)

Category

Cut Off Marks (Out of 100)

UR

65

OBC

60

SC

50

ST

50

IB ACIO Previous Year Tier II Cut Off (2017)

Category

Cut Off Marks (Out of 100)

UR

30

OBC

25

SC

20

ST

20

IB ACIO Previous Year Cut Off (2015)

Category

Over All Cut Off Marks (Out of 100)

UR

75

OBC

70

SC

65

ST

65

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Exam: IB ACIO Tier-2 Written Exam will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks

IB ACIO 2021 Tier-3/Interview: On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview @ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33% marks (17 out of 50) in Tier-II exam.

IB ACIO 2021 Final Selection: Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and TierIII/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.
