IB ACIO 2021 Exam Analysis (18th Feb Shift-1): Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts for Intelligence Bureau Officer Tier-1 Online Exam held by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
IB ACIO 2021 Exam Analysis (18th Feb Shift-1): Check detailed exam analysis of IB ACIO 2021 Exam Analysis held on 18th February 2021 for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II (Executive) in Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
IB ACIO 2021 Exam Analysis (18th Feb Shift-1): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has started conducting IB ACIO Tier-1 Online Exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India from today, i.e., 18th February 2021. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of IB ACIO 2021 Exam conducted in online mode on 18th February 2021. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern of IB ACIO 2021 Exam.
|
Must Read:
|
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Pattern
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be an online competitive examination consisting of 100 Objective type MCQs, divided into 5 parts containing 20 questions of 1 mark each:
|
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Online Exam
|
Section
|
Number of Questions/ Marks
|
Time/ Duration
|
General Awareness
|
100 Questions of 1 mark each
|
1 Hour
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning
|
English Language
|
General Studies
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam Analysis – 18th February 2021 (Shift-1)
Let’s take a look at the topics from which questions were asked in IB ACIO 2021 Exam held on 18th February 2021:
|
IB ACIO 2021 Exam Analysis held on 18th February 2021 (Shift-1)
|
Subjects
(Number of Question and Marks)
|
Topics
|
Difficulty Level
(Good Attempts)
|
General Awareness (20)
|
Knowledge of Current affairs, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, Awards, General scientific and technological developments
|
Moderate to Difficult
(10 to 12)
|
General Studies (20)
|
Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and Constitution, Indian Economy, General Science (Biology, Physics & Chemistry)
|
Moderate to Difficult
(10 to 12)
|
Numerical/Analytical/Logical Ability & Reasoning (20)
|
Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Seating Arrangement, Mirror Image
|
Easy to Moderate
(14 to 16)
|
Quantitative Aptitude (20)
|
Number Systems, Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Geometry & Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Data Interpretation (Bar Graph -2 questions set), Boats & Stream
|
Easy to Moderate
(14 to 16)
|
English Language (20)
|
Synonyms, Antonyms, Spell Check, Parajumble, Cloze Test, Fill in the Blanks, Sentence Rearrangement
|
Easy
(16 to 18)
|
Total 100 Objective MCQs of 100 Marks
|
Moderate
(65 to 75)
Note: The section wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.
Highlights of IB ACIO 2021 Exam
- The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
- All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
- Each question was of 1 mark.
- There is a negative marking of ¼th mark for each wrong answer.
- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.
- Candidates are also required to carry the below things with them - Face mask, Hand sanitizer (small bottle), Transparent water bottle was allowed and Printout of COVID-19 Self Declaration Form provided with the Admission Certificate.
- Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.
- On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.
Important Points to Remember after IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 Exam
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-2 Exam: IB ACIO Tier-2 Written Exam will be a descriptive paper of 50 marks
IB ACIO 2021 Tier-3/Interview: On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview @ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33% marks (17 out of 50) in Tier-II exam.
IB ACIO 2021 Final Selection: Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and TierIII/Interview, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.
The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the IB ACIO 2021 Exam held on 18th February 2021.