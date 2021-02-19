IB ACIO 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check General Awareness (GA), General Studies (GS), GK & Current Affairs Questions came in Inteliigence Bureau Officer Exam

IB ACIO 2021 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers (GA/GS/GK/Current Affairs): IB ACIO 2021 tier-1 Exam has been commenced from 18th February 2021 for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, MHA, Government of India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for IB ACIO 2021 Online Exam.

Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the IB ACIO 2021 Exam:

IB ACIO 2021 General Awareness (GA), General Studies (GS), GK & Current Affairs Questions – 19th Feb 2021

1. Brain of Computer:

Answer: CPU

2. RBI has recently cancelled license of which State Bank?

Answer: Subhadra Local Area Bank Ltd., Kolhapur, Maharashtra

3. Where was Raja Ram Mohan Roy Born?

Answer: Radhanagar, Hooghly District, Bengal Presidency

4. Mahatma Gandhi started Champaran Satyagraha in:

Answer: 1917

5. In which continent, volcano has not erupted yet?

Answer: Australia - Australia is the only continent without any current volcanic activity, but it hosts one of the world's largest extinct volcanoes, the Tweed Volcano.

6. Country with most active volcanoes:

Answer: Indonesia

7. Chemical Formula for Ethanol (Ethyl Alcohol)

Answer: C 2 H 5 OH

8. Digested Food are absorbed in which body part?

Answer: Small Intestine

9. Excess Vitamin A is accumulated in:

Answer: Excess vitamin A is stored in stellate cells in the liver

10. IC Full Form:

Answer: Integrated Circuit

Check Minimum Qualifying Marks & Previous Cut-Off off Marks of IB ACIO Exam

11. Who will host Asia Cup in 2021?

Answer: Sri Lanka

12. Who will host ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2021?

Answer: India

13. Members of Space Force Personnel formed by America will be called:

Answer: Guardians

14. India’s first Diesel to Electric Converted Locomotive at Diesel Locomotive Works is in:

Answer: Varanasi

15. Indian Railways was founded in:

Answer: April 16 1853

Check IB ACIO 2021 Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

IB ACIO 2021 General Awareness (GA), General Studies (GS), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Questions – 18th Feb 2021

1. Who has released the Indian Yearbook 2020?

Answer: Prakash Javadekar

2. Who is the Governor of Meghalaya?

Answer: Satya Pal Malik

3. Rohit Sharma is related to which sport?

Answer: Cricket

4. Geographical Indication (GI) tag given to:

Answer: Jharkhand’s Sohrai Khovar painting and Telangana’s Telia Rumal

5. Who was the King of France at the time of the French Revolution?

Answer: Louis XVI

6. Bardoli Satyagraha Leader:

Answer: Sardar Vallabhai Patel

7. Capital of Sunga Dynasty

Answer: Pataliputra

8. DRDO Bike Ambulance:

Answer: Bike ambulance named 'Rakshita' developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a DRDO laboratory, for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). 21 such bike ambulances were inducted into the CRPF. Rakshita is built on a Royal Enfield Classic 350CC.

9. Elon Musk – most satellite

Answer: Elon Musk's company SpaceX has successfully launched the Transporter-1 mission, breaking the record for the most number of satellites ever flown on a single rocket.

10. UP first Chief Minister:

Answer: Govind Ballabh Pant - On 26 January 1950 Govind Ballabh Pant, Premier of United Provinces, became the first Chief Minister of the newly renamed Uttar Pradesh.

11. Question related to J Yato, the watercolor painter

Check IB ACIO 2021 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile, Promotion & Posting Details

12. Who said England is known as Land of Merchant?

Answer: Napoleon

13. Question related to Fundamental Duties in Indian Constitution

14. Founder of INC (Indian National Congress):

Answer: Allan Octavian Hume in 1885

15. Question related to Acid Rain:

Answer: Acid rain, or acid deposition, is a broad term that includes any form of precipitation with acidic components, such as sulfuric or nitric acid that fall to the ground from the atmosphere in wet or dry forms.

Check Detailed IB ACIO 2021 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

16. Karakoram Pass Connects India to:

Answer: China

17. WHO declare Africa free from which disease?

Answer: Polio

18. Keetham lake is in which State?

Answer: Uttar Pradesh - Keetham lake, also known as the Sur Sarovar, is a scenic lake just outside Agra on the Agra.

19. PETA person of the year in India:

Answer: John Abraham

Check IB Recruitment 2021 through SSC CGL 2021 Exam

20. GST was an amendment to which section:

21. Question related to Maitree Military Exercise:

Answer: MAITREE-2019 will be the third consecutive army engagement between India and Thailand's forces.

22. Question related to Gibraltar Strait:

Answer: The Strait of Gibraltar, also known as the Straits of Gibraltar, is a narrow strait that connects the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea and separates the Iberian Peninsula in Europe from Morocco in Africa.

23. Black Forest Range is in which country?

Answer: The Black Forest is a large forested mountain range in the state of Baden-Württemberg in southwest Germany.

24. Wife of Jahangir

Answer: Noor Jahan

25. Father of Chemistry:

Answer: ANTOINE LAVOISIER

26. Bandipur Fort is situated in:

Answer: Karnataka - Bandipur is located in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district. It is about 80 kilometers (50 mi) from the city of Mysore on the route to a major tourist destination of Ooty.

27. Where is Bhagwati Fort situated?

Answer: Ratnagiri, Maharashtra

28. Libya and Sudan Border:

Answer: The Libya–Sudan border is 382 km (237 m) in length and runs from the tripoint with Egypt in the north to the tripoint with Chad in the south.

29. Last ruler of Nanda Dynasty:

Answer: Dhana Nanda

30. Who established Red Guards?

Answer: Mao Zedong

31. Where is Barabati Fort?

Answer: Cuttack, Odisha

32. Sericulture is related to?

Answer: cultivation of silkworms

33. Sahitya Akademi Award is given in how many languages?

Answer: 24

34. Who is the author of the book Geetanjali?

Answer: Rabindranath Tagore

35. First governor of Meghalaya?

Answer: Braj Kumar Nehru

36. An extraordinary Life: A biography of Manohar Parrikar” was written by?

Answer: Sadguru Patil

37. 20th parallel line is between which country?

Answer: Libya and Sudan